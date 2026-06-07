Madison Beer's Transformation From Teen YouTube Star To 27 Years Old

Singer. Model. Influencer. Beauty guru. The truth about Madison Beer lies in the many monikers that define her pop stardom. From her early years posting cover songs on YouTube to her Billboard-charting singles — and a high-profile romance or two thrown in there — the "Yes Baby" singer has made a name for herself in more ways than one. But amongst the bright lights and even brighter moments, Beer has also shed light on the darker side of fame that has led to struggles with her mental health. "I feel sorry for young Madison sometimes," she once admitted to The Paper. "I look back and it makes me sad to think I didn't have the courage to stand up to myself then. I try not to blame myself and think, 'Oh, you should have said something or gotten yourself out of there,' because I was a kid."

As she's grown up and learned to speak for herself more, she's reflected on her journey and focused even harder on doing things her way. "I was very rushed to grow up in a lot of ways because I was in the industry... now I'm like, poof!" she shared with The Independent. "It kind of trips me out sometimes."