Celebs We Bet Can't Wait For 2026 To End
2026 is far from over, but it has already been shaping up to be a doozy for some of Hollywood's most famous names. And that's no understatement! Between familial tragedy, failed comebacks, and questionable career decisions, 2026 has proven that celebrities are just as vulnerable to life's ups and downs as everyone else (even if they make things look easy). They have also faced unexpected loss, legal setbacks, and the consequences of their own actions, too (though we'll let you guess who the latter is about). Unfortunately, each A-lister on this list can relate to at least one of these plights. And they've done it all under the unrelenting glare of the public's watchful eye. So without further ado, here are the five celebs we bet cannot wait for this year to end. Or, you know, the celebs who've probably realized that fame isn't all it's cracked up to be.
Savannah Guthrie's mother is still missing
Savannah Guthrie's life has been a tragedy ever since her mother, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared. The 84-year-old, who was last seen at the end of January, is reportedly believed to have been abducted, but the investigation has made minimal progress. It's not for a lack of effort, either. Shortly after Nancy's disappearance, Savannah made a heartbreaking plea in response to a ransom note her family received. "We are doing everything we can," she said in an Instagram video posted on February 4. "However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know, without a doubt, that she is alive and that you have her."
At the time of writing, Savannah's plea hasn't resulted in Nancy's return or any verifiable proof of what happened. However, the uncertainty surrounding Nancy's well-being wasn't the only stressor on Savannah. It led the "Today" alum to take another leave of absence from work, months after returning from vocal cord surgery in December 2025. In her first interview since Nancy's disappearance, she provided insight into the investigation. "Well, it's still going, and people have worked tirelessly, tirelessly," Savannah said in March. "And we see that. But we need answers." She continued, "We cannot be at peace without knowing, and someone can do the right thing. And it is never too late to do the right thing."
Kanye West is still canceled
Kanye West faced a swift downfall after making several rounds of antisemitic comments between 2022 and 2025. In addition to losing several highly lucrative brand deals, West was effectively canceled by much of the internet. In a surprising turn of events, the controversial star started off 2026 with an apology for his past behavior. In an ad in the Wall Street Journal, West blamed his past tirades on bipolar disorder and a brain injury from 2001. "I lost touch with reality," he said (via Reuters). "I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment and meaningful change." He continued, "It does not excuse what I did, though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people."
For many, West's apology has come much too late. The United Kingdom has refused to let him into the region, citing his past antisemitic remarks. This has affected his plans to headline a music festival in France over the summer. "After much thought and consideration, it is my sole decision to postpone my show in Marseilles, France until further notice," he tweeted in April 2026. He also acknowledged the skepticism surrounding his apology. "I know it takes time to understand the sincerity of my commitment to make amends," continued West, adding, "I take full responsibility for what's mine but I don't want to put my fans in the middle of it."
Although West has plenty of other shows slated for the remainder of the year, he faces challenges in regaining his former status.
Sydney Sweeney's career choices have sparked backlash
"Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney has been experiencing what happens with amplified reach. But like — the downside. 2025 saw Sweeney's reputation crumble after she appeared in an American Eagle jeans ad, which some interpreted as thinly veiled white supremacist ideology. However, she didn't understand the backlash. "I was honestly surprised by the reaction," Sweeney shared with People in December 2025. "I did it because I love the jeans and love the brand." She also denied the internet's perception of the ad. "I don't support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign. Many have assigned motives and labels to me that just aren't true."
Although it's been nearly a year since the initial campaign, some members of the public haven't exactly moved on. In April 2026, Sweeney, who was since confirmed to be a Republican, appeared in a second ad for American Eagle, which made light of her previous controversy. And though the backlash was quieter, she still received quite a bit of pushback on Instagram. "Why are y'all hating she's not cassie irl," commented one fan, referencing Sweeney's controversial character on "Euphoria."
Speaking of "Euphoria," Sweeney's oversexualized onscreen behavior and her character's use of the R-word in "Season 3" have become particularly divisive among viewers. Unlike Cassie, however, Sweeney's career choices can't be blamed on writers or the execs above her pay grade. So, it appears the year may continue to be challenging for her.
Blake Lively didn't cash out after Justin Baldoni drama
In May 2026, Blake Lively, who starred in 2024's "It Ends With Us," settled the sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit she filed against her former co-star, Justin Baldoni. After more than a year of public back-and-forth — and a failed defamation lawsuit on Baldoni's end — the pair settled out of court just before going to trial. And while Lively may be happy to be past the suit, which also saw each party subjected to the court of public opinion, Variety has reported that she didn't receive any money in the settlement, despite suing for $300 million.
That said, it's been implied that a financial windfall wasn't Lively's motivation for suing Baldoni. "For Blake Lively, this was never about money — it was about exposing bad actors who are also harming others," shared a source with People that same month. "She didn't settle her claims until the documents exposing the bad actors behind smear campaigns were made public — documents that have led to other lawsuits and investigations."
They continued, "With this motion, she is breathing life into a groundbreaking statute designed to protect survivors from retaliatory lawsuits."
Amanda Batula might be the new Rachel Leviss
As of April 2026, "Summer House" star Amanda Batula is officially dating her friend and co-star Ciara Miller's ex-boyfriend, West Wilson. If this reminds you of Scandoval — the viral relationship drama stemming from "Vanderpump Rules" star Tom Sandoval cheating on Ariana Madix with her friend, Rachel Leviss — you're not alone. If you're not chronically online, however, you should know that the internet has branded Batula as the new Leviss. The difference, however, is that unlike Sandoval and Madix, Miller and Wilson weren't dating at the time. At least if you believe the new couple's joint statement announcing their romance.
Prior to part one of the "Summer House" Season 10 reunion, which will address all of the messy tea between the trio (and Batula's ex-husband Kyle Cooke), she reiterated that she and Wilson weren't cheating with each other when they got together. "Yeah, no, clearing up the timeline, that there's no affair and nothing malicious," she confirmed to Bravo TV in May 2026. That aside, she's still aware of the negative optics surrounding their relationship. "And it's just two people that had feelings for each other that shouldn't have," she continued.
If history is any indication, Batula and West could be in for a rude awakening as the internet puts its newest villains on the chopping block.