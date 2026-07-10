Man Spotted Canoodling With Bunnie Xo In Nashville Bar Kisses And Tells: 'She's Single'
Bunnie Xo is single and ready to mingle, and if that means planting a smooch on a much younger man in a bar on Independence Day, so be it (and TBH, talk about staying on theme!). The man in question has made it clear that on top of it being a no-strings situation, there was also no drama. ICYMI, the podcaster and "Calabasas Confidential" star Dylan Wolf locked lips on the Fourth of July at Goodnight Nashville, the bar coincidentally owned by Bunnie's soon-to-be ex-husband, Jelly Roll. Unsurprisingly, TMZ's footage of the kiss was major news for those keeping up with the celebrity couple's divorce, and a few days later, Wolf spoke out about it.
"She's single, she's young, and having fun," the 24-year-old shrugged while speaking to TMZ. Unfortunately, he made things significantly more cringey by adding, "Sometimes a wolf wants to hunt cougars and rabbits." However, the reality star did redeem himself somewhat by repeatedly pointing out that there was no real scandal. "I've got love for the both of them and obviously they've got a lot going on right now," Wolf reasoned, even pointing out a few moments later that he was sorry to hear about Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll's divorce news.
"It's sad to see but like I said, you just want the best for everybody," he conceded. Other than the "Calabasas Confidential" star's run-in with TMZ, Wolf also poked fun at the situation on his Instagram, tapping into the "Preparing for my Netflix documentary" trend in one video, and marketing his merch line in another. "I thought it was only fair to you guys to address the elephant in the room. And that is, Dylan, where did you get that hat?" he joked.
Bunnie Xo has addressed the kiss as well
In the same video in which Dylan Wolf humorously steered Instagram followers towards his merch, he also hinted at the kiss being addressed in an upcoming episode of Bunnie Xo's "Dumb Blonde" podcast. "Shout out to Bunnie podcast dropping on Thursday at midnight," the reality star teased before breaking into a smile. Sure enough, Bunnie did talk about it on "Dumb Blonde," and like Wolf, she confirmed that it was nothing serious, and even called out the backlash. "Can your girl get a sweet little kiss under the fireworks? [...] I've never had that done, I thought it was so sweet!" she argued.
As for her relationship with Wolf, the media personality reiterated what he said about her newfound singledom. "I'm not dating anyone. I don't want to date anyone. I am here for fun, baby, I am having fun," Bunnie shared. She added, "I just want to clarify though, I wasn't on a f***ing date. There was 20 of us." One of the biggest talking points about the kiss was that it took place at a bar owned by Jelly Roll, but Bunnie, who has a dedicated floor called Xo Bunnie's, made a point of noting that there was no tea there, either. "I also feel very safe there [...] that's our home, you know? It's like, if I'm going to land at any bar [...] I'm gonna do it at Goodnight Nashville," she asserted.
We've said it before and we'll say it again: Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's split isn't the drama haters think it is. In fact, if anything, any time a scandalous rumor about Bunnie Xo or her ex comes up, they prove once again that their relationship, even if no longer romantic, is all love.