Zsa Zsa Gabor's Relationship History Is Full Of Ups And Downs (& 8 Ex-Husbands)

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Zsa Zsa Gabor made her big screen debut in 1952's "Lovely to Look At," and she dominated the box office for the rest of that decade, landing numerous iconic film roles, including 1953's "Moulin Rouge" and 1958's "Touch of Evil." However, despite her indisputable success as an actor, Gabor may have been even more famous for her personal life. She wasn't shy about her love of money, nor her love of men. And yet, just like Elizabeth Taylor's 7 marriages paint a complicated picture of her love life, Gabor's 9 weddings and 8 divorces conceal some dark truths.

Gabor, who was born in Europe amidst the heartbreak of World War I, was one of those stars who were pushed too hard by their parents. Her mother, Jolie, wanted her to be famous, no matter what, and she ultimately rose to the occasion. As a teen, Gabor was encouraged to compete in the 1936 Miss Hungary beauty pageant, which she won, although she was later disqualified for lying about her age.

Not long after that, she walked down the aisle for the first time. Reflecting on her dating track record in 1986, Gabor told People, "The moment a man is bad I fall in love with him." And yet, that did little to dissuade her from tying the knot over and over again. Here's your closer look at Gabor's long-winding relationship history.