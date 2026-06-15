Stars From The Petticoat Junction Cast You Didn't Know Died

CBS's "Petticoat Junction" was a firm fan favorite in the 1960s, and many years later, it still has loyal fans. Sadly, not all of the show's stars have lived to see how long their work would resonate with audiences, with some cast members even dying during the show's run.

We'll start with Smiley Burnette, who passed away in 1967. The actor played Charley Pratt on "Petticoat Junction" and featured in a whopping 110 episodes of the show. There's a strong possibility he would have maintained his role if not for illness. As some may know, Burnette was only 55 when he died of leukemia.

Other than "Petticoat Junction," Burnette was a very established actor (and we're not just talking about him being in another of CBS's rural hits of the '60s, "Green Acres"). With over 150 credits to his name, Burnette was a star, particularly in the Western genre. In fact, the Los Angeles Times ranked him as one of the highest-paid Western stars, alongside his longtime collaborator and friend, Gene Autry. On top of his acting jobs, Burnette was also an established musician: More than 300 of the songs he wrote made their way into his movies. And, at the risk of sounding like an infomercial for the late actor, while some stars are happy to admit defeat in the kitchen, Burnette was also a restaurateur whose recipe for remoulade shrimp sauce still does the rounds on Reddit today. Burnette may have lived a relatively short life, but there's no question he made the most of the time he had.