A Look At The Ups And Downs Of Rosie O'Donnell And Ellen DeGeneres' Friendship

Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie O'Donnell were friends for many years ... but were they, really? There's a ton of confusion over the two comedians-turned-talk-show-hosts, with O'Donnell saying they were close, and DeGeneres very publicly dismissing the idea that they knew each other that well. Yikes in three, two, one.

Some may recall that in a 1996 appearance on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show," DeGeneres subtly alluded to her sexuality for the first time by joking about her "Ellen" character being "Lebanese" (via MyTalkShowHeroes). It was a big moment in itself, and O'Donnell told People she was terrified about it, as she hadn't come out at that point either. Even so, she explained in an interview with "No Filter," "I felt very strongly that I didn't want to leave her out there alone, that I could not, gay person, act as though I was not the same as her." That manifested in the two of them joking about the possibility that they were both Lebanese, and though the press didn't pick up on it, O'Donnell said, "We had this ... really, sort of decoded, coded interaction that anyone who was gay knew."

Unfortunately, O'Donnell went on to say that when she came out a few years later, she didn't feel the support she'd given DeGeneres was reciprocated. "I was never asked to go on her show. When I was, it was long after they had been on for many years," she said. O'Donnell added, "She was all of a sudden in the position I was in, where she was starting a show and wanted it to be successful and get the money and the accolades that came with it. And instead of deciding to stand next to me and hold my hand, which is what I did to her, she did the opposite."