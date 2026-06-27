What You Didn't Know About Jack Nicholson's 6 Kids

The daughter of two actors — the oft-tragic Jack Nicholson, obviously, and his "The Terror" co-star and first wife, Sandra Knight — Jennifer Nicholson has carved out her own path in the fashion industry. After graduating from the University of Southern California with a degree in art and briefly pursuing careers in acting and interior decorating, Nicholson co-founded her first clothing line with fellow designer Pamela Barish at the turn of the century.

In 2002, Jennifer branched out on her own to open the Santa Monica boutique, Mlle. Pearl, and she went on to showcase her work at Los Angeles Fashion Week and various other exclusive events. Following a five-year break from the industry to concentrate on raising her own kids, Sean and Duke, she returned in 2013 with another store, Pearl Drop, focusing on bohemian chic.

Nicholson has several celebrity admirers. "Jennifer has the best taste of almost anyone I know," Belinda Carlisle told the Los Angeles Times, while Jennifer Tilly told the same newspaper, "Nobody has Jen's sensibility or such a well-developed sense of whimsy."

As it turns out, Jack indirectly helped spark her passion for fashion. When Jennifer accompanied her dad to England, where he was filming the iconic horror film "The Shining," she fell in love with the punk scene, particularly its style. Furthermore, she credits him with instilling in her a strong work ethic.