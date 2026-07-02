Kathie Lee Gifford Seemingly Shades LIVE! Successor Kelly Ripa

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Kelly Ripa took over for Kathie Lee Gifford on "Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee" in 2001, a year after Gifford ended her 15-year run as Regis Philbin's co-host. "Live! With Regis and Kelly" ran until 2011, when Philbin departed the beloved morning show, and Ripa got promoted to number one on the call sheet. As one of the most-watched daytime programs around, it's safe to assume that most people have seen at least one episode of "Live!" in the 25 years since Ripa joined. Turns out, Gifford hasn't! The daytime legend made the shady admission in a new People profile. But why has the outspoken star, who notably appeared on "Live!" for Philbin's final episode in 2011, otherwise avoided the show she called home for well over a decade?

"I wasn't interested," Gifford reasoned. "I was making movies and writing for theater! I wrote about four different musicals," she pointed out, referencing her other career as a prolific writer and actor. Despite the distance that the beloved TV personality seems to have maintained from "Live!," she still believes Philbin was the best thing since sliced bread. "Oh, I loved him," Gifford enthused, recalling, "He was so much fun. We never had a cross word in 15 years. I miss him every day." When it comes to the living legend's relationship with Ripa, things seem to be a little more complicated. Interestingly, it began long before her latest comments.