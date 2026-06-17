Ashton Kutcher Has Set Off Divorce Rumors More Than Once — But Haters Have It Wrong
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis continue to prove their haters wrong despite persistent claims about their marriage being in trouble. In 2024, rumors about their impending divorce surfaced after Kutcher's connections to Sean "Diddy" Combs put him in the spotlight amid the disgraced rapper's criminal case. "This is absolutely ridiculous and false," someone from the couple's camp told People at that time. "Ashton has no involvement in any of this. He doesn't belong in this conversation about Diddy." Then, perhaps to further dispel the rumors, the two showed a united front during a family outing at a Chicago Bears game alongside their kids, Wyatt and Dimitri, in Illinois.
That being said, it's not exactly a stretch to say that Kutcher and Kunis' marriage is full of glaringly obvious red flags. Even before they went and got hitched, the pair were hit with affair rumors after a woman with whom Kutcher was said to be romantically involved during his marriage to Demi Moore accused him of also being unfaithful to Kunis. Still, that didn't faze the couple: fast forward to six years later, and The Latin Times cited a Life & Style report claiming that Kunis and Kutcher were "not in good terms" and possibly planning to get a divorce. "Their issues are always bubbling under the surface," according to a source with knowledge of their situation. "And sweeping them under a rug is not a solution for Mila."
While the magazine didn't explain what was causing their issues, Kunis is said to be the jealous type and would often threaten to leave Kutcher whenever they fought. She reportedly raised the idea of couples therapy as a solution, but Kutcher wasn't receptive. "He doesn't think they have a problem, so he sees no reason for counseling," the insider added.
Kutcher and Kunis laughed off the divorce rumors
However, the report turned out to be false: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher responded to the separation rumors by making light of it in a viral Instagram post. "Babe, what's happening? What's going on?" a seemingly confused Kutcher asked Kunis, who then showed a screenshot of the headline on her phone, uttering, "It's over between us." Kutcher feigned concern. "It's over between us? Oh my God, what are we gonna do?" he joked. Citing the report, Kunis quipped that she felt "suffocated" and decided to leave Kutcher after a "very dark secret" about him had been exposed. "Oh my God, what was the dark secret?" Kutcher replied with a sarcastic tone. "Oof. Must have been really dark." In the caption, the "No Strings Attached" actor called out In Touch Weekly for publishing the report. "I guess it's over," he wrote. "@intouchweekly have fun selling magazines this week. Maybe next week my wife will be having twins. For the third time. But who's counting."
In recent years, the couple faced another media storm after submitting letters of support for their former "That '70s Show" co-star and pal Danny Masterson following his rape conviction. In 2025, a source told Radar that the fallout from the controversy had put a significant strain on their relationship. After briefly retreating from the spotlight, Kutcher and Kunis returned to face the public at the 2026 Golden Globes, where, according to an expert, their body language appeared to be hiding something. "She and Ashton always look like they have the weight of the world on their shoulders whenever they go somewhere together," an insider told Radar, before emphasizing, "It is not recent that friends believe they are nearing the end of their marriage because they've had a turbulent couple of years to say the least."