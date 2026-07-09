Why David Foster's 'Many' Kids Likely Won't Inherit Millions
David Foster is a powerhouse in the music industry, but that doesn't mean his children are set to inherit millions of dollars. In fact, his third child, Sara Foster, set the record straight in an episode of "The Morgan Stewart Podcast," and she shared that even in life, she and her siblings haven't received much.
David is the composer of some of the world's best-known ballads, including "All By Myself," "My Heart Will Go On," "You Raise Me Up" and "Never Enough." It's safe to say he's earned a pretty penny over the years. Celebrity Net Worth estimates the musician to be worth around $150 million. (Given how long those songs have endured, though, we kind of thought he'd be worth even more). But, as Sara pointed out on "The Morgan Stewart Podcast," he also has a large number of dependents.
"I think people think my dad is like, a billionaire ... My dad is very successful, let me be clear. But my dad has had many wives, he has many children, and we don't have a trust fund,'" Sara said. No exaggeration there — David has famously been married a whopping five times. Of course, some may remember at least one of those wives, Yolanda Hadid, didn't get anything in their divorce settlement, and the details of his other divorces aren't public. And as a reminder, Sara is just one of David's six kids. So when the time eventually does come for his assets to be divided, his children (and much younger wife, Katharine McPhee) will all only get a slice of that.
David Foster raised his kids to make their own money
It's worth noting that, in the event David Foster's kids don't get a chunk of money from his estate one day, they should be just fine. After all, they weren't raised to rely on him. As Sara Foster explained on "The Morgan Stewart Podcast," David made sure they knew they'd have their basic needs covered and nothing more. Sara acknowledged the blessing in that, telling Stewart, "It is absolute privilege to know that you have a safety net which would never put you on the streets," Sara said. "I'll never be on the streets. Sara then clarified everything she had came from the fruits of her own labor.
"The Morgan Stewart Podcast" wasn't the first platform Sara used to talk about being raised to carve her own path. She and her sister Erin Foster also spoke about it several years prior on "Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson," again acknowledging their safety net, but admitting that it also made for a less-than-stellar relationship between them and their dad at a stage. That was particularly because he was living the high life with his then-stepsons Brandon and Brody Jenner, which prompted many to accuse the sisters of being spoiled themselves. "We get all sorts of, like, backlash for it, but we don't actually, like, get the benefits," Erin explained.
Ultimately, it seems things worked out for the best, because both Sara and Erin are now successful independently of their dad and even have a good relationship with him. That said, let it be known: the Fosters are no nepo babies.