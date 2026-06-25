The Celebrity Divorces That Turned Into Custody Nightmares

Britney Spears' relationship and marriage to dancer Kevin Federline were a source of fascination for fans, tabloids, and the mainstream press alike during the mid-to-late 2000s. The pair met at a Hollywood club in 2004 and were wed three short months later. "Our eyes met and that was it. We just hit it off right away. I learned real fast how much of a whirlwind the press and everything was," Federline recounted to People in 2008, adding of their partnership, "Everything just seemed so right. I didn't see it as too fast or too slow."

By September of 2005, Spears had given birth to the first of her and Federline's two children together, a son named Sean. A second son, Jayden, followed one year later; however, Spears and Federline's marriage fell apart months later, with the former filing for divorce in November 2006. In doing so, she filed for sole custody of the boys, with Federline responding similarly. The former couple eventually agreed on split custody. However, by 2018, it was Federline who had their sons 70% of the time per a new custody agreement, according to E! News.

All the while, concerns about Spears' well-being abounded, and she contended with a 13-year conservatorship. As reported by The New York Times, Federline alleged in his 2025 memoir, "You Thought You Knew," that the boys experienced frightening situations while under their mother's care. Spears responded to those allegations on X, writing that she felt "demoralized" by the distance that had grown between her and the boys and criticizing Federline for "gaslighting."