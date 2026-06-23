The American Music Awards is an annual event that was created by Dick Clark in 1974 to give fans the power to decide which nominees deserve to win each category. The award show also helps recognize and promote new up-and-coming artists by giving them a nationally televised stage to perform on. Since its inception, the award show has gradually evolved into a fashion show where artists make bold statements, with increasingly outrageous outfits appearing on the red carpet after the turn of the millennium. With so many daring fashion choices being made by celebrities wanting to stand out, there have inevitably been countless fashion flops in AMAs history.

While the 2026 American Music Awards was a fashion flop for these celebs, there were far worse looks that hit the AMAs red carpet like a fashion trainwreck in the past. Despite the public's fixation on celebrity women's fashion at high-profile events, it was actually the men who most frequently found themselves on the dreaded worst-dressed list. From Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's all-denim Y2K outfits in 2001 to Shaboozey's plaid nightmare in 2025, these are the biggest fashion flops in the history of the American Music Awards.