Uma Thurman's Look-Alike Daughter Has Had A Stunning Transformation

Like many couples, Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke met at work. The two were making the 1997 Andrew Niccol-directed sci-fi classic "Gattaca," and it was on this set that their romance blossomed. The pair went on to tie the knot in 1998. In the end, the relationship didn't last — Thurman and Hawke split in 2004 and were divorced a year later. However, their partnership produced two children, the first of whom is "Stranger Things" star Maya Hawke.

Growing up as the daughter of two of the biggest Hollywood stars of the 1990s, Maya was primed to become a star in her own right. Having inherited her mother's striking features and both parents' knack for conveying emotion through performance, the New York City native had both the tools and the opportunity to make a name for herself in entertainment.

However, Maya hasn't been content to swim in her parents' wake, instead laboring to carve her own path through show business and the world at large. Here's a look at the stunning transformation that saw Uma's look-alike daughter become one of Hollywood's most talked-about young performers.