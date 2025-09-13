The Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sánchez Divorce Rumors Just Keep Piling Up

Mere weeks after their late June 2025 wedding ceremony, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos began facing rumors of marital strife. The supposed smoking gun? Sydney Sweeney's presence at their wedding, which seemed to have been tied to her lingerie line (and which the bride apparently wasn't happy about).

While the Bezos wedding was so star-studded that there were several celebs on the guest list whose presence had people scratching their heads, Sweeney's attendance was one of the biggest surprises by far. However, according to those in the know, she was there on business. Speaking to Page Six, one insider claimed that her being there came down to her upcoming projects for Amazon MGM. Sweeney, they said, "came to pay respects to the 'boss,' just like in the old days of Hollywood." That wasn't all, though. Speaking to Rob Shuter in mid-July 2025, another insider shared that Sweeney's attendance was linked to her lingerie line, which Jeff had invested in a roundabout way (he's an investor in the company that invested in the line). Enter, rumors of drama.

According to the source who spoke with Shuter, "Lauren didn't realize just how involved Jeff was in this [the lingerie line]. It's ... awkward." Grounds for a split? Probably not, since the couple did go ahead and tie the knot in front of their bizarre assortment of guests. Plus, Jeff and Lauren's prenup is said to be ironclad, so it's unlikely the former journalist would be willing to go ahead with anything she wasn't already comfortable with. However, Shuter's source said about the bride and groom situation that "there's definitely some tension."