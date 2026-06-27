No Handouts Here: Inside The Pretty Normal Life Of Kelly Ripa's Son Michael Consuelos

Michael Consuelos may not have the riches Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have acquired, but he's well on his way to stacking his own cash. After all, he works in the same industry as his famous parents. But he didn't just dive right into the entertainment world like some nepo babies. Michael graduated from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts — in an online ceremony, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. "He's one of these very uniquely special kids, he's just been kind his entire life and he's such a good person, a hard worker, that I wanted some big event celebrating him," Ripa shared on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" (via People). "And he, in typical Michael fashion, said, 'Well, it's not a big deal. As long as I still get my degree, it's fine.'"

That was 2020. Since then, Michael has been named one of the sexiest men alive and has racked up a variety of impressive acting and producing credits — including his famous stint on "Riverdale," where he played a younger version of his father Mark's character. He's also assisted in producing a few episodes of the most talked-about Bravo franchises, including "Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition." Speaking with Smashing Interviews, the Gen-Zer opened up about his evolving career trajectory. "I've always really enjoyed telling stories and being in stories," he shared in October 2022. "I studied production, writing and acting. So in every aspect of my life now, I am helping stories be told, and that is the only thing I could ever see myself doing. It's what I really enjoy."