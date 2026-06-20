Kaitlan Collins' Best Fashion Moments Are An Ode To Her Sophisticated Style
Journalist Kaitlan Collins works long, hard hours as an anchor and reporter at CNN, tirelessly getting the news to people at home every day. But because she's on screen so much, she has plenty of pressure to be on her A-game when it comes to fashion. Whether she's sharing a compelling news story or attending an industry event, Collins has become known for her elegant and stylish wardrobe.
This doesn't just consist of her outfits when she's on the job, as Collins has proven herself to be just as sophisticated with her clothes on her off-days. On social media, she often shares photos from days spent on vacation, like a 2026 trip to Barcelona with an old friend, or hanging out with her family, and people can't help but notice her envy-inducing style. While she's had moments when even her natural beauty couldn't save the rare awful outfit, Collins has an impressive resume of standout ensembles from over the years.
So let's take a look at Collins' best style memories from her lively career and personal life that have helped the news journalist gain a reputation for having great fashion sense.
Kaitlan Collins stole the show at the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner
One of Kaitlan Collins' best fashion moments came years into her career as a TV journalist. In 2026, she attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner, which she's been to multiple times before, wearing a super light pink strapless dress and matching heels.
The tea-length dress featured a structured embellishment at the neckline, and she added some bracelets and rings as accessories. She wore her hair in soft waves and didn't wear a necklace, to better let the dress take center stage. The simple yet chic ensemble was undeniably eye-catching.
The CNN anchor celebrated her 30th birthday in a stylish two-piece set
While marking her 30th birthday in 2022, Kaitlan Collins celebrated surrounded by friends during a fun trip, sharing photos on Instagram. In a couple of the snaps, she wore a stunning dark blue and red two-piece set with a paisley pattern all over, paired with sunglasses and a sunhat.
The outfit was relaxed and sophisticated at the same time, and it looked well-suited to the weather. The elevated look even helped her stand out from her group of stylish friends who took the trip with her.
Kaitlan Collins went for a glamorous gold and orange look for the 2026 Oscars
Kaitlan Collins took inspiration from the iconic gold Academy Awards trophy while attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2026. She arrived at the star-studded event in an orange sleeveless dress with a pencil skirt. The gorgeous gown was covered in gold flower embellishments that reflected the light.
To match, she had a tiny gold clutch and gold heels with similar flower accents over the front strap and ties that wrapped around her ankles. The gold and orange ensemble emphasized her glowing bronze skin and bright smile.
She was windswept elegance in a fitted brown top and red polka-dot shirt
During one work day in 2026, Kaitlan Collins opted for a bright and bold outfit that looked put-together and on-trend. The ensemble included a simple sleeveless brown top and a red skirt with dark polka dots all over.
In her Instagram post sharing photos from the outing, she included a snap holding a matching red blazer as well. Paired with color-block heels, Collins managed to make an unexpected clothing combo look high fashion.
The talented journalist embraced European style during a trip to Portugal
In 2025, Kaitlan Collins took a trip to Portugal and shared plenty of photos from the gorgeous country. In one picture from her photo dump on Instagram, Collins posed with a friend on a cobblestone street in front of a building with a yellow door.
The CNN reporter looked sophisticated in her outfit of the day, which consisted of striped white high-waisted shorts, a denim-blue button-up crop top, white cat-eye sunglasses, a sunhat, and white flats. The ensemble was a rare skin-baring outfit from Collins, but she completely pulled it off.
Kaitlan Collins went for subdued sparkles for the Grammy Awards
For the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, Kaitlan Collins perfectly adjusted her style for the venue, going for subtle glam as she headed to the event with an unexpected man by her side. She wore a burgundy dress covered in soft sparkles, paired with silver peep-toe heels.
Collins added some silver jewelry and wore her hair parted in the middle with waves, so as to not overpower the dress. Overall, it was a perfect choice for a night surrounded by major celebrities celebrating the best music of the previous year.
Her white and red polka-dot dress had all her fans envious
During some time off with friends in 2025, Kaitlan Collins casually dropped one of her best looks when she shared a few images on Instagram. She posted a photo of herself enjoying some sunny weather as she wore a white dress with red polka dots and a red collar.
To go with the dress, she wore what seems to be one of her favorite pairs of shoes and carried a light yellow purse. The dress was the focal point and instantly had fans asking her where they could buy it.