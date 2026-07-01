Everyone Noticed Rory McIlroy's Fashion Faux Pas At Wimbledon 2026
Rory McIlroy's appearance at Wimbledon had plenty of fans chattering for multiple reasons. The reigning two-time Masters champion opted for a cross-sport look by rocking the green jacket bestowed to the winner of the prestigious golf tournament. He sat in the Royal Box alongside fellow golfers and Ryder Cup teammates, including Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood. McIlroy was also joined by his wife, Erica Stoll, who chose a flowing white dress for the occasion.
Photos of the Irish golfer flaunting his green Masters jacket had plenty of fans accusing him of committing a fashion fault, as some believed it was a "cringe" sartorial choice. "Look at me! Look at me!!!" one X user wrote after seeing the ensemble. "In preparation for this day, Rory wore this jacket everyday for three weeks," another joked. Others questioned if McIlroy was actually allowed to wear the jacket. "I thought it was worn on Augusta grounds only," a user mused. The rules for wearing the green jacket are strict, but according to Golf.com, the reigning champ is permitted to wear it out.
Seeing McIlroy wear his Masters jacket was not the only reason fans were surprised. He and his wife packed on the PDA while seated in the Royal Box, but only two years earlier, McIlroy and Stoll's impending divorce had taken an unexpected U-turn. The golfer had filed divorce papers, but he withdrew them just a month later in June 2024. He may have been cozying up with his wife at Wimbledon while showing off his green jacket, but a year earlier, Stoll was missing when McIlroy took a private jet in August 2025 to catch the U.S. Open in New York. Besides the jacket roasts, some fans chirped in with the cheating rumors that have plagued McIlroy.
Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll tune out the haters
Trolls came out of the woodwork when photos of Rory McIlroy taking in Wimbledon action in his Masters jacket alongside his wife, Erica Stoll, were shared online. "Im surprised he didnt bring Amanda Balionis," one X user cheekily commented when they saw pics of the couple. That was a direct reference to McIlroy's Masters interview with Amanda Balionis, which reignited affair rumors. When his marital woes made headlines, chatter that McIlroy was romantically linked to the golf reporter spread online. That gossip continued when she interviewed McIlroy on Augusta National Golf Course in April. "This is the same woman he had an affair with! This guy sucks!" one viewer commented.
Meanwhile, the married couple seemed to tune out the rumors about their relationship as they acted lovingly towards each other at Wimbledon. It was reminiscent of McIlroy and Stoll's behavior at the Masters a few months earlier. The pair seemed on great terms as Stoll took part in the tournament's famed Par 3 contest. She dutifully caddied for her hubby while wearing the traditional caddie jumpsuit on the course. Multiple pics caught the pair smiling together during the event. Stoll had other reasons to smile, as an Instagram fashion influencer who broke down golf WAGs outfits at the Masters noticed she wore a Patek Philippe watch valued at nearly $100,000.
Following his big tournament win, McIlroy praised his wife, while giving insight into their home life. "First and foremost, my wife and daughter, Erica and Poppy. They have to put up with me at home, and trust me, sometimes that's a tough thing to do," McIlroy told the press after being given his Masters jacket. If that's true, then Stoll certainly earned her valuable timepiece.