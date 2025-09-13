The Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sánchez Divorce Rumors Just Keep Piling Up
Mere weeks after their late June 2025 wedding ceremony, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos began facing rumors of marital strife. The supposed smoking gun? Sydney Sweeney's presence at their wedding, which seemed to have been tied to her lingerie line (and which the bride apparently wasn't happy about).
While the Bezos wedding was so star-studded that there were several celebs on the guest list whose presence had people scratching their heads, Sweeney's attendance was one of the biggest surprises by far. However, according to those in the know, she was there on business. Speaking to Page Six, one insider claimed that her being there came down to her upcoming projects for Amazon MGM. Sweeney, they said, "came to pay respects to the 'boss,' just like in the old days of Hollywood." That wasn't all, though. Speaking to Rob Shuter in mid-July 2025, another insider shared that Sweeney's attendance was linked to her lingerie line, which Jeff had invested in a roundabout way (he's an investor in the company that invested in the line). Enter, rumors of drama.
According to the source who spoke with Shuter, "Lauren didn't realize just how involved Jeff was in this [the lingerie line]. It's ... awkward." Grounds for a split? Probably not, since the couple did go ahead and tie the knot in front of their bizarre assortment of guests. Plus, Jeff and Lauren's prenup is said to be ironclad, so it's unlikely the former journalist would be willing to go ahead with anything she wasn't already comfortable with. However, Shuter's source said about the bride and groom situation that "there's definitely some tension."
Lauren may actually be involved with Sydney's lingerie line
In an interesting turn of events, despite Rob Shuter's report that Lauren Sánchez Bezos felt a type of way about Sydney Sweeney's presence at her wedding when her groom was investing in her lingerie brand, around the same time, another source told TMZ something very different. According to that insider, Lauren had actually spearheaded the entire lingerie deal and had even been the person who organized for her then-fiancé to meet with his fellow investor at Coatue (that is, the company that invested in Sweeney's brand), Michael Dell, and the general partner of Coatue, to get the ball rolling.
Whether Shuter's insiders weren't aware of Lauren's involvement in the lingerie line, the tension between the bride and groom at their wedding came down to something else entirely (pre-matrimony jitters, perhaps), or if someone along the line was fibbing, the specifics certainly were a touch on the murky side. Insert the "Horrible Bosses" conspiracy theory GIF here.
Unfortunately for Jeff and Lauren, even with the slightly more positive TMZ story, divorce (or at the very least, tension) rumors continued to pile up in the weeks following their union. For one, many were convinced that because their relationship began as an affair, the marriage was doomed. Others also pointed out that Jeff being photographed with his phone while out with Lauren — despite previously being quoted as saying he hated multitasking, preferring instead to live in the moment — was essentially doing his marriage dirty, roughly a month after getting hitched. Ultimately, we aren't expecting either of them to confirm or deny anything. As for Sweeney, we're not expecting a comment from her either. However, something tells us she's laughing all the way to the bank, whatever the real story is.