Inside Once-Popular HGTV Star John Gidding's Secretive Love Life

"Curb Appeal" star John Gidding was a prominent face on HGTV during the 2010s, but he kept his love life tucked away and out of the spotlight on him. Well mostly. For example, he slipped in the fact that he had married a ballet dancer who enjoyed joking about his lack of coordination at the tail-end of an interview. "He rubs it in my face," Gidding told Mpsl St. Paul about his husband in February 2014. "And I appreciate dance so much," he continued. "People with rhythm and moves are my heroes."

Two months later, Gidding opened up a little bit more about his new marriage. So the architect/designer definitely wasn't one of the celebs who hid a secret lover for years — just selective about the info he shared with the world. "I got married a year ago to a ballet dancer named Damian Smith, and it's been a whirlwind year and a half," he revealed during an interview with Windy City Times. But he didn't just share his husband's name and establish a timeline; he also dove a bit into their backstory. "We met online," he revealed. "You go out on a date and you're like, 'We should do that again,' and you keep in touch." But then things escalated ... fast. "He proposed to me three months after we met — and I was looking for a ring at the same time," he continued, adding, "When it's right, it's right."

As for where Gidding and Smith are today, well ...