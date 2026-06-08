From Top Celebs Skipping To Bezos Drama: Inside The 2026 Met Gala Rumor Mill
The 2026 Met Gala has come and gone, but let's just say this year the drama wasn't just reserved for attendees' 'fits. From Jeff Bezos skipping the red carpet and sneaking in on the DL to a number of stars skipping the event altogether, let's get into it.
We'll start with Jeff, because as those who follow the Met Gala religiously know, he and Lauren Bezos were the chief sponsors of the 2026 bash. Despite that, the Amazon founder was nowhere to be seen on the carpet, leaving his missus to walk it solo (and unfortunately ending up on our worst-dressed list, but that's beside the point). Per Vanity Fair, Jeff was said to have made his entrance elsewhere, in a bid to avoid protests against him and other tech titans. That said, once inside, he did pose for some pics, and while his tux for the evening was ridiculously boring, it was also probably the best choice. After all, invoking a Hyacinthe Rigaud painting would have been on theme, but it may have been in poor taste given the aforementioned protests.
Of course, like we said, Lauren did walk the carpet, and another piece of gossip from inside the gala itself happened to revolve around the former journalist. According to a source who spoke to Rob Shuter, "Lauren was the gravitational center." That might not sound surprising, since she was one of the event's sponsors, but it was a marked change from years past, when Anna Wintour was the party's most influential person. "People weren't chasing Anna's approval — they were chasing Lauren's money," the source said. They added, "Anna can still make you important ... Lauren can make something happen. A film financed. A brand backed. A deal made. That's a very different kind of power." Oop!
Several stars skipped the Met Gala
It's worth noting that one of the biggest talking points about the 2026 Met Gala revolved around the stars who weren't there. One particularly glaring absence? Meryl Streep. Granted, Streep had never attended the gala in the past, but what with "The Devil Wears Prada 2" coming out only a few days prior, and Miranda Priestly's first scene in the film being her arrival at what seems to be the Met Gala, her not being there raised some eyebrows. It certainly didn't help that the Daily Mail also published a claim that there had been plans for Streep to be the event's co-chair, but she changed her mind in the wake of the Bezoses' involvement. That rumor was ultimately put to bed after the actor's team told People that it just wasn't "her scene," but social media chatter to the contrary has continued.
Another star whose absence from the 2026 Met Gala was felt? Zendaya. Despite Zendaya having skipped the Met Gala on more than one occasion, she's a firm fan favorite, so when it emerged that she wouldn't be there, naturally, there were questions. Unlike Streep, the actor opted not to issue any statements as to why she wouldn't be there, which once again led to rumors that she was avoiding being linked to the event's sponsors. However, it has been speculated that because of her already demanding publicity tours, adding the biggest night of fashion into the mix just wasn't going to work.
Luckily for those who were hoping for some confirmed drama, "Empire" alum Taraji P. Henson made no secret of the fact that she was boycotting the event. "I am so confused by some ppl that are going," she wrote in an Instagram comment responding to Meredith Lynch's criticism of attendees. No rumors here — Henson set the record straight.