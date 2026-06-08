What Stanley Tucci And Anne Hathaway's Relationship Is Like In Real Life
Anne Hathaway didn't mince her words on her "Devil Wears Prada 2" co-star Stanley Tucci when she appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." Don't worry, though, it's all in good fun (but Tucci, we're going to suggest you make Hathaway a meal, stat!).
"DWP" fans will be well aware that when it comes to personal style, Tucci actually is a lot like his character Nigel Kipling IRL. In fact, a number of his interviews over the years have revolved around his passion for fashion, along with a list of dos and don'ts. One of his biggest gripes? Sweatpants. Back in 2024, he memorably told The Wall Street Journal, "You haven't been running. You just wear sweatpants because you don't want to wear pants." Sliving for the side-eye, honestly. As for the lead-up to "DWP2," Tucci repeatedly made it clear that bad style irritated him, even scoffing in a group interview with LADbible Entertainment when asked if athleisure should be exclusively for exercising (and playfully moving "Bridgerton" alum Simone Ashley's glass of water to the "Strongly Agree" section). All that said, it should have come as no surprise that when Colbert asked Hathaway, "Who's the diva, and why is it Stanley Tucci?" she didn't miss a beat. "He's so fussy about his clothes!" she mock-complained.
FWIW, Tucci didn't disagree with his co-star when asked about it. Far from it, in a red carpet interview with Taylen Biggs for People, he said he agreed wholeheartedly. "No question. Yeah. I'm awful. Just terrible!" he joked. Well, at least they're on the same page!
Anne called Stanley out for not cooking for her
It's worth noting that Anne Hathaway didn't just call Stanley Tucci out for his fussiness over fashion on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." Au contraire, she added of the actor-turned-culinary-icon, "That b***h has not made me a morsel!" Making matters worse, she laughed that she had actually dropped hints about a home-cooked dinner and still gotten crickets. "I have dropped so many hints ... like, 'Oh, so you went to Italy, and you learned this dish. What's it like?' And he'll tell me. But I have not yet received a crumb. What am I doing wrong?" she lamented.
Whether or not Tucci has cooked for Hathaway, the two certainly have spoken about food in several interviews. For one, Tucci opened up to Hathaway about his hatred of truffle oil for a Vogue video. Then, during their LADBible interview, Tucci and his beloved sister-in-law Emily Blunt made no secret of the fact that Hathaway's idea of a substitute for mashed potato in cottage or shepherd's pie gave them the ick. "No, that's gross," making a face. Blunt made her feelings even more known, complaining, "Parsnips? Blegh." Hathaway's response? "Okay, well, if you have an allergy, it's not bad." Tucci did not respond. Hey, maybe he just wasn't keen to adapt his recipes!
It's possible that at some point after Hathaway's appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Tucci did invite her over for a meal. A few weeks later, she and Blunt (whose one career option other than acting was catering) spoke about their go-to dinners with Kiss FM UK. After Blunt said Tucci's pasta was always the best, Hathaway added, "Yeah." Then again, maybe she was still trying to curry favor with the 'Tucc. Either way, we're obsessed with the playful banter.