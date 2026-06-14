Inside Bruce Boxleitner's Bumpy, Three-Marriage Journey To Happily Ever After

Bruce Boxleitner may have had two marriages under his belt before he settled down with Verena King, but his relationships with his ex-wives have remained civil. After his first ex introduced him to Melissa Gilbert (whom he's pictured with above), he repaid the favor by attending Kathryn Holcomb's wedding to British stage actor Ian Ogilvy in June 1992. While Boxleitner hasn't said much about his divorce from the "Little House on the Prairie" alum, Gilbert emphasized their mutual love in her public statement about their split. "We have loved each other for a very long time," it read (via ABC News).

Boxleitner's previous experiences must have set the foundation for his third marriage. In his 1987 interview with The Spokesman-Review, he predicted marrying another actor might not be the right choice for him. "It sure seems that very few actors starring in successful TV shows remain married," he said. He met his third wife in January 2013, a little under two years after his second divorce. King is a publicist who, during her marriage to Boxleitner, went back to school to become a registered dietitian.

And her husband put a lot of his own life aside to support her in her new career goals. In the middle of exams season, King carved out some time to celebrate her and Boxleitner's ninth wedding anniversary in 2025, making sure to thank him for his role in her path. "[This] man has sacrificed so much for me so that I could have a new career," she captioned an Instagram post. It looks like Boxleitner's love life found more stable ground outside of Hollywood.