Ashton Kutcher's Marriage Is Full Of Glaringly Obvious Red Flags

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The following article contains mentions of sexual assault.

For people of a certain age, films like "Dude, Where's My Car?" and "The Butterfly Effect," and television series including Fox's "That '70s Show" and MTV's "Punk'd" were practically required viewing. That's because they all starred Ashton Kutcher — one of young Hollywood's "it" actors during the Y2K era of entertainment. From his earliest days as a sitcom star, Kutcher won hearts with his boyish charm and innate comedic timing. As the years have passed, though, he has matured as a leading man and allowed his dramatic chops to shine through. Eventually, he parlayed his fame into success as a venture capitalist in Silicon Valley.

Behind the glitz, the glamour, and the second career as a tech investor, though, Kutcher has been the subject of rumors we couldn't ignore. And his marriage to his former "That '70s Show" castmate, Mila Kunis, has been put under a microscope by observers. While their romantic journey from co-stars and friends to lovers, parents, and partners feels like the stuff Hollywood scripts are made of, Kutcher and Kunis' marriage may even have major cracks hiding in plain sight.

Here are some of their awkward moments and red flags that have fans questioning what's really going on with the Kutcher's marriage.