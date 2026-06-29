Remember Bernard From The Santa Clause? This Is What He Looks Like Now

"The Santa Clause" fans will be thrilled to know the actor who played sassy head elf Bernard looks very much the same today. Granted, he looks like an older version of the teen elf who made the big screen in the '90s, and yes, that was addressed in the spinoff.

David Krumholtz was just 16 in the original "The Santa Clause," but he's joked that he was grumpy beyond his years. As he told Entertainment Weekly in 2022, "I didn't know what about me was interesting, but I did have this kind of wise-cracking Queens attitude, and for lines like 'Haven't you people ever heard of basting?' I guess that really worked." Of course, there was one slight problem with the actor being so young. Elves aren't supposed to age (case in point: the workshop full of kids and the fact that despite presenting as a teen, Krumholtz' character was well over 1,500 years old).

For the second film, that wasn't a major issue, with Krumholtz being in his early 20s. What's more, as many know, he wasn't in the third film. However, rather than sit out the Disney+ spinoff series in 2022, the character was given a very unexpected arc to explain the fact that he looked like (to quote Tim Allen's character), "An old man with pointy ears." Spoiler alert for those who haven't already binged the show: Bernard gave up immortality for his mortal wife, Vanessa Redgrave.

JSYK, Krumholtz isn't the other man in Redgrave's marriage to Franco Nero, and speaking to Time, he quipped that he didn't know why she, specifically, had been chosen as Bernard's missus, but he loved the idea. "I didn't question it. When I read the script ... I screamed out laughing. It was such an irreverent choice," he recalled.