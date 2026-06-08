Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Green Acres?

When "Green Acres" first aired back in 1965, few could have predicted just how beloved the sitcom —and its stars — would become. Created by Jay Sommers, the CBS comedy followed wealthy New York attorney Oliver Wendell Douglas, played by Eddie Albert, as he traded city life for a rundown farm in the fictional town of Hooterville. Along for the ride was his reluctant wife, Lisa, portrayed by Eva Gabor, whose fondness for luxury and disdain for farm life led to some of the show's funniest moments. Over the course of six seasons and 170 episodes, "Green Acres" delighted viewers with its cast of eccentric characters. Even decades after its final episode aired in 1971, "Green Acres" remains a favorite among classic television fans. And, if you're lucky enough, you can still catch reruns, as the show is frequently broadcast on classic TV stations.

While viewers may never get the catchy theme song out of their heads, many years have passed since the show was in its prime. And in that time, the lives of many cast members have endured heartbreaking tragedies. Some faced devastating health battles, while others endured personal heartbreaks or saw their careers cut short far too soon. Here's a look at the often tragic fates of the talented actors who brought "Green Acres" to life.