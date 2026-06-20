Where Are Raquel Welch's 4 Ex-Husbands Now?

During Hollywood's golden era, it wasn't out of the ordinary for A-listers to be married more than once (or twice, or even thrice), and '60s bombshell Raquel Welch was no exception. The star was wed four times — and while one ex became a multimillionaire real estate developer, two have since passed away, and another is still running his restaurant empire, whatever happened to her exes?

Like many of the oft-wed stars of yore, Raquel's first husband pre-dated her fame. In fact, she only became Raquel Welch after marrying her high school sweetheart, James Wesley Welch (Jim for short). In her 2010 autobiography, "Beyond the Cleavage," Raquel wrote that theirs was a love-at-first-sight romance, beginning when they were just 15. Sadly, soon after marrying as teenagers, they realized they wanted different things and divorced in 1964. As for his life post-split, she shared, "Jim became a multimillionaire real estate developer. He's married, and he and his wife Jean have a son." That said, he's not in the public eye, so we don't know much else about him today.

In 1967, Raquel remarried, this time to producer Patrick Curtis. Despite being involved and invested in her career early on, Raquel wrote in "Beyond the Cleavage" that the relationship fizzled as her star rose, and they divorced in 1970. However, they did seem to be friendly in 1974, when Rolling Stone asked Curtis if his ex could really act, and he clapped back, "Can Steve McQueen act? Can John Wayne?" Curtis continued his work as a producer into the mid-'90s and passed away in 2022.