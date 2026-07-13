What The Cast Of The Princess Diaries Looks Like Today
Anne Hathaway has reached a level of celebrity and credibility as an actor reserved primarily for generational talents. She won an Oscar for her portrayal of Fantine in the 2012 cinematic adaptation of "Les Misérables," has played iconic characters like Selina Kyle-slash-Catwoman in Christopher Nolan's 2012 "The Dark Knight Rises," and Andy Sachs in "The Devil Wears Prada." Hathaway has also shared the screen with the likes of Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep, and Matthew McConaughey. However, her big breakout came in 2001 with what may just be her most memorable character, Mia Thermopolis, in "The Princess Diaries."
The Garry Marshall-directed film — which tells the story of an American teenager who discovers she's European royalty — kicked off Hathaway's stunning transformation, making her an overnight star while earning Disney a surprising amount of money for a teen comedy. According to Box Office Mojo, the movie grossed $165.3 million in 2001 against a reported $26 million production budget. It also boasted strong performances from a host of other actors, including the legendary Julie Andrews and Mandy Moore, and spawned a similarly successful sequel.
Fast-forward a few decades, and rumblings of a third "Princess Diaries" picture abound. Regardless of when the project comes to fruition, the original film remains required viewing for an entire generation, and the cast of performers who brought it to life are still beloved. Here's what the cast of "The Princess Diaries" looks like today.
Anne Hathaway as Mia Thermopolis
After playing Meghan Green in the 1999 short-lived Fox series "Get Real," Anne Hathaway broke out in her very first major film appearance. The future Oscar winner shone as Mia Thermopolis, a San Francisco teen who discovers she's the sole heir to the throne of the fictional European nation of Genovia. In an alternate reality, though, it may have been Liv Tyler or another better-known actor who landed the part. Director Garry Marshall reportedly chose Hathaway over the other potential actors because his granddaughters told him, "She's got the best princess hair" (via Entertainment Tonight).
Now, Hathaway is a bona fide A-lister living an outrageously lavish lifestyle who has starred in several films, including 2007's "Becoming Jane," 2014's "Song One," 2015's "Intern," and 2026's "The Odyssey." She married Adam Shulman in 2012, and the couple is currently expecting their third child. Hathaway announced their latest addition via Instagram in July 2026.
Hathaway, who recently starred in the long-awaited "The Devil Wears Prada 2," alongside Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt, has been among those reassuring fans that a third "Princess Diaries" film is on the way. As she told Drew Barrymore in 2026, "We will make it so. There's no way that [cannot] happen. It has to happen. It has to. We're chipping away at it ... I'm sorry it's taking so long."
Julie Andrews as Clarisse Renaldi
Julie Andrews had long been Hollywood royalty by the time she landed her role as Princess Mia's paternal grandmother and the Queen regnant of Genovia, Clarisse Renaldi, in "The Princess Diaries." Her performances as the titular magical, umbrella-flying governess in 1964's "Mary Poppins" (which netted her a best actress Oscar) and as Maria in 1965's "The Sound of Music" stand as two of the most iconic characters ever realized on the big screen.
Like Anne Hathaway, Andrews appeared in both "The Princess Diaries" and its 2004 sequel, "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement." However, she has rarely appeared on screen since, largely lending her talents to a myriad of voice roles. Most recently, she played Lady Whistledown on the Netflix series "Bridgerton," a gossip columnist who serves as the show's narrator for its alternate take on Regency-era London.
Now in her '90s, the British legend made a surprise video appearance in 2026, welcoming attendees to the Seventh World Parkinson Congress event in Phoenix, Arizona. "May we all become a beacon of light to stop [Parkinson's disease] in its tracks. Count me in as a red thread. Thank you," said Andrews in her video message (via Entertainment Tonight). According to the outlet, it was her first public appearance in years.
Héctor Elizondo as Joe
One of the most prolific actors in the main cast of "The Princess Diaries," Héctor Elizondo, has over 160 screen credits listed on his IMDb. However, he may be best known to audiences as Barney Thompson, the hotel concierge who befriends Julia Roberts' Vivian Ward in the 1990 Garry Marshall-directed classic, "Pretty Woman." Elizondo was Marshall's most frequent collaborator, working with the director on all 18 of his films.
Elizondo's "Pretty Woman" role garnered a best supporting actor nomination from the Golden Globes. He would go on to win a Primetime Emmy for Best Supporting Actor later in the 1990s for his performance as Phillip Watters in the CBS medical drama series "Chicago Hope." In "The Princess Diaries," Elizondo played Joe, Clarisse's head of security (and, later, husband) and Mia's limousine driver. Now approaching his 90s, his last on-screen role came via Peacock's "Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie."
