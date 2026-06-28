What Happened To Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Chloe? See Her Gorgeous Evolution

Olivia Newton-John spent decades serenading the masses with her sweet, airy vocals, and she passed her talent to her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi. Yes, that's right, Lattanzi is a singer just like Newton-John. In fact, they even collaborated together over the years. In 2021, Lattanzi and Newton-John released their last duet, "The Window In The Wall," which featured them belting out heartfelt lyrics calling for unity in society. The accompanying music video featured them performing the track in front of gorgeous, scenic backgrounds.

Even though Newton-John has passed on, Lattanzi continues to use her music to honor her late mother. In September 2024, Lattanzi released "Phoenix" on Newton-John's birthday. "I co-wrote the song 'Phoenix' for my mom as a promise to fly, to know my own worth and to make sure to love myself," she told People about the song's inspiration. "I had struggled with PTSD and multiple things of the mind," she continued, adding, "So this was my promise to be happy, healthy, and love myself. She said the most important thing to her more than anything in the world is that her child, me, shared her gifts with the world and was happy." Fortunately, Newton-John got to hear the song before she passed away. "She would listen to it every day and she would just be like, 'Come on baby, put it out, put it out," Lattanzi added.