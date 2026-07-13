Annette Bening's Daughter Ella Beatty Sparked Relationship Rumors With This A-Lister

Ella Beatty is a rising star in the world of entertainment. The daughter of actor Annette Bening, the 26-year-old has already made notable strides in building her own acting career. But while she has appeared onscreen a handful of times — including in 2026's "Act One" — her theater work has been making the most noise. 2025 saw her star in "Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes," the off-Broadway play chronicling the controversial relationship between a 19-year-old college sophomore and her professor. Fortunately for Ella, her portrayal of Annie garnered her overwhelmingly glowing reviews. The project also ignited relationship rumors with her A-list co-star, Hugh Jackman, who starred as Annie's professor, Jon.

According to reviews of the play, which examines uncomfortable age-gap relationships, the thespians had to act out some pretty suggestive scenarios. However, it was their alleged behavior off stage that sparked romance rumors. "Hugh and Ella share a very passionate kiss in the play, but everyone has noticed that even offstage Hugh is still very flirtatious with her," a source shared with the National Enquirer in May 2025. Their interactions allegedly also created problems for Jackman and actor Sutton Foster, who were in a relationship. "It has raised alarm bells over his relationship with Sutton, and people worry that Hugh might not be as all-in as he's been saying," they added. Fortunately, it appears as if the rumors were unfounded.