Elizondo offered insight into Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews' dynamic in the wake of Marshall's 2016 death, telling Variety, "On 'The Princess Diaries,' Garry loved Annie Hathaway's smarts and work ethic. If he started at 7, she was there 5 minutes early, ready to roll. Julie Andrews made Anne sit next to her and look at the monitor as they rewound the scenes. She was mentoring her on the set. That's what terrific people do; they pass the baton. Garry liked people who would be part of the solution, not part of the problem."
Heather Matarazzo as Lilly Moscovitz
Heather Matarazzo has been in show business since childhood, getting her earliest screen credit in the Nickelodeon series "The Adventures of Pete & Pete." Her breakout as a performer came in the 1995 indie comedy "Welcome to the Dollhouse." She played Lilly Moscovitz, the quirky best friend of Anne Hathaway's Mia Thermopolis, in both "The Princess Diaries" and its 2004 sequel.
Fast-forward to 2022, and Matarazzo left fans concerned with a series of tweets about her career. However, she continues to work as an actor, even after making a cross-country move from Hollywood to Michigan. She appeared as Judi Spannagel in several episodes of Season 2 of the Netflix series "Wednesday" in 2025, and other recent credits include the 2025 shorts "Paint" and "Paper Tiger," as well as the 2023 comedy "The Zombie Wedding."
While she was never on the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things," Matarazzo has often been linked to one of its stars, Gaten Matarazzo, via their shared last name. It's a coincidence that has sparked rumors of a familial relationship. In 2026, Heather explained on "The Morning Show" that she and Gaten may both "suffer from lack of chins," and that she also shares his mother's name, but clarified that they aren't related.
Mandy Moore as Lana Thomas
Actor-slash-singer Mandy Moore was still in the midst of her pop princess era in 2001 when she appeared alongside Anne Hathaway and Co. in "The Princess Diaries." While she was winning fans with a girl-next-door image and songs like 1999's "Candy," she took on an entirely different character in the film. Moore played Lana Thomas, the prototypical teen-movie popular girl who serves as a foil for a socially overlooked protagonist (in this case, Hathaway's Mia).
Moore has come a long way since her teen idol days over the two-plus decades since "The Princess Diaries" hit theaters, leaning on her talents as an actor to take a wider array of roles as she has grown. After appearing in films like 2002's "A Walk to Remember" and voicing Rapunzel in Disney's 2010 hit, "Tangled," she went on to appear in over 100 episodes of ABC's "This Is Us" as Rebecca Pearson. Her performance in that role netted her a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2019 as best lead actress in a drama series.
More recently, she was at the center of some major drama when "High School Musical" star Ashley Tisdale insinuated her mom group was toxic. Said Moore of the situation (via Radio Andy): "I think the most important thing in my life is being a kind person and like, that legacy of kindness, and anyone even insinuating that that might not be the case, and with the company that I choose to keep, is very upsetting.
Caroline Goodall as Helen Thermopolis
In "The Princess Diaries," the mother who agreed to keep Mia's royal heritage a secret and raise her as a single mother in San Francisco was Helen Thermopolis. The character was played by English-Australian actor and screenwriter Caroline Goodall. After appearing in a veritable bonanza of TV series and miniseries and briefly in the 1986 Tom Hanks drama "Every Time We Say Goodbye," Goodall made a larger big-screen jump in 1991 when she appeared as Moira Banning in the Steven Spielberg-directed "Hook."
That wouldn't be the last time she worked with Spielberg, though. Two years later, she famously played Emilie Schindler in the best-picture-winning "Schindler's List." Goodall has continued to work steadily in film and television since, recently appearing in the 2025 horror film "Ferine." Along the way, she appeared in both "Princess Diaries" films and alongside Mandy Moore in 2004's "Chasing Liberty."
While promoting 2026's "Storm Rider: Legend of Hammerhead," she called her "Hook" audition her best ever, noting (via Daily Actor) that she improvised while reading with an all-time legend. "At one point I turned around to Robin Williams and said, 'You're not saying anything.' And he said, 'No, but I've got the job.' And then they gave me the job too. I got lucky. And the rest is history."
Robert Schwartzman as Michael Moscovitz
Robert Schwartzman played Michael Moscovitz, the older brother of Heather Matarazzo's Lilly, who has romantic feelings for Mia. In novelist Meg Cabot's "Princess Diaries" series, the character is presented as Mia's great love (they eventually get married). However, after serving as a love interest in the first film, the character was noticeably absent from "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement."
Despite not being part of that particular film, Schwartzman — the son of "Rocky" star Talia Shire and a member of the Coppola family — went on to achieve sustained success in show business, largely as a musician. He has served as the frontman for the indie rock band Rooney since before he shared the screen with Anne Hathaway and the rest of his "Princess Diaries" cohort. Three of the group's albums have charted on the Billboard 200. Schwartzman has also directed multiple feature films, including the 2023 comedy "The Good Half."
Schwartzman has reportedly been considered to rejoin the cast of "Princess Diaries 3." "For me, I'm just in standing-by mode waiting to see what the filmmakers want to do with this next chapter. If they want to bring Michael back to be a part of the journey of the characters, I'm obviously happy to support the efforts of the filmmakers, but certainly it's very, very exciting for me to always hear fans say, 'I need Michael back. I want Michael back,'" he told People in 2025.
