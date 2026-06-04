Scandal Rewind: Paris Hilton's Trip To Jail Put Mom Kathy Under The Microscope 19 Years Ago

Welcome to Scandal Rewind, a column where the Nicki Swift staff looks back at a celebrity scandal from years past.

Paris Hilton was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence in September 2006. Although the Hilton Hotel heiress initially got a Hollywood-style slap on the wrist (three years of probation), a judge forced her to spend 45 days in jail after she failed to uphold the court's terms. The legal misstep reignited a wave of media scrutiny for Paris, who had already been embroiled in various controversies. But her mother, future "RHOBH" star Kathy Hilton, also found herself in the crosshairs. Mostly by her own doing.

Unsurprisingly, Kathy was deeply affected by the seriousness of Paris' situation. But her reactions, at times, highlighted how rich and out of touch she was. For starters, there was the meltdown she had upon learning of Paris' impending jail time. "I can't believe this, I can't believe this," she said inside a courtroom in May 2007, according to People. She also reportedly confronted the prosecutors who had brought the charges against her daughter. "You're pathetic," she said, adding, "Can I have your autograph?" The judge wasn't safe either when she quipped, "[He] made up his mind before he even came in today. If it were anyone else, this would've never had happened." She continued, "And after all the money we spent!"

Although most parents would stick beside their children even in the wake of legal trouble, Kathy's response seemed to direct the blame away from her daughter and onto other parties. But this was only the beginning of Kathy's side-eye-worthy behavior.