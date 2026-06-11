Meadow Walker's Transformation From Child To 27 Years Old

Meadow Walker spent much of her childhood living with her mom in Hawaii; however, she still saw her father regularly. Despite his initial resistance to becoming a dad, Walker embraced his role wholeheartedly. As he told Parade in 2009, Meadow completely altered his outlook on life and made him better for it. "I think my mom put it best," he mused. "She said, 'Little girls soften their daddy's hearts.'" Indeed, Walker made it a point to spend as much time as he could with Meadow. He and Soteros shared custody, and so, growing up, Meadow would join her dad on film sets, then they would enjoy California together. As the actor told People in 2006, he even taught a seven-year-old Meadow how to surf on a longboard.

Eventually, though, the distance proved to be too much, and both Meadow and her mom moved back to Los Angeles and into a house Walker prepared for them. This allowed him to build an even stronger bond with his tween daughter as he became a part of her everyday life, including school drop-offs. "I just shut up, sit back, and stay quiet," he told People in 2011. "She opens up and reveals a whole lot."

By the time Meadow turned 13, she was living with her dad full-time, and he couldn't have been happier. "My heart was desperate for so many years with the situation with my daughter," he told Entertainment Weekly in 2013. "She's the best partner I've ever had."