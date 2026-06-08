From Top Celebs Skipping To Bezos Drama: Inside The 2026 Met Gala Rumor Mill

The 2026 Met Gala has come and gone, but let's just say this year the drama wasn't just reserved for attendees' 'fits. From Jeff Bezos skipping the red carpet and sneaking in on the DL to a number of stars skipping the event altogether, let's get into it.

We'll start with Jeff, because as those who follow the Met Gala religiously know, he and Lauren Bezos were the chief sponsors of the 2026 bash. Despite that, the Amazon founder was nowhere to be seen on the carpet, leaving his missus to walk it solo (and unfortunately ending up on our worst-dressed list, but that's beside the point). Per Vanity Fair, Jeff was said to have made his entrance elsewhere, in a bid to avoid protests against him and other tech titans. That said, once inside, he did pose for some pics, and while his tux for the evening was ridiculously boring, it was also probably the best choice. After all, invoking a Hyacinthe Rigaud painting would have been on theme, but it may have been in poor taste given the aforementioned protests.

Of course, like we said, Lauren did walk the carpet, and another piece of gossip from inside the gala itself happened to revolve around the former journalist. According to a source who spoke to Rob Shuter, "Lauren was the gravitational center." That might not sound surprising, since she was one of the event's sponsors, but it was a marked change from years past, when Anna Wintour was the party's most influential person. "People weren't chasing Anna's approval — they were chasing Lauren's money," the source said. They added, "Anna can still make you important ... Lauren can make something happen. A film financed. A brand backed. A deal made. That's a very different kind of power." Oop!