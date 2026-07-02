Since its inception in the 1970s, TLC has undergone a transformation that has seen it rise to the top of the reality television food chain. While shows such as "My 600-lb Life" continue to showcase life-changing weight loss transformations, the network has not been left out of the fashion conversation. "What Not To Wear," for instance, kept style enthusiasts on the edges of their seats during its 10-season run.

And throughout the years, many TLC stars have given fans memorable fashion moments. During the "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" Season 7 tell-all, Chloe Fabiano wore a sleeveless burgundy dress with ruched detailing that had fans searching for replicas online. Similarly, many fans felt that "Sister Wives" star Janelle Brown's free-flowing opera mauve dress was a stunner at Christine Brown's wedding.

But it's not always roses and sunshine in the realm of fashion. Some "90 Day Fiancé" cast members have been caught wearing inappropriate outfits. Likewise, several TLC stars' slip-ups have not escaped the sharp eyes of critics. From a complete lack of effort to wedding dresses that did not resonate strongly with fans, and risky tell-all choices that were revealing, these are TLC's biggest fashion flops.