Where Is Savannah Guthrie's Ex From Her First Marriage Now?
Savannah Guthrie has been with Michael Feldman since she took over the "Today" co-anchor chair in 2012, so it's easy to assume they've been together forever. But Feldman is actually Guthrie's second husband. Between December 2005 and January 2009, she was married to Mark Orchard, a fellow journalist, and like his ex-wife, he continues to work in broadcast journalism. According to his LinkedIn, Orchard is a senior producer at Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson, a position he has held since 2016. Beyond his professional information, he largely keeps a low profile.
Orchard's Instagram is set to private and his X account hasn't been updated since 2021. In his Full Measure bio, he notes he chose to work "behind the camera" as a producer over being an on-air reporter early on in his career, suggesting the spotlight isn't his thing. It was through his producer work that he met Guthrie in 2005, the same year they tied the knot. He was covering the Michael Jackson trial for BBC that June, while Guthrie covered it for Court TV — before she made it big.
In fact, Guthrie's first marriage began to fall apart right when her career began to take off. "[I was] trying really hard to make my way and make my little dream come true while other dreams were falling apart," she said on Hoda Kotb's "Joy 101" in January 2026. As Orchard stays out of the spotlight and the "Today" fixture has never addressed it, it's impossible to know what caused the breakdown of their marriage. However, Guthrie was never the same after her divorce from Orchard.
Savannah Guthrie needed years to recover from her divorce
Savannah Guthrie's divorce from Mark Orchard marked one of the most difficult times in her life. While she has avoided diving into details about the marriage, she has candidly discussed how much it affected her. "I don't want to talk about getting divorced. It was horrible and sad, and it broke my heart," she said on "Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky" in July 2025. Getting over it proved to be a long and painful journey. "It took me years to recover," she said.
Guthrie was 37 when she split from Orchard, igniting a personal identity crisis. "It made me have to really dig deep, and I felt like a failure," she told Hoda Kotb on "Joy 101." She had always envisioned having a family, but a divorce in her late 30s made that dream seem impossible. "I was pretty sure that I had lost my opportunity and more or less ruined my life. All I ever really wanted was to fall in love, be a mom and have a family," she told Us Weekly in 2025. Guthrie was in the throes of it when she met Michael Feldman.
She attended the political consultant's 40th birthday party with a friend in October 2008, three months before her divorce was finalized. They dated for five years before Feldman proposed. In fact, Guthrie broke up with Feldman the day they got engaged because she'd had enough of the waiting game. Luckily, she was able to have children in her 40s and create her much-wanted family. The divorce knocked her down, but she rose back up.