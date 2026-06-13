One Detail Could Have Saved Kendall & Kylie Jenner From The 2026 Met Gala Worst-Dressed List

Superstar sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner found themselves on the dreaded worst-dressed list after the 2026 Met Gala held on May 4 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The siblings wore complementary outfits with a similar theme and color scheme. The matching looks were reportedly not planned, which may explain why they both fell victim to the same fashion disaster.

Kylie wore a nude corset with faux nipples and an extravagant skirt designed by Schiaparelli to make it look like she was halfway through the process of undressing. The skirt alone required 11,000 hours of embroidery and was covered with thousands of satin stitch balls, baroque pearls, and painted pearlescent fish scales. Meanwhile, Kendall also wore a faux nipple look with a draped gown designed by GapStudio, which drew inspiration from the famous Greek statue "Winged Victory of Samothrace." "It has so much life in it," EVP and creative director of Gap Inc. Zac Posen told People. "It has a movement. It has air in it. It plays between reality. The balance between fantasy and reality and movement and expression in the sculpture is deeply powerful. I wanted to capture that effortlessly in a dress. I took a Gap white T-shirt and said, 'What does that look like?' I took it off my back in the studio."

While the Met Gala is famous for inspiring its attendees to take creative liberties and serve some of fashion's most unique and controversial looks, neither Kendall nor Kylie sported color in their 2026 Met Gala styles. Not only were their outfits nude and neutral colors, but even their accessories were void of any pop of color. This led to bland and boring looks, but luckily for them, the 2026 Met Gala was a fashion flop for these celebs as well.