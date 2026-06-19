Was Jean Stapleton From All In The Family Related To Oscar-Winner Maureen Stapleton?

Both Jean Stapleton and Maureen Stapleton were award-winning actors who started their careers around the same time, but no, they weren't related. If you thought they were, however, you'd be in good company. Even Queen Elizabeth asked if there was any connection. Given just how successful both Jean and Maureen were in their own right, it certainly would be impressive if the two happened to be sisters, cousins, or even distant relatives. After all, in 1971 Jean won an Emmy for "All in the Family," and the very same year, Maureen earned her second Oscar nomination for "Airport."

Like we said, though, the two weren't related to each other. That said, unlike many stars of that time, Stapleton actually was a family name for both women, being Maureen's birth surname, and Jean's mother's maiden name. Even so, it's not exactly surprising that many wondered if there was a relation — and yes, that includes the late Queen Elizabeth. Per Broadway World, when Jean met the queen, the monarch asked if there was any relation. Sadly for the TV star, that was reportedly the only thing she'd been asked, which was likely because of time constraints, but who knows? Maybe the queen was just a big fan of Maureen. She did have two BAFTA nominations, after all.

Another famous face who thought Jean Stapleton and Maureen Stapleton were related? Rosie O'Donnell, who admitted she had even planned on asking about Jean's sister when she interviewed the "All in the Family" alum in 1998. "Thank goodness I brought it up at the production meeting, 'cause they said, 'They're not related, you idiot!'" O'Donnell quipped (via John Flanagan). For what it's worth, Jean clearly wasn't offended. In fact, she quipped that since Maureen was an Oscar winner, she'd go with it.