Anne Hathaway has reached a level of celebrity and credibility as an actor reserved primarily for generational talents. She won an Oscar for her portrayal of Fantine in the 2012 cinematic adaptation of "Les Misérables," has played iconic characters like Selina Kyle-slash-Catwoman in Christopher Nolan's 2012 "The Dark Knight Rises," and Andy Sachs in "The Devil Wears Prada." Hathaway has also shared the screen with the likes of Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep, and Matthew McConaughey. However, her big breakout came in 2001 with what may just be her most memorable character, Mia Thermopolis, in "The Princess Diaries."

The Garry Marshall-directed film — which tells the story of an American teenager who discovers she's European royalty — kicked off Hathaway's stunning transformation, making her an overnight star while earning Disney a surprising amount of money for a teen comedy. According to Box Office Mojo, the movie grossed $165.3 million in 2001 against a reported $26 million production budget. It also boasted strong performances from a host of other actors, including the legendary Julie Andrews and Mandy Moore, and spawned a similarly successful sequel.

Fast-forward a few decades, and rumblings of a third "Princess Diaries" picture abound. Regardless of when the project comes to fruition, the original film remains required viewing for an entire generation, and the cast of performers who brought it to life are still beloved. Here's what the cast of "The Princess Diaries" looks like today.