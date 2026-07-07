Donna Kelce Is Tight-Lipped About Taylor & Travis Wedding But Squashes One Major Rumor
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce added another chapter to their "Love Story" when they tied the knot on July 3, 2026. While it goes without saying that the wedding, which took place at Madison Square Garden, was a lavish dream come true (they're both loaded, after all), surprisingly few details about the big event have spilled out online, aside from the odd fact that Adam Sandler officiated the big day. The newlyweds can probably thank some ironclad NDAs for their privacy, since they reportedly had their A-list guests sign them ahead of the wedding. However, it's also clear that the people closest to the closest know how to keep a secret — especially Travis' mother, Donna Kelce.
Donna may not have been a Swiftie before her son, Travis Kelce, started dating Taylor Swift in 2023, but she's seemingly a big fan today. On July 5, 2026, paparazzi caught up with Donna at the airport as she prepared to leave New York after her wedding weekend, and while she didn't dish about the nuptials, she was decked out in Tay Tay's merch.
Donna Kelce was seen wearing Taylor Swift merch at the airport just a few days after her son Travis' wedding to the singer ❤️ https://t.co/kxx5DWDOVA 🔗 pic.twitter.com/PhZqAAMRP0
— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 6, 2026
At the very least, Donna's ensemble indicates that her relationship with Swift is alright. Of course, we already knew that much, as the pair have spent loads of time together over the past few years. Plus, all the way back in 2023, a body language expert told us Donna approved of Swift and has good energy around her.
Taylor Swift doesn't have to worry about Donna Kelce leaking any secrets
Donna Kelce's trip to the airport was hardly the only time she was asked about her son's wedding. The next day, Donna spent some time at Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Show, where Macy's social media team attempted to wring a few secrets out of her. "Can you tell us anything about the wedding last night?" they asked in an Instagram video taken during the event. Like the media-savvy queen she is, Donna gave them nothing. Well, almost nothing. "I really can't say a heck of a lot except it was magical, man, magical," she said in the clip. Of course, we could've guessed that much ourselves, but come on! She's the mother of the groom, so it's unlikely she would ever violate their privacy anyway.
Given that Donna obviously knows how to keep things mute, we're sure she's quickly become one of Swift's favorite people. So, it's likely Donna wasn't one of the guests who had to sign an NDA before the wedding. After all, Page Six claimed that Taylor and Travis made exceptions for a few extra special souls in their lives. "Their closest friends and family haven't been asked to sign NDAs," a source told the outlet. "Protecting their privacy is just something everyone in their inner circle has always naturally done." The insider continued, "Nobody wants to be the reason details leak. The people in their inner circle have gone out of their way to protect them."
The source also noted that some loved ones actually offered to sign NDAs, wanting to give the couple "extra peace of mind." Whether the newlyweds took these people up on their offer or not, it seems like Donna wasn't someone they had to worry about. And that's exactly how things should be!