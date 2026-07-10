Man Spotted Canoodling With Bunnie Xo In Nashville Bar Kisses And Tells: 'She's Single'

Bunnie Xo is single and ready to mingle, and if that means planting a smooch on a much younger man in a bar on Independence Day, so be it (and TBH, talk about staying on theme!). The man in question has made it clear that on top of it being a no-strings situation, there was also no drama. ICYMI, the podcaster and "Calabasas Confidential" star Dylan Wolf locked lips on the Fourth of July at Goodnight Nashville, the bar coincidentally owned by Bunnie's soon-to-be ex-husband, Jelly Roll. Unsurprisingly, TMZ's footage of the kiss was major news for those keeping up with the celebrity couple's divorce, and a few days later, Wolf spoke out about it.

"She's single, she's young, and having fun," the 24-year-old shrugged while speaking to TMZ. Unfortunately, he made things significantly more cringey by adding, "Sometimes a wolf wants to hunt cougars and rabbits." However, the reality star did redeem himself somewhat by repeatedly pointing out that there was no real scandal. "I've got love for the both of them and obviously they've got a lot going on right now," Wolf reasoned, even pointing out a few moments later that he was sorry to hear about Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll's divorce news.

"It's sad to see but like I said, you just want the best for everybody," he conceded. Other than the "Calabasas Confidential" star's run-in with TMZ, Wolf also poked fun at the situation on his Instagram, tapping into the "Preparing for my Netflix documentary" trend in one video, and marketing his merch line in another. "I thought it was only fair to you guys to address the elephant in the room. And that is, Dylan, where did you get that hat?" he joked.