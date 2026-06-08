What Stanley Tucci And Anne Hathaway's Relationship Is Like In Real Life

Anne Hathaway didn't mince her words on her "Devil Wears Prada 2" co-star Stanley Tucci when she appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." Don't worry, though, it's all in good fun (but Tucci, we're going to suggest you make Hathaway a meal, stat!).

"DWP" fans will be well aware that when it comes to personal style, Tucci actually is a lot like his character Nigel Kipling IRL. In fact, a number of his interviews over the years have revolved around his passion for fashion, along with a list of dos and don'ts. One of his biggest gripes? Sweatpants. Back in 2024, he memorably told The Wall Street Journal, "You haven't been running. You just wear sweatpants because you don't want to wear pants." Sliving for the side-eye, honestly. As for the lead-up to "DWP2," Tucci repeatedly made it clear that bad style irritated him, even scoffing in a group interview with LADbible Entertainment when asked if athleisure should be exclusively for exercising (and playfully moving "Bridgerton" alum Simone Ashley's glass of water to the "Strongly Agree" section). All that said, it should have come as no surprise that when Colbert asked Hathaway, "Who's the diva, and why is it Stanley Tucci?" she didn't miss a beat. "He's so fussy about his clothes!" she mock-complained.

FWIW, Tucci didn't disagree with his co-star when asked about it. Far from it, in a red carpet interview with Taylen Biggs for People, he said he agreed wholeheartedly. "No question. Yeah. I'm awful. Just terrible!" he joked. Well, at least they're on the same page!