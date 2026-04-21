Sydney Sweeney's Reputation Has Crumbled Before Our Eyes

"Euphoria" catapulted Sydney Sweeney to fame, and for a while, she was best known as the actor who brought Cassie Howard to life, and for the most part, she was fairly scandal-free. Unfortunately, things began taking a serious and very political turn a few years into the show's run, and for some, Sweeney's reputation was forever damaged.

Her first major controversy came in 2022, after the actor shared snaps of her mom's hoedown-themed 60th birthday bash. Sweeney found herself on the receiving end of political backlash when her brother shared snaps from the party with guests wearing caps bearing the slogan, "Make Sixty Great Again," and other pics showed her dad in a "Blue Lives Matter" shirt. Understandably, some had questions, but Sweeney denied claims it was a MAGA event when she addressed the situation on X. "You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone ... and happy birthday mom!" she wrote.

Sadly for the actor, not everyone took her at her word, and she continued to be trolled over the party and its props. Several users even accused her of making a careful statement that didn't say much at all, with one writing, "If Sydney disagreed with the Blue Lives Matter thing ... ya'll know she's perfectly capable of saying something as simple as 'Those are not my beliefs.' But shes not" [sic]. Granted, not everyone agreed, with some pointing out that Sweeney wasn't required to police other people's outfits when her own ensemble was free of any kind of insignia or statements. Nevertheless, the sentiment that she could have said something to allay the controversy would become an issue several years down the line.