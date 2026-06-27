What You Didn't Know About Jack Nicholson's 6 Kids
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Thanks to iconic roles in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," "The Shining," and "A Few Good Men," Jack Nicholson is widely renowned as one of Hollywood's greatest actors. The three-time Academy Award winner is also the father of several children (as you're about to read, the exact number is open to debate), many of whom have followed in his showbiz footsteps.
You may already be aware of the youngest son, Ray Nicholson, who has recently appeared in "Smile 2" and "Novocaine," and the eldest daughter, Jennifer Nicholson, a clothing designer whose work has been displayed at various Fashion Weeks. But what about the other four who count Jack as a dad? Here's a look at what you might not know about his offspring.
Jennifer Nicholson has owned several fashion boutiques
The daughter of two actors — the oft-tragic Jack Nicholson, obviously, and his "The Terror" co-star and first wife, Sandra Knight — Jennifer Nicholson has carved out her own path in the fashion industry. After graduating from the University of Southern California with a degree in art and briefly pursuing careers in acting and interior decorating, Nicholson co-founded her first clothing line with fellow designer Pamela Barish at the turn of the century.
In 2002, Jennifer branched out on her own to open the Santa Monica boutique, Mlle. Pearl, and she went on to showcase her work at Los Angeles Fashion Week and various other exclusive events. Following a five-year break from the industry to concentrate on raising her own kids, Sean and Duke, she returned in 2013 with another store, Pearl Drop, focusing on bohemian chic.
Nicholson has several celebrity admirers. "Jennifer has the best taste of almost anyone I know," Belinda Carlisle told the Los Angeles Times, while Jennifer Tilly told the same newspaper, "Nobody has Jen's sensibility or such a well-developed sense of whimsy."
As it turns out, Jack indirectly helped spark her passion for fashion. When Jennifer accompanied her dad to England, where he was filming the iconic horror film "The Shining," she fell in love with the punk scene, particularly its style. Furthermore, she credits him with instilling in her a strong work ethic.
She felt pressured being a Nicholson
Unlike several of Jack Nicholson's offspring, Jennifer Nicholson has always maintained a close relationship with the "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" star. And luckily for those intrigued by the inner workings of his eventful personal life, she's more than happy to discuss it with the press, too.
In a 2003 interview with the Los Angeles Times, for example, Jennifer revealed that although she likes being the Hollywood veteran's daughter and takes great pride in what he's achieved, she's still found it hard to deal with the hardships that naturally come with his worldwide fame. And it's fair to say that Jack's playboy ways didn't always help matters, either.
At the turn of the 1990s, he began an affair with her model friend Rebecca Broussard while he was still in a long-term relationship with Anjelica Huston, the actor whom Jennifer saw as a second mother. "That was really difficult," she admitted. However, the pressures didn't stop the dedicated follower of fashion from briefly pursuing a career in the industry. She appeared in "Blue Champagne," an unreleased film bankrolled by her dad, and in the box-office bomb "Inevitable Grace." Her eldest son, Duke, is already making waves, having landed parts in "Us," The Deputy," and "In the Hand of Dante."
Jack never formally recognized Caleb Goddard as his own
In 1970, the oft-shady Jack Nicholson became a father for the second time when his "Five Easy Pieces" co-star Susan Anspach gave birth to a son. Well, kinda. The Tinseltown legend refused to publicly accept that the tot, Caleb Goddard, was his own.
Susan, who'd walked down the aisle with another actor, Mark Goddard, while she was pregnant, tried her best to set the record straight. In 1994, for example, she wrote a letter to Vanity Fair's editor after their profile of Jack failed to mention her firstborn: "Jack's son Raymond is his younger son and youngest child," she explained (via TODAY). "Our son, Caleb, is Jack's older son and second-oldest child, second to his sister, Jennifer. I have asked Jack about this oversight, and his response to me is that he doesn't really want to talk about his children in interviews. He feels that it's not his responsibility if the reporter neglects to mention one or two of his children."
According to Susan, who died in 2018, Jack and Caleb actually had a "very warm relationship" behind closed doors. And in a 1996 interview with People, the latter claimed that he'd been privately accepted by the Hollywood hellraiser. Here's a closer look at Jack Nicholson's complicated love life.
Caleb worked for the U.S. State Department
With two Hollywood stars for parents, even if one of them never formally recognized him as their own, it was perhaps inevitable that Caleb Goddard would also try his hand at the whole acting malarkey. But it's fair to say that his career in front of the camera wasn't as notable.
