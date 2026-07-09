Why David Foster's 'Many' Kids Likely Won't Inherit Millions

David Foster is a powerhouse in the music industry, but that doesn't mean his children are set to inherit millions of dollars. In fact, his third child, Sara Foster, set the record straight in an episode of "The Morgan Stewart Podcast," and she shared that even in life, she and her siblings haven't received much.

David is the composer of some of the world's best-known ballads, including "All By Myself," "My Heart Will Go On," "You Raise Me Up" and "Never Enough." It's safe to say he's earned a pretty penny over the years. Celebrity Net Worth estimates the musician to be worth around $150 million. (Given how long those songs have endured, though, we kind of thought he'd be worth even more). But, as Sara pointed out on "The Morgan Stewart Podcast," he also has a large number of dependents.

"I think people think my dad is like, a billionaire ... My dad is very successful, let me be clear. But my dad has had many wives, he has many children, and we don't have a trust fund,'" Sara said. No exaggeration there — David has famously been married a whopping five times. Of course, some may remember at least one of those wives, Yolanda Hadid, didn't get anything in their divorce settlement, and the details of his other divorces aren't public. And as a reminder, Sara is just one of David's six kids. So when the time eventually does come for his assets to be divided, his children (and much younger wife, Katharine McPhee) will all only get a slice of that.