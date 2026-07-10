Reactions To Justin Baldoni's Statement Confirm One Thing: It Ends With Us Fatigue Is Real
On today's episode of "It Never Ends with Us," the internet has made it clear it's over hearing about the Justin Baldoni-Blake Lively drama. In fact, some reckon the continued conversation about it is only hurting both stars' careers, and they're officially tuning out. In case you missed it, Justin Baldoni and his wife Emily officially broke their silence about the couple's legal battle against the "Gossip Girl" star in July 2026, with an Instagram video about how the situation had gravely affected their family. To an extent, we can understand why the Baldonis felt the need to do this. As the embattled actor-director pointed out, "The painful things that have been spoken into existence over the last couple years [...] created so much noise, and we didn't want to add to the noise. So we just wanted to let the justice system run its course."
However, with the whole thing finally wrapping up in May, they felt comfortable making a public statement. Like we said, though, not everybody was thrilled about it. "[I've] been hearing about this against my will for two whole years," complained one user on X. "The drama that just won't go away," scoffed another. Someone else simply posted a yawning emoji in response to a news article about the video. And then, there were the memes. Oh, so many memes. One X user shared a GIF of "Golden Girls" character Dorothy Zbornak snapping "Enough already!" along with the recommendation, "Stahpp... nobody give a damn at this point, movie ended long time ago, just move on." Another user replied with the 20th Century Fox logo edited to read simply: "No one cares." Safe to say, a lot of social media users are downright fatigued.
Some critics are also hating on 'It Ends With Us' in general
Those who have been closely following the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal drama will already be aware that when the former colleagues settled out of court, they released a joint statement via their lawyers gushing that even with everything that had happened following its release, they still loved the film they'd collaborated on. "The end product — the movie 'It Ends With Us' — is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life," the warring duo shared in part (via People). Unfortunately for the co-stars and everyone else who worked on the movie, however, would-be fans felt differently.
"Two careers damaged over a movie no one saw. Well done," one Yahoo! user snarked (we felt that burn through the screen). Others reasoned that they had actually seen the movie and might even watch it again — but not because of Lively or Baldoni. "Brandon [Sklenar] is in it and I just love him!" one such fan explained. Still, there were some for whom even he couldn't salvage things. "This entire legal battle made me not even want to watch the movie. This court battle was long drawn out and you just got tired of hearing about it. Like damn we still talking about this???? WHY," a particularly done netizen complained.
Details about the "Shallows" star's settlement with her former director and co-star have not been made public, but during the course of the legal back-and-forth, Baldoni was accused of having a shady side by using his PR team to smear the actor. Lively's own reputation has plummeted, too. One particularly over-it X user summed up their thoughts on the matter thusly: "They ALL suck."