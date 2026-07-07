Donna Kelce Is Tight-Lipped About Taylor & Travis Wedding But Squashes One Major Rumor

Donna Kelce's trip to the airport was hardly the only time she was asked about her son's wedding. The next day, Donna spent some time at Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Show, where Macy's social media team attempted to wring a few secrets out of her. "Can you tell us anything about the wedding last night?" they asked in an Instagram video taken during the event. Like the media-savvy queen she is, Donna gave them nothing. Well, almost nothing. "I really can't say a heck of a lot except it was magical, man, magical," she said in the clip. Of course, we could've guessed that much ourselves, but come on! She's the mother of the groom, so it's unlikely she would ever violate their privacy anyway.

Given that Donna obviously knows how to keep things mute, we're sure she's quickly become one of Swift's favorite people. So, it's likely Donna wasn't one of the guests who had to sign an NDA before the wedding. After all, Page Six claimed that Taylor and Travis made exceptions for a few extra special souls in their lives. "Their closest friends and family haven't been asked to sign NDAs," a source told the outlet. "Protecting their privacy is just something everyone in their inner circle has always naturally done." The insider continued, "Nobody wants to be the reason details leak. The people in their inner circle have gone out of their way to protect them."

The source also noted that some loved ones actually offered to sign NDAs, wanting to give the couple "extra peace of mind." Whether the newlyweds took these people up on their offer or not, it seems like Donna wasn't someone they had to worry about. And that's exactly how things should be!