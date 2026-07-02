TLC's Biggest Fashion Flops
Since its inception in the 1970s, TLC has undergone a transformation that has seen it rise to the top of the reality television food chain. While shows such as "My 600-lb Life" continue to showcase life-changing weight loss transformations, the network has not been left out of the fashion conversation. "What Not To Wear," for instance, kept style enthusiasts on the edges of their seats during its 10-season run.
And throughout the years, many TLC stars have given fans memorable fashion moments. During the "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" Season 7 tell-all, Chloe Fabiano wore a sleeveless burgundy dress with ruched detailing that had fans searching for replicas online. Similarly, many fans felt that "Sister Wives" star Janelle Brown's free-flowing opera mauve dress was a stunner at Christine Brown's wedding.
But it's not always roses and sunshine in the realm of fashion. Some "90 Day Fiancé" cast members have been caught wearing inappropriate outfits. Likewise, several TLC stars' slip-ups have not escaped the sharp eyes of critics. From a complete lack of effort to wedding dresses that did not resonate strongly with fans, and risky tell-all choices that were revealing, these are TLC's biggest fashion flops.
Tim Malcolm's knee-high boots stirred up a storm
Since his debut on Season 3 of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days," Tim Malcolm has had more bold fashion moments than we can count. One such instance was during a "90 Day Fiancé: Hunt for Love" confessional, in which he looked vibrant in a multicolored sweater, denim jeans, and black knee-high boots. Malcolm accessorized the outfit with a golden watch. As expected, some of his fans thought he had gone a bit overboard. "I love you Tim but the boots gotttaaaa gooooo LOL," a critic wrote on YouTube.
Tammy Slaton's outfit at Amy Slaton's wedding rubbed some fans the wrong way
Amy Slaton, star of the TLC series "My 1000-Lb. Sisters," married her second husband, Brian Lovvorn, in October 2025. Amongst Amy's guests was her sister Tammy Slaton, with whom she was at odds. Tammy's choice of outfit — a casual striped black-and-white sweater and a pair of oversized jeans — didn't go over well with fans. Although some viewers observed that not all guests were dressed up, others felt that she should have worn something different. "I would love to see her in a long skirt and pretty top...or pants with large bottoms," one critic wrote (via Facebook).
Shannon's lime-green look was intricately designed but unflattering
"90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life" fans met Shannon, Tyray Mollett's love interest, during the series' fourth season tell-all. The pair stole the show with an on-air kiss, but Shannon's sleeveless lime-green dress caught everyone's eye for the wrong reasons. "That dress was horrible," one fan commented on Facebook. Another opined, "It really was a terrible dress for her body style."
Jibri Bell's sparkly purple suit was an unsuccessful attempt at trying to stand out
Jibri Bell is no stranger to flashy outfits. In the past, we have seen him in vibrantly colored jackets, striking shorts, and even patterned pant-and-shirt pairings in bright shades. During the "90 Day Fiancé " Season 9 tell-all episode, the reality star showed up in a sparkly purple look that matched his then-wife, Miona Bell, and paired the two piece set with a black T-shirt. Jibri infamously earned the nickname "Sparkles" thanks to fellow cast member John McManus. Critics saw his ensemble as an attempt to steal the spotlight, although it fell flat.
Mohamed Abdelhamed couldn't be bothered to try
Mohamed Abdelhamed wore an official purple shirt at the "90 Day Fiancé" Season 9 tell-all, which he paired with dark-colored pants. His then partner, Yvette "Yve" Arellano, looked gorgeous in a bold pink outfit accessorized with striking jewelry, while Abdelhamed's ensemble showed a lack of effort. If it weren't for the fact that the pair had served viewers their fair share of relationship drama — like the time they clashed over Arellano having a plumber install a bidet — anyone would have assumed that Abdelhamed was dressed for a 9-to-5 job.
A few fans were disappointed by the 'Sister Wives' cast members' commitment ceremony dresses
Kody Brown and his wives — some of whom have since moved on — had a commitment ceremony that aired in Season 6 of "Sister Wives." While the thought of affirming their loyalty to their family was welcome, the same could not be said for their outfits. After a clash with their designer, Janelle Brown opted for a blue, long-sleeved dress that appeared crumpled from some angles. Meri Brown wore a green dress and white cover-up combo that did not flatter her physique, while Robin Brown's look had a tasteful gathered design. However, some fans believed Robyn's ensemble was more appropriate for a funeral.
Laura Nevenner's tell-all dress wasn't exactly her 'favorite'
Laura Nevenner made her TLC debut on Season 8 of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." The reality star was caught in a love triangle involving her best friend and Turkish boyfriend, but beyond making headlines for the complicated situation, her tell-all outfit also created a buzz. Fans felt that her dress — a sparkly, figure-hugging pink number with a thigh-high slit — didn't flatter her best features. "She reallllyyyy chose the worst dress possible," a Reddit user wrote. In response to the criticism, Nevenner took to Instagram to express that the look "wasn't my favorite either" (via The Reality TV Mess).
