One Detail Could Have Saved Kendall & Kylie Jenner From The 2026 Met Gala Worst-Dressed List
Superstar sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner found themselves on the dreaded worst-dressed list after the 2026 Met Gala held on May 4 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The siblings wore complementary outfits with a similar theme and color scheme. The matching looks were reportedly not planned, which may explain why they both fell victim to the same fashion disaster.
Kylie wore a nude corset with faux nipples and an extravagant skirt designed by Schiaparelli to make it look like she was halfway through the process of undressing. The skirt alone required 11,000 hours of embroidery and was covered with thousands of satin stitch balls, baroque pearls, and painted pearlescent fish scales. Meanwhile, Kendall also wore a faux nipple look with a draped gown designed by GapStudio, which drew inspiration from the famous Greek statue "Winged Victory of Samothrace." "It has so much life in it," EVP and creative director of Gap Inc. Zac Posen told People. "It has a movement. It has air in it. It plays between reality. The balance between fantasy and reality and movement and expression in the sculpture is deeply powerful. I wanted to capture that effortlessly in a dress. I took a Gap white T-shirt and said, 'What does that look like?' I took it off my back in the studio."
While the Met Gala is famous for inspiring its attendees to take creative liberties and serve some of fashion's most unique and controversial looks, neither Kendall nor Kylie sported color in their 2026 Met Gala styles. Not only were their outfits nude and neutral colors, but even their accessories were void of any pop of color. This led to bland and boring looks, but luckily for them, the 2026 Met Gala was a fashion flop for these celebs as well.
The internet is not a fan of their colorless Met Gala looks
The internet went into a frenzy while discussing Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner's 2026 Met Gala looks, which were arguably some of the biggest fashion flops of 2026 (so far). While the year's theme was "Costume Art," the sisters failed to visually stun. "I do think they could be considered on theme but they're still boring," one user said in a Reddit thread discussing the family's appearance at the event. "I'm so sick of their style. They could wear any designer in this world and they continuously dress horribly," another added. One Redditor pointed out how similar the sisters' colorless dresses were. "Anyone notice that Kylie's dress looks like the temu version of Kendall's?" they asked.
One of the most controversial elements of both their outfits was the intentional faux nipples that became the focal point of their fashion disasters. "I actually like Kendall's dress but that stupid bra thing ruins it," a Redditor said. "What's with their boobs? Like all of them have weird boob things going on. I hate it," another user added candidly. "It's Skimms!! Like no one wants them, let it go," wrote one user, accusing them of turning the event into an advertisement opportunity for their sister Kim Kardashian's clothing and shapewear brand SKIMS.
This was not the first Met Gala where the famous sisters opted for colorless ensembles. At the 2022 Met Gala, they wore similarly ruffled outfits, with Kylie wearing all white and Kendall in all black. There was not a splash of color to be seen in those looks, which were also visually plain and underwhelming. Kylie even made the controversial decision to sport a baseball cap with a bridal veil and gown, which is now remembered as one of the wildest looks in Met Gala history.