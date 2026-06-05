10 Hollywood Weddings That Were Rumored To Be Full Of Drama
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to weddings, celebrities often make headlines for various reasons. Sometimes, the millions spent are simply too extravagant in the eyes of the average American. At other times, our favorite celebrities get invited to royal weddings and break tradition by defying long-standing customs. Royal nuptials themselves are quite a spectacle, with eye-catching wedding dresses and security costs that shoot through the roof. Still, though, not all celebrity weddings are all about glitz and glam, and there are the stars who prefer to keep things private by inviting only a handful of guests. That said, these events are supposed to be joyful gatherings of family and friends, but that is not always the case when stars decide to tie the knot.
Celebrity weddings often come with their own twists and turns. Picture-perfect families like that of the Beckhams aired their dirty laundry in public when Brooklyn Beckham accused his mom, Victoria Beckham, of stealing the spotlight at his wedding. Similarly, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding reportedly involved an altercation with the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, that left the "Suits" star in tears. From guest list woes to clashes with the paparazzi, these are celeb nuptials that were rumored to have newsworthy drama.
Victoria Beckham was accused of dancing 'inappropriately' at her son Brooklyn Beckham's wedding
Brooklyn Beckham and billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz tied the knot in a lavish wedding in April 2022. Years later, Brooklyn took to Instagram to claim that his mother, Victoria Beckham, wrecked their day. "My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song," Brooklyn wrote on his Instagram Stories (via People). The aspiring chef further claimed that Victoria, who also wore an inappropriate outfit to his wedding, "danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone."
According to Tony Marnoch (also known as DJ Fat Tony), who worked at the event, the 500 guests in attendance found it "awkward" when musician Marc Anthony called for "the most beautiful woman in the room" and mentioned Victoria's name (via the BBC). Marnoch, who was in conversation with ITV's "This Morning," alleged that the scene caused the bride to leave the room in tears. However, his account was disputed by other sources, who claimed that Peltz and Brooklyn had already shared their first dance earlier. Marnoch further told the outlet that the incident became a hot topic among guests at brunch the following day.
Peltz's wedding dress was also said to have been a bone of contention. Back in 2020, when the couple got engaged, it was announced that Victoria would design the bride's gown. However, in his series of posts, Brooklyn claimed that his mother "canceled making Nicola's dress in the 11th hour," as People reported. Brooklyn's account was contradicted by a past Vogue interview in which Peltz shared that the custom Valentino gown she wore on her big day had been in the making for at least a year.
Meghan Markle's fairytale nuptials were allegedly not as rosy as they seemed
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married in a star-studded royal ceremony in 2018. The couple's big day was one of the most televised events of all-time, featuring 10 adorable children in the lineup. Markle dazzled in a custom Givenchy gown designed by Clare Waight Keller and a tiara, while Harry wore military attire. Of course, the couple honored Harry's late mother in a special way: Princess Diana's favorite flowers — forget-me-nots — were included in Markle's bouquet. The sparkly elements caught everyone's attention, just as the rumored drama did later on.
In his January 2023 memoir "Spare," Harry claimed that there were "heated debates" about whether Markle should wear a veil as a previously divorced woman (via Page Six). Similarly, the Duchess of Sussex's tiara choices were said to have caused quite a stir. She was apparently given five tiaras to choose from the Queen's collection, but when it was time to take one for a test run, the late Queen's royal dresser, Angela Kelly, appeared to hold back. Still, the royal drama was far from over.
Markle and the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, reportedly had an altercation over the bridesmaids' dresses. Markle had six cute little bridesmaids, including Middleton's second child, Princess Charlotte. According to Harry's book, Middleton claimed that Charlotte's dress was "too big, long, and baggy" and that she sobbed after trying it on (via Page Six). Middleton wanted the dresses remade despite the fact that the royal wedding was near. In the end, the argument reportedly left Markle in tears.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding celebrations were rumored to have inconvenienced hotel guests
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are part of the long list of celebs who married in secret. The duo reportedly officiated their union at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, and a year later, they held a formal celebration with family and friends. The couple hosted 154 guests at the luxurious Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina. As expected, their nuptials were the epitome of a celebrity wedding. Their guests enjoyed speed boat rides to the venue, and the bride looked stunning in a gorgeous Off-White gown designed by the late Virgil Abloh.
The Biebers even spoiled their guests with crystal-covered champagne bottles and organized activities like bowling. While the wedding attendees enjoyed high-end treatment, the same could not be said for hotel guests. Word on the street was that some recreational facilities, including the spa and the swimming pool, were closed off to make room for the festivities. The notice, which was made via email, according to TMZ, reportedly came late, but they were kind enough to offer refunds and upgrades.
