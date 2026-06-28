What Happened To Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Chloe? See Her Gorgeous Evolution
Chloe Lattanzi, who was born on January 17, 1986, is the only child of singer/actor Olivia Newton-John and her first husband, Matt Lattanzi. Chloe was regularly photographed with Newton-John, who died from breast cancer in 2022, so her beauty evolution has forever been immortalized on film. As you can see from the 2004 photo above of the mother-daughter pair attending the Penfolds Black Tie Dinner, Chloe has always been just as striking as her famous mom. However, their resemblance became even more undeniable over the years.
Shortly after Newton-John's death, Chloe shared an Instagram slideshow featuring photos that further highlighted their likeness. Not only did they have the same almond-shaped eyes and mega-watt smiles, but they also flaunted heads full of blond hair (though in remarkably different shades). They were also both 5 feet, 6 inches tall, although Chloe's heels gave her an unfair advantage in that shot. Ultimately, it's clear that, when it comes to beauty, Chloe owes everything to her mother. Of course, that's not the only thing she inherited from Newton-John.
Chloe Lattanzi is also a singer like her mother
Olivia Newton-John spent decades serenading the masses with her sweet, airy vocals, and she passed her talent to her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi. Yes, that's right, Lattanzi is a singer just like Newton-John. In fact, they even collaborated together over the years. In 2021, Lattanzi and Newton-John released their last duet, "The Window In The Wall," which featured them belting out heartfelt lyrics calling for unity in society. The accompanying music video featured them performing the track in front of gorgeous, scenic backgrounds.
Even though Newton-John has passed on, Lattanzi continues to use her music to honor her late mother. In September 2024, Lattanzi released "Phoenix" on Newton-John's birthday. "I co-wrote the song 'Phoenix' for my mom as a promise to fly, to know my own worth and to make sure to love myself," she told People about the song's inspiration. "I had struggled with PTSD and multiple things of the mind," she continued, adding, "So this was my promise to be happy, healthy, and love myself. She said the most important thing to her more than anything in the world is that her child, me, shared her gifts with the world and was happy." Fortunately, Newton-John got to hear the song before she passed away. "She would listen to it every day and she would just be like, 'Come on baby, put it out, put it out," Lattanzi added.