Indeed, following uncredited parts as a schoolchild in the 1979 marathon drama "Running" and a roller skater in fantasy comedy "The Devil and Max Devlin," Goddard then appeared to take a lengthy break from the industry. And after returning for another blink-and-you'll-miss-it role in "The Slap Maxwell Story," the Dabney Coleman sitcom about a lawsuit-drawing sports journalist, he never graced the screen again.
However, Goddard has enjoyed success behind the scenes. In 1991, he served as a location assistant on the satire "Guilty as Charged," and, according to the British publication The Times, he has also worked as a producer in TV news. However, the most impressive entry on his resume is undoubtedly his as-yet-undisclosed position within the U.S. State Department.
There's still confusion about who Honey Hollman's biological father is
Caleb Goddard isn't the only individual whose blood relation to Jack Nicholson has been called into question. There's also major confusion about whether Honey Hollman, the daughter of Danish model Winnie Hollman, is really his biological offspring.
Honey was born in 1982, when Jack was still with long-term girlfriend Anjelica Huston, which perhaps explains why he's never officially acknowledged her as his own. But the plot thickened in 2024 when Winnie published a memoir in which she claimed that one of the actor's friends, music producer Lou Adler, was the real father.
Jack — who's recently been subjected to numerous rumors about his deteriorating health — had reportedly refused to undergo a DNA test when Honey was aged five. But he later agreed to it when she was in her teens, a development which ultimately uncovered the truth. In an interview with Go' Aften Live, the latter revealed (via alt.) that she'll always hold the Hollywood star dear: "My children have been over to meet him. It meant a lot to me. He has shaped me. I know that if I called him, he would be there for me. But we no longer have contact like that."
Honey briefly took up acting
Like her 'half-brother' Caleb Goddard, Honey Hollman also briefly caught the acting bug before deciding that her talents lay elsewhere. In 2010, she played Honey Steinberg in the Danish drama "Empire North." And that's the only time she's ever graced the screen.
In an interview with the National Enquirer (via IMDB), the daughter of model Winnie Hollman explained that although she has plenty in common with her 'father' Jack Nicholson, acting isn't one of them. "We have similar facial features and my mom says I have the same temper as him ... I scream and shout a lot." Referring to following in his footsteps, she added, "I think it would be too hard, being judged on my background all the time."...
Hollman instead took ownership of a drinking establishment named The High Horse and, in 2019, launched her own organic grocery store, the intriguingly titled CULT: Zero, in the Irish town of Trim. She also has three kids of her own, Hank, Daisy, and Walter, with husband Peter Duffy.
Lorraine Nicholson is a director
While Jack Nicholson has often been reluctant to talk about his other children, he has no qualms about publicly celebrating Lorraine Nicholson, his only daughter with Rebecca Broussard. "Lorraine is one of the great people, a totally unique human being," he gushed to Vanity Fair in 1994. He attended the 2007 awards ceremony, in which she was crowned Miss Golden Globe. And he even has a glowing pet name for her, "Perf," which, as you may already gather, is short for perfect.
Lorraine has a dozen movie credits to her name, including "Click," "Soul Surfer," and "Hacker." She's even appeared on screen alongside her dad in "Something's Gotta Give." But she's now more interested in showcasing her talents behind the camera.
In 2017, Lorraine made her directorial debut with the music video for HANA's "Clay." She's since helmed short films "Life Boat" and "On Killer Robots," as well as promos for Metric and K. Flay. "My dad told me, 'The only goal you should have when you start out is to get people to want to work with you again,' because if you get the opportunities to try, you'll get better," she explained to Town and Country about the invaluable parental advice she'd received. When asked what she hopes to achieve as a filmmaker, she replied, "My ultimate goal is to make people think through art. I hope my work leaves people asking questions." Here's a look at how Lorraine has grown up stunning.
Ray Nicholson initially didn't want to follow in his father's footsteps
Thanks to roles in "Smile 2," "Novocaine," and "The Beauty," Ray Nicholson is fast establishing himself as one of his family's brightest acting talents. But as he told USA Today, he wasn't initially sure Hollywood was for him.
Indeed, Ray, who first appeared on camera with a minor role in the 2006 comedy "The Benchwarmers," revealed that following in his father's footsteps was the "absolute last thing that I wanted to do." The star, whose mother Rebecca Broussard also pursued a movie career in the 1990s, admitted that he'd rather have hidden away as a child than been thrust into the limelight: "I was a really insecure kid: overweight, got picked on, not cool in school."
However, Ray soon overcame his fears, later attending film school and further honing his acting skills in classes. "Then it just dawned on me like, 'What the hell are you doing?," he recalled about his career epiphany. "'You've always wanted to (act), but you're just too scared or you don't feel worthy.' Childhood resentment of not having the typical family and just kind of shaking that out." As well as finding a new-found confidence, the nepo baby is also at peace with his background: "I am my dad's kid and I'm super-happy about it." Here's a further look at his close relationship with Jack.
