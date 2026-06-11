Meadow Walker's Transformation From Child To 27 Years Old
Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, was thrust into the spotlight as a teen for a heartbreaking reason when her father died in a headline-making car crash in 2013. The previously private Meadow made news around the world, and she's remained in the public eye since. Speaking of his then-12-year-old daughter, the actor proudly told People in 2011 that she was a perfect blend of himself and her mom, Rebecca Soteros. "She's a bit more like her mother, but she's also how I am innately," he mused.
While little is known about Soteros, Meadow has repeatedly proven just how similar she is to her late father, whether through her philanthropic work or the passion for acting she discovered in her twenties. Speaking of how far she's come, Meadow told Vogue in 2021 that she's all about self-confidence and chasing inner happiness. "Do what makes you feel good about yourself and try to shut out the rest," she advised readers, showing what a strong young woman she'd become. Here's a look at Meadow Walker's transformation from a child growing up in Hawaii to a 27-year-old slaying the fashion industry.
Meadow Walker grew up away from the spotlight in Hawaii
Rebecca Soteros, the mother of Paul Walker's daughter, has managed to keep a low profile over the years, but some details about her relationship with the actor were revealed in the 2018 documentary, "I Am Paul Walker." "They were kids together," Walker's sister, Ashlie, shared, per People, noting how they bounced back and forth between being friends and lovers. That on-again, off-again dynamic meant that Walker didn't initially embrace the news that Soteros was pregnant. According to his mom, Cheryl, he didn't feel ready for fatherhood and ignored her suggestion that they tie the knot. "It was tough," Walker could be seen explaining in the doc, noting how his faith dictated he should marry Soteros, but he simply couldn't commit. "I was with chicks, having fun — I was an animal," he confessed.
Ultimately, Meadow Walker was born on November 4, 1998, and, despite having split, the exes both lived in California at first. However, when Walker hit it big with 2001's "The Fast and the Furious," Soteros no longer felt comfortable raising a child in Hollywood. "Things were not easy for Rebecca because of people realizing who Meadow was," Cheryl recalled. "They would come up in the grocery store and try to pick her up and it was a little scary." Eventually, Soteros decided to move to Hawaii to finish college and pursue a career as a teacher, taking Meadow with her.
At 13, she moved in with her dad full-time
Meadow Walker spent much of her childhood living with her mom in Hawaii; however, she still saw her father regularly. Despite his initial resistance to becoming a dad, Walker embraced his role wholeheartedly. As he told Parade in 2009, Meadow completely altered his outlook on life and made him better for it. "I think my mom put it best," he mused. "She said, 'Little girls soften their daddy's hearts.'" Indeed, Walker made it a point to spend as much time as he could with Meadow. He and Soteros shared custody, and so, growing up, Meadow would join her dad on film sets, then they would enjoy California together. As the actor told People in 2006, he even taught a seven-year-old Meadow how to surf on a longboard.
Eventually, though, the distance proved to be too much, and both Meadow and her mom moved back to Los Angeles and into a house Walker prepared for them. This allowed him to build an even stronger bond with his tween daughter as he became a part of her everyday life, including school drop-offs. "I just shut up, sit back, and stay quiet," he told People in 2011. "She opens up and reveals a whole lot."
By the time Meadow turned 13, she was living with her dad full-time, and he couldn't have been happier. "My heart was desperate for so many years with the situation with my daughter," he told Entertainment Weekly in 2013. "She's the best partner I've ever had."
Meadow lost her dad when she was just 15
Paul and Meadow Walker shared a truly sweet relationship. Despite putting on a tough guy persona, the actor was a proud girl dad, ready to embrace all of his daughter's passions. "Meadow is definitely a girly girl," he confessed to Parade in 2009. "She likes to bake stuff with me and I've even played Barbies." In addition to bonding at home, Walker would also invite her along when he was working, whether in Los Angeles or abroad. "She's seen a lot of cool places, and I love to hang out with her," he enthused.
Not surprisingly, once they moved in together full-time, the arrangement suited them both perfectly. Speaking with Us Weekly in 2013, Walker gushed, "I'm glad I had her at 25, because at 40 and 15, we're matching up sweet." Sadly, just a few weeks after that interview, the actor was tragically killed in a car crash. Meadow, who had just turned 15, had only lived with her dad for two years before she was left heartbroken. As her grandfather, Paul Walker Sr., told E! News, "Meadow's taking it really tough." Her family and friends rallied around her, though, in an effort to ensure she never felt alone. "There's a lot of hugging," he told the outlet. "A lot of hand-holding." While she initially kept quiet, a 16-year-old Meadow did mark the one-year anniversary of her father's death with an Instagram post that simply read "I love you," per E! News.
As a teen, she received $10 million from a wrongful death lawsuit
Paul Walker died suddenly in November 2013 at the age of 40 after the car he was riding in crashed and caught fire. The actor was in a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT, which was being driven by his friend, race car driver Roger Rodas, when the latter lost control and swerved onto the sidewalk before hitting a tree, then a lamppost. The car exploded, and the impact, combined with the flames, claimed both men's lives.
For her part, Meadow Walker believed that her father's tragic death was preventable, and she went to court to prove it. First, she pursued damages from Rodas' estate, claiming the driver was partially responsible, and won a $10.1 million settlement, which was paid out to her when she turned 17.
Two years after the accident, she also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Porsche. Meadow argued that Walker had actually survived the crash but was unable to exit the vehicle because of a seatbelt issue. "The bottom line is that the Porsche Carrera GT is a dangerous car," Meadow's lawyer, Jeff Milam, told ABC News in 2015. "It doesn't belong on the street." While Porsche denied the accusations, it ultimately reached an undisclosed settlement with an 18-year-old Meadow in 2017.
