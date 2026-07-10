Reactions To Justin Baldoni's Statement Confirm One Thing: It Ends With Us Fatigue Is Real

Those who have been closely following the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal drama will already be aware that when the former colleagues settled out of court, they released a joint statement via their lawyers gushing that even with everything that had happened following its release, they still loved the film they'd collaborated on. "The end product — the movie 'It Ends With Us' — is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life," the warring duo shared in part (via People). Unfortunately for the co-stars and everyone else who worked on the movie, however, would-be fans felt differently.

"Two careers damaged over a movie no one saw. Well done," one Yahoo! user snarked (we felt that burn through the screen). Others reasoned that they had actually seen the movie and might even watch it again — but not because of Lively or Baldoni. "Brandon [Sklenar] is in it and I just love him!" one such fan explained. Still, there were some for whom even he couldn't salvage things. "This entire legal battle made me not even want to watch the movie. This court battle was long drawn out and you just got tired of hearing about it. Like damn we still talking about this???? WHY," a particularly done netizen complained.

Details about the "Shallows" star's settlement with her former director and co-star have not been made public, but during the course of the legal back-and-forth, Baldoni was accused of having a shady side by using his PR team to smear the actor. Lively's own reputation has plummeted, too. One particularly over-it X user summed up their thoughts on the matter thusly: "They ALL suck."