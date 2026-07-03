Cake Boss Star Buddy Valastro's Only Daughter Grew Up To Be Gorgeous
Many "Cake Boss" fans may remember Buddy Valastro's daughter from the early seasons of the show when she was a young kid, but they may not know that she grew up to be a stunner. Buddy and his wife, Lisa Valastro, have four kids — three boys and only one daughter — and the TLC star used to bring them to events as youngsters. In March 2016, Sofia Valastro accompanied her dad and two of her brothers to Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards. That was just before she turned 13 years old, and Buddy's daughter not only grew up, but she wound up filling her dad's shoes in many ways.
Fans don't hear much from the "Cake Boss" star these days, but in April 2022, Buddy posted a video of his daughter on Instagram that showed her going to work in the family's renowned Carlo's Bakery. "Look at my @fiav_21 taking the reins in the kitchen to decorate our annual Easter Cookies!" he wrote in the caption. The clip showed Sofia applying frosting to seasonal cookies, which Buddy said she designed herself, as bakery staff looked on. Fans of Buddy's TLC show noticed how much his daughter had changed since Season 1. "But woow she is not little princess in the white dress Sofia anymore!" one follower commented.
Sofia's appearance in the kitchen was not a one-off for the holiday. The truth about the Valastro family is that Buddy enjoys putting his kids to work. When his daughter turned 23 years old in April 2023, the reality TV star posted an Instagram carousel gushing over Sofia. "This past year has meant so much to me getting to watch you work so hard ... especially working side by side with me," he wrote in the caption alongside a collection of throwback snaps that showed how much Sofia had grown up. Sofia even had a serious boyfriend who had met her dad.
Sofia Valastro came into her own at college
Those who follow Sofia Valastro's Instagram page know that she frequently posts snaps of herself hanging out with her family, working in the bakery, and spending time with her boyfriend. Buddy Valastro was asked how he feels about his only daughter dating someone. "He's a really good kid, and he makes her happy," he told People in August 2023. The "Cake Boss" star said he was unconcerned about his grown daughter navigating the dating scene. "My daughter is no pushover. I know she's a big girl," he added. Sofia had met her boyfriend while both attended the University of Delaware.
Due to taking over the family business at a young age, Buddy never got far in school, so he was excited to when Sofia left for college in August 2021. To commemorate the occasion, the TLC personality posted photos of him and his wife, Lisa Valastro, bidding farewell to their daughter in her dorm room. "Today is a milestone, our baby girl is off to college. Just left a piece of my heart at @UDelaware we are so proud on how far you've come," he wrote on X.
Over the course of Sofia's time at college, Buddy visited on multiple occasions, including when he dropped by to install a "Cake Boss" vending machine during her junior year. He spoke about how important the experience was to Sofia. "My daughter is a junior and has been here for three years now, and she really feels like she's learning so much to contribute to our businesses and what we're doing," he told UDaily in April 2024. The following year, Sofia graduated from the University of Delaware and posted on Instagram, "Now onto the next chapter," as she prepared to join the family business.