The celebrations weren't without their fair share of guest-related controversies. Hailey's uncle, Alec Baldwin, and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, were said to have skipped the occasion altogether. According to sources that spoke to People, the pair were in New York City on the same day and had spent some time in the Hamptons. Popstar Katy Perry also showed up to celebrate the duo, but her then-partner, Orlando Bloom, was not in attendance, since Bloom and Bieber reportedly had an ongoing feud.
There was alleged guest list drama at Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and Prince William walked down the aisle at Westminster Abbey in London in April 2011. Like most celebrity weddings, the couple's big day was an extravagant event. Middleton decided to forgo the traditional horse-drawn carriage and instead opted for a 1977 Rolls-Royce Phantom VI. She also dazzled in a custom Alexander McQueen gown designed by Sarah Burton, while her tiara — a Cartier masterpiece that she borrowed from the Queen — featured 739 brilliant-cut diamonds and 149 baguette diamonds.
Naturally, the royal wedding was a star-studded event, featuring attendance by 1,900 guests, including soccer royalty David and Victoria Beckham, as well as five-time Grammy Award winner Sir Elton John. The original guest list included many government officials and diplomats, and according to the grapevine, some Labour MPs were upset that former Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown were not invited. The alleged misstep was partly blamed on the office of then-Prime Minister David Cameron.
"Denigrating Tony Blair and Gordon Brown seems to be an obsession of David Cameron's, and I think we need to know if any politician was involved in giving advice to the palace," former Europe minister Denis MacShane said at the time (via the BBC). The groom, William, had also allegedly dismissed a guest list presented by the queen. He reportedly told her he didn't "know any of these people," as royal expert Roya Nikkhah revealed in the BBC documentary "Royal Wedding: A Day to Remember" (via The Mirror).
Britney Spears' ex-husband reportedly gatecrashed her wedding to Sam Asghari
Britney Spears has been married three times. Her first marriage, which was to her childhood friend, Jason Alexander, was a Las Vegas wedding that was annulled after 55 hours. In the same year (2004), Spears and her second husband, backup dancer Kevin Federline, were married in a spontaneous small ceremony. The "Oops!...I Did It Again" singer eventually filed for divorce in 2006. Spears' third marriage was to Sam Asghari, with whom she wed in June 2022. Once again, the pop star opted for a small, at-home ceremony with only about 60 guests in attendance.
Several celebrities showed up to Spears' nuptials, including "Hanky Panky" hitmaker Madonna, Paris Hilton, and former Disney star Selena Gomez. Spears and some members of her family have a long-standing feud, which was evident on her big day, as no one from the family attended her wedding to Asghari. She reportedly didn't invite her brother, Bryan, to the ceremony, as she disclosed in a now-deleted Instagram post.
Spears' ex, Alexander, reportedly attended the event uninvited and caused quite a scene. He had made his plans to disrupt the wedding known on social media by filming himself scouting the singer's premises and walking into her house. According to reports, Alexander was taken into custody and charged by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. He was also served with a restraining order, but he maintained his innocence. In August 2022, Alexander reportedly pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 64 days, which he had already fulfilled.
Kim Kardashian allegedly felt threatened by Sydney Sweeney at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in Venice was an opulent affair, and, like all the celebrity weddings on this list, it had its own string of unexpected events. First, the couple's guest list — containing their names, hotels, and flight details — was leaked in an airport blunder. Bezos and Sánchez were also reportedly forced to make a last-minute venue change amid protests and security concerns. Several celebrities showed up to the three-day celebration, including the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Orlando Bloom, and retired football star Tom Brady.
Pop sensation Sydney Sweeney was also invited, and according to insiders, her flirty behavior at the high-profile nuptials caused quite a stir. Sweeney reportedly had all the single men competing for her attention, while "The Kardashians" star Kim Kardashian was said to be unimpressed. "She went into the trip with very high hopes. She's been single for so long, it's really starting to mess with her confidence," an unnamed source told Closer. "She still looks incredible, but she's in her 40s, has four kids, and she worries it's too much baggage to get the kind of man she wants." Kardashian has since been linked to seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton.
Sean Penn and Madonna's 1985 wedding was reportedly overshadowed by the paparazzi
Singer Madonna has been married twice. The pop sensation and her first husband, Sean Penn, made it official in an extravagant wedding in Malibu in 1985. Of course, some of our favorite celebrities showed up for the couple's nuptials, including "Mission: Impossible" star Tom Cruise, actor Carrie Fisher, and the late "Father of the Bride" star Diane Keaton. Even singer Cher, who repeatedly slammed Madonna amid a feud rumored to have lasted decades, couldn't miss the event.
