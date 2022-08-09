The Touching Way Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Honored Her Mother Just Days Before Her Death

Tributes continue to pour in after the tragic death of Olivia Newton-John, the singer and actor who died peacefully at her California home on August 8. Her husband, John Easterling, announced the news on Facebook. Though her exact cause of death is unclear, according to the Daily Mail, Newton-John had been diagnosed with breast cancer three times since 1992, most recently, in 2017. She was only 73 years old when she died.

Already a bona fide pop star with five Top 10 hits on Billboard's Hot 100, Newton-John's star reached stratospheric heights when she headlined the 1978 film adaptation of the 1972 musical "Grease." The movie became a massive hit, catapulting Newton-John and co-star John Travolta to superstardom. And yet, Newton-John almost turned down the role. Not only was she afraid to hurt her music career with a film people didn't expect to do well, per Vanity Fair, but she also felt she was too old. She clearly had nothing to fear there: all the high school characters in the movie were played by actors in their 20s or older. Stockard Channing, as Rizzo, was the oldest, at 33 years old, per Insider, and the youngest was Putzie, Kelly Ward, at 20. Newton-John was somewhere in the middle, as she turned 29 during filming and apparently passed director Randal Kleiser's "crow's-feet test," per VF. "High-school kids could not have crow's-feet," he said.

As the world honors the beloved star, we're all crying anew at a beautiful tribute Newton-John's daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, shared just three days before her mother's death.