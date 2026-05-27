Celebs We Bet Can't Wait For 2026 To End

Savannah Guthrie's life has been a tragedy ever since her mother, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared. The 84-year-old, who was last seen at the end of January, is reportedly believed to have been abducted, but the investigation has made minimal progress. It's not for a lack of effort, either. Shortly after Nancy's disappearance, Savannah made a heartbreaking plea in response to a ransom note her family received. "We are doing everything we can," she said in an Instagram video posted on February 4. "However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know, without a doubt, that she is alive and that you have her."

At the time of writing, Savannah's plea hasn't resulted in Nancy's return or any verifiable proof of what happened. However, the uncertainty surrounding Nancy's well-being wasn't the only stressor on Savannah. It led the "Today" alum to take another leave of absence from work, months after returning from vocal cord surgery in December 2025. In her first interview since Nancy's disappearance, she provided insight into the investigation. "Well, it's still going, and people have worked tirelessly, tirelessly," Savannah said in March. "And we see that. But we need answers." She continued, "We cannot be at peace without knowing, and someone can do the right thing. And it is never too late to do the right thing."