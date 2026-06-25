The Final Straw That Sealed Dianna Russini's Downfall From The Mike Vrabel Scandal
In April 2026, Page Six published compromising photos of journalist Dianna Russini, of The Athletic, and New England Patriots' head coach Mike Vrabel. The shots featured the duo hugging and lounging by a hotel pool. Given their professional proximity, a celebrity cheating scandal would've crossed all kinds of ethical boundaries. Russini and Vrabel are also married, and not to each other. Unsurprisingly, the photos sparked major backlash for both parties, despite their loud assertions that everything was above board. Russini, for example, no longer works as a reporter, and it's likely her actions during the early days of the scandal sealed her fate.
In the beginning, Russini's employer fully backed her. "These photos are misleading and lack essential context," Steven Ginsberg, executive editor of the Athletic, stated at the time. "These were public interactions in front of many people. Dianna is a premier journalist covering the NFL and we're proud to have her at the Athletic." However, the tone behind the scenes changed once it was discovered that she'd known about the photos two days before coming clean to her employers. Notably, this is according to The New York Times, which owns The Athletic.
When Russini finally picked up the phone, she called New York Times Company president and chief executive officer Meredith Popit Levie, who had to urge the journalist to contact her superiors at The Athletic. As a result, it's entirely possible that her actions after the fact left a worse taste in her bosses' mouths than the scandal itself.
Dianna Russini ultimately resigned from The Athletic
As of the time of writing, neither Dianna Russini nor Mike Vrabel has publicly admitted to having engaged in any kind of romantic relationship. However, the messy sports scandal has caused cozy pics of Dianna Russini with her husband to really not age well. And, unfortunately for the former Athletic journalist, she's also out of her $800,000 a year job, which she resigned from before the publication even completed its internal investigation. Russini revealed why she bowed out in her resignation letter. "This media frenzy is hurtling forward without regard for the review process The Athletic is trying to complete," the reporter wrote in a since-deleted tweet (via People). "It continues to escalate, fueled by repeated leaks, and I have no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept."
Russini has reportedly been struggling with her choice. "Dianna is a bit shellshocked by it all and has not really shown her hand in all of this, as it has been a very intense situation that she is still trying to figure out and feel out," a source divulged to the Daily Mail in April 2026. "She's neither here nor there right now as the dust hasn't settled one bit. Nobody including herself knows what the next move for her will be." They noted that, above all else, she's focused on her family and home life, and in particular ensuring her children are shielded from the drama.