Christine Brown's wedding dress didn't sit well with fans
Following her split from Kody Brown, "Sister Wives" star Christine Brown said "yes" to her next husband, David Woolley. The pair tied the knot in a 330-guest ceremony in Utah, and although the groom played it safe with a burgundy-and-black three-piece suit, the bride's floor-sweeping lace dress missed the mark. The design combined a V-neckline with a loose midsection and a flared skirt, creating a feminine silhouette. However, it was ill-fitting. "It's a pretty dress, it just needed to be taken in pretty much all over," a fan wrote on Reddit.
Chantelle Everette's tell-all dress didn't seem to fit well
Chantelle Everette and Ashley Bowen's love story intrigued "90 Day Fiancé" fans, but their romance isn't the only thing that captivated viewers. Some of their fashion choices have also been put to the test. During the September 2025 tell-all episode of "90 Day Fiancé: Hunt for Love," Everette wore a tight-fitting, sleeveless hot pink dress that highlighted her curves. At certain angles the look was fine, but from others it revealed a flaw: the bust didn't fit properly. "That dress wasn't doing anything good for her," a Facebook user remarked.
Darcey Silva wore a shimmery look that drew attention to her bust
Darcey Silva regularly wears outfits that accentuate her bosom. This was the case when the reality star appeared on a "90 Day Fiancé" tell-all episode, during which she wore a gold sequined dress that cinched her waist. The tight-fitting number appeared to have a very strained neckline, and, of course, some fans were not impressed. "Awful choice of dress," an internet critic commented on Facebook.
Moriah Plath donned a crisscross shirt that poorly reflected her taste
Moriah Plath's style is versatile. She's likely to be seen wearing a baggy set while out in nature, and has also worn revealing looks that reflect an adventurous taste. Still, Plath doesn't always get it right. During a "Welcome to Plathville" confessional, Plath sported a black crisscross top that revealed her midsection. She styled it with pieces of fabric tied to her arms, and overall, her fans were far from impressed. Some viewers voiced that her choice was an attempt "to be rebellious" (via Reddit).
Angela Deem frequently wore a dated jumpsuit
Fans first met Angela Deem on "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" when she set out to meet her Nigerian beau, Michael llesanmi. Deem had some fashion moments that stood out, including gorgeous traditional Nigerian outfits, but her love for jumpsuits didn't help her case. At the "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" tell-all, for instance, she donned a purple-toned sparkly look featuring a V-neckline and ruched long sleeves. Her choice felt dated and worked against her frame.
Aviva Duhamel's sling-style look had some questioning if she was wearing it incorrectly
Aviva Duhamel has always wowed fans with her beauty choices — lengthy lashes, well-defined lips, you name it — but the same cannot be said for her wardrobe. At the "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" Season 8 tell-all, Duhamel wore a revealing sling-style outfit that left much of her chest exposed. Some fans were confused by the ensemble. "Doesn't seem to be the fashion statement she thinks," a fan wrote on Reddit. Another added, "I think she may be wearing it backwards."
Matt Jlassi made an unsuccessful attempt to wear a ruched tie
There are many ways to knot a tie, and they sometimes vary depending on the occasion and type of shirt. The ruched tie is perfect for formal events, and it made sense for Matt Jlassi, who was part of the first-ever "90 Day Fiancé" throuple, to wear it to the Season 11 tell-all. An ideal ruched tie features more fabric and wider sides, but fans noticed that Jlassi's wasn't properly knotted. "It's an attempt at a ruche knot," a Reddit user wrote. "I thought it was a Van Wijk but this is a better picture to see it."
Several fans argued that Kris Foster's tell-all outfit fell a bit flat
Kris Foster appeared at the Season 4 tell-all of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" in a long-sleeved black outfit featuring a ruffled neck. The velvet look had gold detailing that accentuated its intricate design, and, coupled with her orange-toned hair color, oozed sophistication. Foster finished off the look with a pair of black, closed-toe heels. Although appealing to an untrained eye, some fans believed the ensemble wasn't the right choice for the reunion. "Whoever picked Kris's outfit needs [to be] fired," a Reddit user wrote.
Debbie Aguero showed up in an ensemble that appeared visibly cluttered
Debbie Aguero put together a look with too many competing elements at the "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" Season 4 tell-all. She donned a shimmery, knee-length burgundy dress, an oversized pink ruffled coat, and a pair of calf-length lime-green boots. The reality sensation also wore layered chunky necklaces and carried a matching fan. As expected, some viewers took to Reddit to express their disappointment. "I totally [would've] supported Debbie's look if the coat and boots were white or black or something less... neon," one person wrote.
Manon Berryman's look drew mixed reactions from fans
Manon Berryman attended the "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" Season 7 tell-all in a mint green outfit that divided fans. The sleeveless, sheer dress was adorned with embroidery, and its bodice featured corset-like detailing and pear-shaped embellishments in a matching color. Berryman crowned the look with large, star-shaped earrings. While a handful of fans loved the ensemble, others felt differently. "I think the color was wrong for her. Her hair style and choice of earrings were also wrong for the dress," a fan wrote on Facebook.
