The Final Straw That Sealed Dianna Russini's Downfall From The Mike Vrabel Scandal

In April 2026, Page Six published compromising photos of journalist Dianna Russini, of The Athletic, and New England Patriots' head coach Mike Vrabel. The shots featured the duo hugging and lounging by a hotel pool. Given their professional proximity, a celebrity cheating scandal would've crossed all kinds of ethical boundaries. Russini and Vrabel are also married, and not to each other. Unsurprisingly, the photos sparked major backlash for both parties, despite their loud assertions that everything was above board. Russini, for example, no longer works as a reporter, and it's likely her actions during the early days of the scandal sealed her fate.

In the beginning, Russini's employer fully backed her. "These photos are misleading and lack essential context," Steven Ginsberg, executive editor of the Athletic, stated at the time. "These were public interactions in front of many people. Dianna is a premier journalist covering the NFL and we're proud to have her at the Athletic." However, the tone behind the scenes changed once it was discovered that she'd known about the photos two days before coming clean to her employers. Notably, this is according to The New York Times, which owns The Athletic.

When Russini finally picked up the phone, she called New York Times Company president and chief executive officer Meredith Popit Levie, who had to urge the journalist to contact her superiors at The Athletic. As a result, it's entirely possible that her actions after the fact left a worse taste in her bosses' mouths than the scandal itself.