In true Madonna fashion, there were elements of luxury that marked the occasion. Even though the groom wore a Gianni Versace suit that was bought off the rack, Madonna herself dazzled in a custom gown designed by Marlene Stewart. The wedding took place at the lavish home of real estate developer Dan Unger, and it was reported that an entire room had been designated solely for wedding gifts. Naturally, Madonna and Penn treated their guests to an A-list-worthy party; the dance floor, featuring pink floodlights, had been set up on a tennis court.
Despite the chic atmosphere, Madonna and Penn reportedly faced one major problem: the paparazzi. The couple's intended privacy was compromised, as six media helicopters hovered above to capture the celebration. Someone had taken advantage of the sandy beach to scribble a vulgar message that was visible from the helicopters. The couple also dealt with a security breach in the form of an Italian photographer who had allegedly been lurking around since 1:30 am. At some point, Madonna herself was captured making an obscene gesture at the press.
Adam Peaty's family reportedly traded blows before his wedding to Holly Ramsay
Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's daughter, Holly Ramsay, tied the knot at Bath Abbey in December 2025. The ceremony was truly a family affair in every sense. Gordon was present to walk his daughter down the aisle, while Holly's sisters served as bridesmaids. Adam's sister, Bethany Peaty, was also a bridesmaid. On the surface, the setting appeared to be another beautiful occasion for friends and family to celebrate love, but nothing could have been further from the truth.
Adam's mother, Caroline Peaty, was reportedly banned from her soon-to-be daughter-in-law's bachelorette party in the weeks leading up to the ceremony. The move sparked a family feud that was said to result in some members of Adam's family being uninvited from the wedding. It was alleged that Adam's immediate family threw punches at each other before he and Holly said, "I do." Following the wedding, Adam changed his Instagram handle to represent his new name: @adamramsaypeaty.
Some family members were reportedly caught in the middle of the feud. Adam's aunt, Louise, was said to have called him out via text. "I hope you never suffer the depth of pain you have put your mother through, and despite it all, she loves you still," she wrote, according to the Daily Mail. Adam's sister, Bethany, later shared her thoughts on the situation, telling the Daily Mail that things were "very difficult," but she had "made up with mum really for the children."
Hulk Hogan's wedding to Jennifer McDaniel was said to have been invaded by a rogue photographer
The late wrestling Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan was married three times. First was to Linda Hogan, with whom he had his only children, Brooke and Nick. Hulk and his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel, got hitched in 2010, the year after he and Linda settled their contentious divorce. His third marriage was to Sky Daily, whom he wed in 2023. During his second wedding, Hulk and McDaniel held the ceremony behind his home in Clearwater, Florida, with only a handful of family and friends in attendance.
According to the grapevine, the occasion was marked by good ol' drama, as a photographer gatecrashed the wedding and was tackled by a security guard. "I'm packing a gun," the alleged intruder, Robert Martinez, reportedly announced amid the scuffle (via TMZ). The police were summoned to the scene and ended up reviewing footage that was recorded by Martinez's own camera.
The security guard, Ron Howard, who was also a family friend of the Hogans, later expressed regret over the incident. "I'm sorry it happened. It wasn't meant to be in a bad way," Howard told Radar Online. "I just wanted to politely ask the gentleman what he was doing because he looked very suspect, and I didn't want anyone ruining my friend's wedding, so I just went out there on my own." Martinez was said to have lodged a complaint with the Clearwater Police Department, but no arrests were made.
Kylie and Kendall Jenner missed Brody Jenner's wedding amid rumors of a family feud
Brody Jenner and Tiarah "Tia" Blanco tied the knot in a heavenly wedding at their Malibu home in July 2025. The couple's theme, "Sweet as Honey," was an ode to their daughter, Honey Raye Jenner. It was a full-circle moment since Brody had previously popped the big question at Blanco's baby shower. The couple went all out on their big day: a four-tiered wedding cake, a luxury beauty squad, and a gorgeous reception under the stars.
The guest list included Brody's parents, Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson, while his half-siblings, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, were noticeably missing. Shortly after the wedding, a source told TMZ that the famous Jenner sisters were on friendly terms with their half-brother and that their absence could've been meant to ensure that all attention was on the bride and groom.
According to The Sun, Kylie and Kendall were invited to the wedding. "The official line is that both girls already had other commitments, so unfortunately they were not able to attend," an unnamed source told the outlet. The source further alleged that there was, in fact, a family feud; there was no love lost between Thompson and Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner. "Linda is quite a character and has a lot to say about Kris — and vice versa. It was fireworks for a few years, and that drama did carry through into the kids."