Lisa Hamme's gown failed to impress at her wedding to Usman Umar
Lisa Hamme made her TLC debut on "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" as the partner of Usman Umar. The pair were in a long-distance relationship before getting married in Umar's home country, Nigeria. On their wedding day, the groom wore traditional Nigerian regalia, while Hamme opted for a white silky dress with gathers at the waistline. The gown featured sheer sleeves adorned with white embellishments, and Hamme completed the look with a loose veil over her head. Naturally, some fans voiced their disappointment. "She had the worst looking, most ill-fitting ... dress" one critic expressed on Reddit.
Laura Jallali wore an unflattering wedding dress when she married Aladin Jallali
"90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" Season 1 star Laura Jallali tied the knot with Tunisian native Aladin Jallali in Qatar, where he worked as a fitness instructor. For her big day, Laura wore a sleeveless wedding gown adorned with silver embellishments. The look featured a modest neckline and a long-sleeved cover-up with intricate embroidery. Laura crowned the ensemble with a sparkly tiara. Still, she was ranked among the worst-dressed "90 Day Fiancé" cast members. "Anna's, Leida's and Laura's [wedding gowns] were the most ill-fitting," a critic wrote on Reddit.
Alliya de Batista's sheer wedding dress had guests doing a double take
Celebrity weddings have often been marred by endless drama, and the reality television space is no exception. "90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise" star Alliya de Batista was late to her wedding to Shawn Finch, but it was her sheer wedding dress that truly left everyone speechless. The see-through figure-hugging number featured embroidered detailing on its fabric, with feathery accents arranged in a pattern at the hem. The ensemble did little to conceal the reality star's white underwear. "That is lingerie from Amazon. Appropriate for the honeymoon suite, but not the wedding," a critic voiced on Reddit.
Madelein Perez and her bridal squad faced backlash over their outfits
"90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise" sensations Madelein Perez and Luke Berry tied the knot in a lavish wedding in Colombia. The bride wore a princess-style gown with a bodice featuring see-through fabric and sparkly embellishments. However, some hawk-eyed fans noticed one flaw: her shoulder pads suggested that "the sleeves were too loose," one peron commented on Facebook. Some fans also voiced that the bridal squad's sky blue dresses, featuring long-sleeved and one-shoulder designs weren't particularly appealing.
Fans weren't sold on Amani Jlassi's tell-all look
Amani Jlassi undoubtedly loves shades of green and has been seen in numerous designs. Amani showed up to the Season 11 tell-all of "90 Day Fiancé" in an emerald outfit that complemented Matt Jlassi's look. The sparkly, figure-hugging, floor-length gown featured a sweetheart neckline and a bare back. She completed the look with a tulle cape that had a touch of drama and red-bottomed heels. Although she looked stunning, some critics believed that she tried too hard. "Amani is way overdressed," a fan wrote on Reddit.
Liz Woods' orange number just looked...'bad'
"90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After" star Liz Woods appeared at a tell- all in an orange dress., and some fans began comparing it to a Ta-Ta Towel bra. While some Reddit users defended the dress, saying it was designed to be worn in different ways, others openly expressed their disapproval. "I don't think she realized how bad it was going to look," one person wrote.
Have Robyn Brown's business-casual looks run their course?
An observant "Sister Wives" fan once mentioned that Robyn Brown's outfits often outshone those of her fellow sister wives, but beyond that, the reality star has a staple go-to business-casual style. Brown is likely to be seen in a pair of jeans, a modest patterned top, and a handbag. Sometimes she throws on a cover-up for good measure (usually a sweater), and some fans are losing their patience. "She always looks like she is about to sign a loan or something," a critic opined on TikTok.
Fans thought that Brittany Combs' bridesmaid ensemble was a deliberate jab at Amy Slaton
Amy Slaton's sister-in-law, Brittany Combs, was one of her bridesmaids. The squad dazzled in ruched-design dresses featuring free-flowing gathers from the waist down, while their flutter sleeves added a feminine touch. Combs stood out from the lineup by wearing a white, long-sleeved shirt underneath her dress and a headscarf, a choice that was perceived as disrespectful to Amy. "It's honestly wild to me that she wore the exact same style of dress to Tammy's [Slaton] wedding, and didn't feel the need to wear long sleeves underneath that time," a Reddit user wrote.
Rick Van Vactor's tell-all outfit might have benefited from a different fabric choice
Reality television fans first crossed paths with Rick Van Vactor during Season 8 of " 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." He kept viewers glued to the screens with his tumultuous relationship, but his fashion sense also sparked interest among fans. At the end-of-season tell-all, Van Vactor wore a light blue two-piece suit with a patterned design. The reality star matched it with a glossy green-toned shirt, but a few fans weren't impressed with the fabric choice. "Rick looks like he is wearing my grandmother's living room curtains," a critic expressed on Instagram.