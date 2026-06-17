Ashton Kutcher Has Set Off Divorce Rumors More Than Once — But Haters Have It Wrong

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis continue to prove their haters wrong despite persistent claims about their marriage being in trouble. In 2024, rumors about their impending divorce surfaced after Kutcher's connections to Sean "Diddy" Combs put him in the spotlight amid the disgraced rapper's criminal case. "This is absolutely ridiculous and false," someone from the couple's camp told People at that time. "Ashton has no involvement in any of this. He doesn't belong in this conversation about Diddy." Then, perhaps to further dispel the rumors, the two showed a united front during a family outing at a Chicago Bears game alongside their kids, Wyatt and Dimitri, in Illinois.

That being said, it's not exactly a stretch to say that Kutcher and Kunis' marriage is full of glaringly obvious red flags. Even before they went and got hitched, the pair were hit with affair rumors after a woman with whom Kutcher was said to be romantically involved during his marriage to Demi Moore accused him of also being unfaithful to Kunis. Still, that didn't faze the couple: fast forward to six years later, and The Latin Times cited a Life & Style report claiming that Kunis and Kutcher were "not in good terms" and possibly planning to get a divorce. "Their issues are always bubbling under the surface," according to a source with knowledge of their situation. "And sweeping them under a rug is not a solution for Mila."

While the magazine didn't explain what was causing their issues, Kunis is said to be the jealous type and would often threaten to leave Kutcher whenever they fought. She reportedly raised the idea of couples therapy as a solution, but Kutcher wasn't receptive. "He doesn't think they have a problem, so he sees no reason for counseling," the insider added.