Johnny Knoxville Has Had Quite The Gray Hair Transformation

If you haven't kept up with "Jackass" star Johnny Knoxville since his MTV days, his new 'do may come as a surprise. Knoxville has been gray since quarantining in March 2020, and it's safe to say he's embracing his natural strands.

Knoxville first went gray during the pandemic (add him to the list of stars whose looks changed dramatically in 2020), but in an Instagram post about his decision to skip the dye going forward, he shared that the truth was it had been a long time coming. "Don't tell anyone but I'm no longer a natural brunette ;) I haven't been one for over 20 years so today I decided to cut my hair down to the roots to match my quarantine beard," he shared.

At the time, Knoxville didn't seem to be completely gray, with some dark patches at the front of his head, but it was a notable change all the same. We'd say that could just have been where his hair grew slower and that it was more recent dye, but in the months that followed, the patches still looked slightly darker than the rest of his hair. Either way, over time even those darker patches turned more silvery, and these days, the stunt performer rocks an almost-white mop. In fact, those who haven't kept up with Knoxville might even have questioned whatever happened to the "Jackass" alum because of just how dramatic the new look is. Without further ado, let's get to tracking that transformation.