Ray is now dating a Portuguese model
As well as getting the acting bug from his father, Ray Nicholson also appears to have inherited his way with the ladies. In 2023, the chip off the old block began dating Sam Sampaio, a fellow thespian and Victoria's Secret model from Portugal. And both appear positively smitten.
In 2024, for example, Sampaio posted a Valentine's Day carousel on Instagram that was captioned (via People), "My valentine. How did I get so lucky?" And the pair have regularly been pictured in public enjoying everything from ice cream dates to romantic getaways together. There is one red carpet event, however, when one half of the couple was mysteriously absent.
Indeed, Nicholson posed for pictures alone when he graced the premiere of "Smile 2," the horror sequel in which he played the lead's ill-fated boyfriend, Paul Hudson. But there hadn't been a major fallout. As something of a scaredy cat when it comes to scary films, Sampaio was simply advised by her boyfriend to stay away for her own sake. "All my friends went to see it the other day and they told me it was amazing," she explained to Us Weekly (via Yahoo! Entertainment). "Maybe I'll watch just his scenes, but I'm too much of a baby and I asked him, 'Is it really scary?' 'Cause I can do a little gore, but [he said] like, 'No, there's a lot of jump scares, and I'm like 'I can't do it.'"
Ray had a tough time in school
As the star of several Hollywood hits and the boyfriend of a Portuguese model, Ray Nicholson may now be the envy of all his peers. But according to the man himself, he wasn't the cool dude in his earlier years.
"I grew up a chubby kid that got picked on, so I was like, 'Oh man, I'm kind of embarrassing in this atmosphere,'" the "Smile 2" star explained to WWD in 2025 about his fledgling experiences in Hollywood. "And my sister was always the most popular and beautiful and I was the nerd — grim! I just wanted to play video games, I just wanted to be invisible when I was younger."
Of course, now Nicholson is deemed as something of a pin-up. In fact, in 2018, BuzzFeed ran an entire piece celebrating his good looks titled "Just A Quick Update On Jack Nicholson's Very Good Looking Son." Alongside various photos of the youngster enjoying a Los Angeles Lakers game with his famous dad, writer Lauren Yapalater described him as "The one with the jawline that looks like it was carved by Michelangelo himself" and "The one that can smolder better than any dying fire pit you've ever seen."
Tessa Gourin wrote an essay about her non-existent relationship with Jack
Hell hath no fury like an estranged Jack Nicholson child scorned. In 2023, Tessa Gourin, the 'sixth child' of the "A Few Good Men" star, wrote a personal essay for Newsweek about the relationship — or rather lack of a relationship — she had with her dad. And she didn't hold back.
"... It was always clear that he wanted no part in my life," Tessa wrote while revealing that her mother, Jennine Gourin, had occasionally arranged father-daughter meet-ups which required her to fly to Los Angeles from their Big Apple home. "Have you ever been on a date and sensed that the other person just wasn't feeling it? That's pretty much how every interaction I have ever had with Jack Nicholson has gone. Harsh though it may seem, I hold no bitterness toward him for his decision, though it's taken a while for me to understand it."
Tessa went on to add that although she's never kept her dad's identity a secret, it's not information she always volunteers. "So many people have been forced to live with the pain of a parent's absence, famous or not. But it makes it that much harder when that absent parent is actively in the lives of their other children, which is the case for me."
She has multiple creative pursuits
"In recent months, 'nepo baby' is the worst thing you could ever call the successful child of a celebrity," Tessa Gourin wrote in her personal essay about her estranged dad for Newsweek. "Yet, as Jack Nicholson's 'illegitimate' daughter, it's a label that I would be thrilled to have applied to me." While the multi-talent might not be able to call upon her famous father for a leg-up in the industry, she appears to be carving out a path in Hollywood all by herself.
Indeed, Gourin already has three acting credits to her name: the short films "The Crusaders" and "Stage Play" and the 2018 feature film "Stranger's Arms." And she has three more in the pipeline, including crime thriller "Cul-De-Sac" and horror western "Helldorado." She's also a gifted artist, specifically in ceramics, something else she has in common with her old man.
Gourin has also expressed sadness that she wasn't able to learn from Jack personally, whom she believes to be one of the greatest actors in Hollywood history. "If there is anything I am mourning, it is not a father-daughter relationship, but an artist-to-artist connection that we could have shared had the circumstances been different. In the end, he's a celebrity with whom I just happen to share DNA."