A 16-year-old Meadow started the Paul Walker Foundation
Growing up in Hawaii and California, a young Meadow Walker developed a passion for nature at a young age, especially for the ocean. She also learned about philanthropy early on, watching her father start the Reach Out Worldwide (ROWW) foundation in 2010 to help those in need after natural disasters. As he himself told Men's Health, per ROWW, that year, "I'm a do-er, and whether it was the tsunami in Sri Lanka or the earthquake in Indonesia, I was always saying 'I should be there; I should be helping out.'"
Not surprisingly, when Meadow decided she wanted to do something to honor her dad's legacy, the then-16-year-old focused on water and on giving back. Taking to Instagram in 2015 on what would have been his 42nd birthday, she announced the creation of The Paul Walker Foundation, whose goal was to share "his passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill" with others. As the foundation's website further explains, all donations are put toward educating future marine biologists while supporting current research and conservation efforts for the world's oceans. As of 2026, the foundation was still going strong, raising funds through donations and limited-edition merch sales.
Meadow began pursuing modeling full-time in her 20s
Paul Walker's daughter grew up to be gorgeous, and soon, high-fashion brands began taking notice. Meadow landed her first major modeling gig at 22 when she was chosen to front Proenza Schouler's 2021 pre-fall campaign. Sharing one of the modeling snaps to Instagram, Meadow gushed, "I am so unbelievably grateful to everyone who has supported me and believed in me." The brand also gave her the opportunity to make her runway debut as she was chosen to open the Proenza Schouler show at New York Fashion Week. Later that same year, she opened Givenchy's runway presentation at Paris Fashion Week, and she hasn't looked back since, working with DNA Model Management to snag various luxe clients, like Tiffany & Co. and Marc Jacobs.
Meadow also landed various print campaigns, including for Vogue, and she took her career even further in 2023, signing with Creative Artists Agency (CAA). "I absolutely love fashion and working as a model," she told WWD. "I believe CAA Fashion is the perfect space for me to grow and really make my mark on the industry." Indeed, she was still modeling as of 2025 and working hard to become the best possible model. "It is as scary as it looks," she laughingly told Who What Wear, noting she still struggles to walk in high-heeled shoes. "I'm not like a runway girl — yet," she mused.
She married at 22 but it didn't last
Meadow Walker was just 22 when she confirmed she was dating actor Louis Thornton-Allan in July 2021, then married him that October. The young couple tied the knot in a small ceremony in the Dominican Republic in front of just a few family and friends, as many of their loved ones were unable to travel due to COVID-19 restrictions. "The pandemic impacted our plans," Meadow told Vogue afterward, but noted the day was still full of magical moments. In addition to wearing her dream dress (a custom Givenchy gown) and saying "I do" in a picture-perfect setting, Meadow's big day was made all the more memorable by her dad's best friend, Vin Diesel, playing a special role in the wedding and walking her down the aisle.
After the nuptials, Meadow switched into a Ludovic de Saint Sernin frock for dinner, which was followed by everyone heading down to the beach. "We were all barefoot, dancing in the sand," Meadow shared. "To finish the night, there was a wonderful display of fireworks, and we lit lanterns into the picturesque night sky."
For the next three years, Meadow Walker's marriage appeared idyllic, but sadly, the couple split in December 2023. "This is truly a united decision," Meadow wrote in a since-deleted Instagram statement saved by Today. The 25-year-old also added that she and her ex will continue to love and support each other.
She still feels Paul Walker around her every day
It's been over a decade since Paul Walker's sudden death in a 2013 car crash, but his daughter still feels his presence in her everyday life. Speaking with E! News to mark the 10-year anniversary of his passing in 2023, Meadow Walker revealed how her father gives her strength by sending her signs. "Four and seven are my dad's favorite numbers," she revealed. "Whenever I'm doubting anything or whenever I'm in an argument with someone ... I start seeing four and seven everywhere." Meadow explained how this instantly calms her and allows her to work through any stressful situations she may be facing.
Indeed, Meadow's father is never far from her mind. She's repeatedly demonstrated how strong their bond remains by celebrating him in a public way every year, both on his would-be birthday and on the anniversary of his death. "I love and miss you endlessly," a 23-year-old Meadow wrote on Instagram in 2021. "Today and everyday I celebrate your life, your love." In a touching Instagram birthday tribute in 2022, she called her dad "my best friend and twin soul" and, in 2024, at 26, she reiterated, per E! News, "I miss you everyday."
Could acting be in Meadow's future?
Paul Walker's continued impact on "Fast & Furious" can't be overstated. Following his sudden death in 2013, the cast and crew went out of their way to complete his role in "Furious 7" by using CGI. Their efforts to keep his legacy alive didn't end there, though, as they continued to find ways to pay tribute to Walker in the films that followed. For 2023's "Fast X," that included inviting Meadow Walker to make a cameo in the flick.
The 27-year-old, who was just two when the first movie came out, teased her appearance by sharing a still on Instagram and noting how joining the cast after having grown up on set was a dream come true. "Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family," she wrote. "I can't believe now I get to be up there too." The film's stars felt the same way, as actress Jordana Brewster told People, "To have her be on set and work her butt off was really, really inspiring." Vin Diesel agreed, enthusing, "It did something to my soul."
Speaking of the experience with E! News, Meadow explained that she never felt sad on set but rather was happy to celebrate her dad's life. As for whether or not she'd like to act again, she admitted she was considering it. "Modeling is my focus and that's my big passion, but I could see myself potentially in the future breaking out a little bit," she mused.