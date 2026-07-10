Johnny Knoxville Has Had Quite The Gray Hair Transformation
If you haven't kept up with "Jackass" star Johnny Knoxville since his MTV days, his new 'do may come as a surprise. Knoxville has been gray since quarantining in March 2020, and it's safe to say he's embracing his natural strands.
Knoxville first went gray during the pandemic (add him to the list of stars whose looks changed dramatically in 2020), but in an Instagram post about his decision to skip the dye going forward, he shared that the truth was it had been a long time coming. "Don't tell anyone but I'm no longer a natural brunette ;) I haven't been one for over 20 years so today I decided to cut my hair down to the roots to match my quarantine beard," he shared.
At the time, Knoxville didn't seem to be completely gray, with some dark patches at the front of his head, but it was a notable change all the same. We'd say that could just have been where his hair grew slower and that it was more recent dye, but in the months that followed, the patches still looked slightly darker than the rest of his hair. Either way, over time even those darker patches turned more silvery, and these days, the stunt performer rocks an almost-white mop. In fact, those who haven't kept up with Knoxville might even have questioned whatever happened to the "Jackass" alum because of just how dramatic the new look is. Without further ado, let's get to tracking that transformation.
By late 2020, Johnny's grayer strands had grown out
Johnny Knoxville didn't share any additional updates about his journey to embracing his grays, but by October 2020, his hair had grown out, and all we could say was, "What a difference six months makes!"
Like we said, there were still some darker sections, but it was worlds away from the much darker dye he'd sported at the start of the year. Ironically, while we wouldn't say he looked unrecognizable with gray hair, Knoxville actually looked better with it (and TBH, if everyone could boast such a luscious mane, we have no doubts many more people would likely embrace their natural color).
Some thought Johnny was blond when he reunited with his Jackass co-stars
Evidently, not everyone got the memo about Johnny Knoxville's decision to let his grays be, because when he shared snaps from his get-together with his "Jackass" co-stars in late 2021, there were a number of Instagram users who asked about it. "Did you dye your hair blond @johnnyknoxville? I like it," wrote one. "I like your new hair dye!" penned another.
In fairness, Knoxville's hair did look almost completely white, and under the lighting, it definitely could have passed for blond. Talk about range.
Johnny looked particularly frosty in early 2022
If there was any question of Johnny Knoxville being blond, that was proven entirely wrong in early 2022, when he announced that he'd like to participate in the WWE Royal Rumble. A bold choice given he'd already announced he'd retire after "Jackass Forever" was released (spoiler: he didn't), but we digress, because we were more focused on his super silvery strands. We weren't the only ones who noticed, either. One Instagram fan gushed, "Looking good with that silver hair." Another was a touch more enthusiastic, writing, "Your hair is f***ing perfection!"
Johnny spoke about going gray in 2022
In June 2022, Johnny Knoxville spoke about what was behind his decision to quit dyeing his hair and let the grays come in during a (very much-not-dyed) appearance on "Steve-O's Wild Ride!"
One of the chief reasons why he wanted to go natural? Having to dye his hair every three weeks. "It's just a drag, right? It's a lot of work," he said, explaining in the same episode that he'd started going gray in his late 20s. Knoxville added that he was excited to not have to do it anymore, and TBH, his hair looked amazing as he said so.
Johnny's hair looked even whiter in 2026
Fast-forward several years to 2026, Johnny Knoxville had been sporting the gray for a hot minute, but his hair looked almost ghostly white when he made an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." Kimmel asked Knoxville about it, telling the "Jackass" star it was "like you saw a ghost in the middle of the night or something."
Well, Kimmel wasn't wrong, but Knoxville once again pointed out that he'd been dyeing his hair for years prior to that. Once he stopped, though, he joked, "It was, 'Hello, Louise!'"
Johnny still has the slightly darker patches
Several months after his early 2026 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Johnny Knoxville played banana ball with The Party Animals to promote "Jackass: Best and Last." While his hair was super silvery, perhaps because of the lighting in the pic, the slightly darker sections stood out more once again. If ever there was proof that gray hair still has a ton of depth, this would be it. To borrow from what Knoxville said himself when he discussed going gray on "Steve-O's Wild Ride," "Who thought we'd be talking about hair coloring?"
Given all the things Knoxville has put his body through over the years, we're impressed he still looks so young, gray hair and all. In fact, we'd argue the gray actually makes him look younger than the dark dye did. When you've got it, you've got it.