10 Hollywood Weddings That Were Rumored To Be Full Of Drama

Brooklyn Beckham and billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz tied the knot in a lavish wedding in April 2022. Years later, Brooklyn took to Instagram to claim that his mother, Victoria Beckham, wrecked their day. "My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song," Brooklyn wrote on his Instagram Stories (via People). The aspiring chef further claimed that Victoria, who also wore an inappropriate outfit to his wedding, "danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone."

According to Tony Marnoch (also known as DJ Fat Tony), who worked at the event, the 500 guests in attendance found it "awkward" when musician Marc Anthony called for "the most beautiful woman in the room" and mentioned Victoria's name (via the BBC). Marnoch, who was in conversation with ITV's "This Morning," alleged that the scene caused the bride to leave the room in tears. However, his account was disputed by other sources, who claimed that Peltz and Brooklyn had already shared their first dance earlier. Marnoch further told the outlet that the incident became a hot topic among guests at brunch the following day.

Peltz's wedding dress was also said to have been a bone of contention. Back in 2020, when the couple got engaged, it was announced that Victoria would design the bride's gown. However, in his series of posts, Brooklyn claimed that his mother "canceled making Nicola's dress in the 11th hour," as People reported. Brooklyn's account was contradicted by a past Vogue interview in which Peltz shared that the custom Valentino gown she wore on her big day had been in the making for at least a year.