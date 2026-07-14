What David Foster's Family Really Thinks About His Sizeable Age Gap With Katharine McPhee
Meeting a new step-parent can be tricky for anyone, but when that step-parent happens to be around the same age as you (or younger) ... talk about a double whammy. In the case of Katharine McPhee and David Foster, that's the situation the legendary musician's kids found themselves in. However, it seems this family is A-okay with the age gap relationship.
For those who weren't aware just how big McPhee's age gap with David is, there's a whopping 35 years between them. Enough to get some raised eyebrows, for sure, but it's worth noting that right from the start of their relationship, they've had the support of David's kids. In December 2017, his daughter Sara Foster made it clear she approved of McPhee while speaking to Us Weekly. Sara — who is three years older than her now-stepmother — told the outlet, "We totally approve!" She added, "We approve of whoever is going to be good to my dad at the end of the day and we're very honest about it. If we ever thought that anyone was in it for the wrong reasons, we would be very vocal about it." A few months later, David and McPhee were engaged, and Sara's older half-sister Amy Foster echoed the sentiments. "I know that some people have been hating on the relationship. All I can tell you is it absolutely works when you see them together. It's love," she gushed in a conversation of her own with Us Weekly. Amy also added a sweet, "They are perfect for each other."
Amy and Sara aren't David's only kids to have hyped up their dad's relationship with McPhee. Erin Foster has also had good things to say, telling Us Weekly McPhee was great at making sure everyone got along at family events, and that she did so "effortlessly." Family drama where?
Katharine McPhee's stepdaughters see her age as a benefit
It's worth noting that in addition to having her stepdaughters' approval, Katharine McPhee is also super close with them. Far from just "getting along," McPhee hangs out with David's daughters on the regular, and Erin Foster has even said her age only adds to their bond. "Ironically, it's much easier for us to get along with someone who's our age because she's similar to us. She's someone who we would be friends with," she told People in a family interview in 2020. What's more, in reference to her composer dad's previous marriages, Jordan Foster also pointed out, "Age-appropriate hasn't worked in the past." Oop!
Another benefit of having a stepmom around their age? According to the Foster sisters, McPhee's approach to conflict was healthier, which they said helped their relationships with their dad, too. "Our dad comes from a generation where women are more passive. He is also passive about his feelings. Kat has really pushed him to open up. We could get into a fight, and then Kat's like, 'No, you have to pick up the phone, call your daughter back,'" Erin told People, adding that she saw her as the ideal "facilitator."
Of course, being family, McPhee and the Fosters are pretty much guaranteed to be in one another's lives. However, the "American Idol" alum certainly does go above and beyond with her stepdaughters. Case in point, tagging along to the sisters' Favorite Daughter store opening in Nashville (and as Sara Foster shared in an appearance on "The Morgan Stewart Show," even teaching her daughter to ride a bike while they were there). Safe to say, age gap or not, the Fosters are thrilled to have McPhee in their lives.