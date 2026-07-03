Cake Boss Star Buddy Valastro's Only Daughter Grew Up To Be Gorgeous

Many "Cake Boss" fans may remember Buddy Valastro's daughter from the early seasons of the show when she was a young kid, but they may not know that she grew up to be a stunner. Buddy and his wife, Lisa Valastro, have four kids — three boys and only one daughter — and the TLC star used to bring them to events as youngsters. In March 2016, Sofia Valastro accompanied her dad and two of her brothers to Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards. That was just before she turned 13 years old, and Buddy's daughter not only grew up, but she wound up filling her dad's shoes in many ways.

Fans don't hear much from the "Cake Boss" star these days, but in April 2022, Buddy posted a video of his daughter on Instagram that showed her going to work in the family's renowned Carlo's Bakery. "Look at my @fiav_21 taking the reins in the kitchen to decorate our annual Easter Cookies!" he wrote in the caption. The clip showed Sofia applying frosting to seasonal cookies, which Buddy said she designed herself, as bakery staff looked on. Fans of Buddy's TLC show noticed how much his daughter had changed since Season 1. "But woow she is not little princess in the white dress Sofia anymore!" one follower commented.

Sofia's appearance in the kitchen was not a one-off for the holiday. The truth about the Valastro family is that Buddy enjoys putting his kids to work. When his daughter turned 23 years old in April 2023, the reality TV star posted an Instagram carousel gushing over Sofia. "This past year has meant so much to me getting to watch you work so hard ... especially working side by side with me," he wrote in the caption alongside a collection of throwback snaps that showed how much Sofia had grown up. Sofia even had a serious boyfriend who had met her dad.