What David Foster's Family Really Thinks About His Sizeable Age Gap With Katharine McPhee

It's worth noting that in addition to having her stepdaughters' approval, Katharine McPhee is also super close with them. Far from just "getting along," McPhee hangs out with David's daughters on the regular, and Erin Foster has even said her age only adds to their bond. "Ironically, it's much easier for us to get along with someone who's our age because she's similar to us. She's someone who we would be friends with," she told People in a family interview in 2020. What's more, in reference to her composer dad's previous marriages, Jordan Foster also pointed out, "Age-appropriate hasn't worked in the past." Oop!

Another benefit of having a stepmom around their age? According to the Foster sisters, McPhee's approach to conflict was healthier, which they said helped their relationships with their dad, too. "Our dad comes from a generation where women are more passive. He is also passive about his feelings. Kat has really pushed him to open up. We could get into a fight, and then Kat's like, 'No, you have to pick up the phone, call your daughter back,'" Erin told People, adding that she saw her as the ideal "facilitator."

Of course, being family, McPhee and the Fosters are pretty much guaranteed to be in one another's lives. However, the "American Idol" alum certainly does go above and beyond with her stepdaughters. Case in point, tagging along to the sisters' Favorite Daughter store opening in Nashville (and as Sara Foster shared in an appearance on "The Morgan Stewart Show," even teaching her daughter to ride a bike while they were there). Safe to say, age gap or not, the Fosters are thrilled to have McPhee in their lives.