Where Is Savannah Guthrie's Ex From Her First Marriage Now?

Savannah Guthrie has been with Michael Feldman since she took over the "Today" co-anchor chair in 2012, so it's easy to assume they've been together forever. But Feldman is actually Guthrie's second husband. Between December 2005 and January 2009, she was married to Mark Orchard, a fellow journalist, and like his ex-wife, he continues to work in broadcast journalism. According to his LinkedIn, Orchard is a senior producer at Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson, a position he has held since 2016. Beyond his professional information, he largely keeps a low profile.

Orchard's Instagram is set to private and his X account hasn't been updated since 2021. In his Full Measure bio, he notes he chose to work "behind the camera" as a producer over being an on-air reporter early on in his career, suggesting the spotlight isn't his thing. It was through his producer work that he met Guthrie in 2005, the same year they tied the knot. He was covering the Michael Jackson trial for BBC that June, while Guthrie covered it for Court TV — before she made it big.

In fact, Guthrie's first marriage began to fall apart right when her career began to take off. "[I was] trying really hard to make my way and make my little dream come true while other dreams were falling apart," she said on Hoda Kotb's "Joy 101" in January 2026. As Orchard stays out of the spotlight and the "Today" fixture has never addressed it, it's impossible to know what caused the breakdown of their marriage. However, Guthrie was never the same after her divorce from Orchard.