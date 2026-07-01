Everyone Noticed Rory McIlroy's Fashion Faux Pas At Wimbledon 2026

Rory McIlroy's appearance at Wimbledon had plenty of fans chattering for multiple reasons. The reigning two-time Masters champion opted for a cross-sport look by rocking the green jacket bestowed to the winner of the prestigious golf tournament. He sat in the Royal Box alongside fellow golfers and Ryder Cup teammates, including Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood. McIlroy was also joined by his wife, Erica Stoll, who chose a flowing white dress for the occasion.

Photos of the Irish golfer flaunting his green Masters jacket had plenty of fans accusing him of committing a fashion fault, as some believed it was a "cringe" sartorial choice. "Look at me! Look at me!!!" one X user wrote after seeing the ensemble. "In preparation for this day, Rory wore this jacket everyday for three weeks," another joked. Others questioned if McIlroy was actually allowed to wear the jacket. "I thought it was worn on Augusta grounds only," a user mused. The rules for wearing the green jacket are strict, but according to Golf.com, the reigning champ is permitted to wear it out.

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Seeing McIlroy wear his Masters jacket was not the only reason fans were surprised. He and his wife packed on the PDA while seated in the Royal Box, but only two years earlier, McIlroy and Stoll's impending divorce had taken an unexpected U-turn. The golfer had filed divorce papers, but he withdrew them just a month later in June 2024. He may have been cozying up with his wife at Wimbledon while showing off his green jacket, but a year earlier, Stoll was missing when McIlroy took a private jet in August 2025 to catch the U.S. Open in New York. Besides the jacket roasts, some fans chirped in with the cheating rumors that have plagued McIlroy.