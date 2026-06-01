The Very Different Paths Of Kris Kristofferson's 8 Kids

Kris Kristofferson was a renowned country singer known for hits such as "Why Me" and "Me and Bobby McGee." The 2004 Hall of Fame inductee built an illustrious career that ensured he "never had to go back to work again," as he told Esquire. While he topped the charts, his eventful personal life also made headlines; Kris was married three times, though two of his unions failed. First to his high school sweetheart, Fran Beer; then to two-time Grammy Award winner Rita Coolidge; and finally to Lisa Meyers, with whom he remained until his death.

Kris had eight children whom he adored. "Love to me is the only answer to what's going on with the world," the singer told Rolling Stone. "The kind that you feel unconditionally for your children." The country singer's children each followed a different path. Some of them are a chip off the old block and pursued music careers, while others discovered a passion for acting.

As the likes of Johnny Kristofferson, whom he had with Meyers, established a career in the legal profession, others, like Jody Kristofferson, made a name for themselves under the bright lights of the wrestling ring. While some of Kris' children have no problem living in the public eye, others have retreated to quieter paths, completely keeping their personal and professional lives private. Here's all there is to know about them.