Desi Arnaz's Final Will Reveals Whether His Kids Did Inherit Millions

Desi Arnaz, best known for his role as Ricky Ricardo on "I Love Lucy," was a television icon. For six seasons, starting in 1951, Desi and his real-life wife, Lucille Ball, played a fictional couple who always found themselves in the middle of hijinks. Although he and Ball, who had two children during their marriage, went through a tumultuous divorce in 1960, they continued to work together on other projects in the years after their split. Their subsequent efforts, which included Arnaz producing episodes of "The Lucy Show," never quite matched the fanfare of "I Love Lucy," but the creative duo was still incredibly rich at the end of their lives. Ball's net worth, for example, was $60 million when she passed away in 1989. Meanwhile, Desi was worth $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth — and we know who inherited his money.

Usually, the husband or wife is the main beneficiary of a person's estate — unless their will dictates otherwise. Then come their children and other loved ones. After Desi's messy divorce from Ball, he married again, but his wife, Edith Mack Hirsch, actually passed away before him. According to The New York Times, Hirsch died in 1985. Meanwhile, Desi died in December 1986, after navigating lung cancer. As a result, his fortune passed on to the two children — Desi Arnaz Jr. and Lucie Arnaz — he shared with Ball. However, he also allocated a relatively small sum ($250,000) to his mother, Dolores "Lolita" Arnaz de Acha y de Socias, per AP News. But Lucie and Desi Jr. were the main beneficiaries. Fortunately, it appears that Desi left his money in good hands.