Erik von Detten as Josh Bryant
Along with Mandy Moore's Lana Thomas, Erik von Detten's Josh Bryant serves as one of the shadier characters in "The Princess Diaries." Bryant is Lana's ex-boyfriend who uses Mia's infatuation with him to draw attention to himself through her limelight. The villainous role was hardly a stretch for von Detten, who famously voiced the toy-torturing Sid Phillips in the 1995 Disney-slash-Pixar classic "Toy Story." He also voiced Erwin Lawson in the Disney animated series "Recess."
That late-1990s to early-2000s era proved to be the apex of von Detten's career in entertainment. After "Princess Diaries," he starred in the short-lived ABC sitcom "Complete Savages," continued to appear on screen in various series and TV movies, and made a brief return as an adult Sid in 2010's "Toy Story 3." However, his sole screen credit since that cameo is in the 2024 Lifetime movie "My Acting Coach Nightmare." In the interim, von Detten reportedly worked for the precious metal asset management firm Rosland Capital.
When TMZ caught up with von Detten in 2024, he namechecked "The Princess Diaries" and the 1998 Disney Channel original movie "Brink!" as the projects he gets recognized for most and discussed his life after show business. "I have kind of called it a day from Hollywood," he told the outlet. "I now work pretty much as a sales guy." He's also raising three children.
Sandra Oh as Vice Principal Gupta
Sandra Oh memorably played Geraldine Gupta — the vice principal of Mia and Lilly's high school — in "The Princess Diaries." However, she was already a screen veteran with multiple popular projects under her belt before joining the cast of the 2001 film. In the late '90s and early 2000s, she starred as Rita Wu on the HBO series "Arli$$," a role that netted her a CableACE award. However, her biggest successes came later.
For the better part of a decade, she played Dr. Cristina Yang on the ABC series "Grey's Anatomy." In doing so, she racked up five Primetime Emmy nominations for supporting actress in a drama series. She continued to draw critical acclaim for her BBC America series "Killing Eve," which resulted in three more Emmy nominations for best lead actress in a drama series. Other career highlights include the 2004 film "Sideways" and the 2022 Disney-slash-Pixar film "Turning Red," to name a few.
According to Deadline, Oh is slated to join Matt Damon in the next major film project from "Swiss Army Man" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once" directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. Oh's activism has also made waves over the years, as she has advocated for better representation for people of color.
Patrick John Flueger as Jeremiah Hart
In the 2020s, Patrick John Flueger is best known for appearing in two major drama series. Flueger starred in all four seasons of the USA sci-fi series "The 4400," and, since 2014, has played a lead role as Officer Adam Ruzek on the Dick Wolf-created NBC police procedural "Chicago P.D." However, his first major screen appearance came in a minor role on "The Princess Diaries."
Flueger played Jeremiah Hart in the film, a quirky friend of Mia and Lilly's with burgundy-dyed hair and some talent as a magician. Now, decades after sharing the screen with Anne Hathaway, Heather Matarazzo, and the rest of his young castmates, fans marvel at the fact that the same man who plays an alpha male hero cop in Ruzek was essentially the nerdy friend from "The Princess Diaries." A 2022 TikTok pointing out the connection was overrun with comments like, "I physically gasped," and "Also, can we all agree he just keeps looking hotter and hotter every episode?"
Flueger sparked concern over his future on "Chicago P.D." in the fall of 2025 when he took a leave of absence from the series, citing personal reasons. However, he was back on set by December, and his character officially returned to the show on the Season 13 episode "Meant to Be" in March 2026.
Larry Miller as Paolo Puttanesca
One of the better-known character actors in Hollywood for decades, dating back to the early 1980s, comedian Larry Miller was in rare form in "The Princess Diaries" and its sequel, "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement." Miller played Paolo in both films — the intensely eccentric stylist charged with giving Mia a makeover upon her initial trip to Genovia. Upon catching sight of Mia for the first time, Miller's Paolo yelps in horror before declaring that he'll be "busy, busy, busy" (via Disney) transforming Mia into a princess-level beauty.
Miller has played more characters than most dream of across his career; his IMDb boasts over 140 screen credits, ranging from 1990's "Pretty Woman" and 1999's "10 Things I Hate About You" to television series such as ABC's "8 Simple Rules" and Adult Swim's "Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!." He famously recovered from a life-threatening brain injury that left him in a coma during the 2010s, yet he continued his career afterward.
Miller has credited director Garry Marshall for helping him craft the Paolo character and informing his over-the-top performance in the films. "All of it was improvised," Miller told People in 2019. "Every line and every moment that I say in those things came out of him, us together, or from me, but it's all under him in the best sense. It's his umbrella."
Sean O'Bryan as Mr. O'Connell
Sean O'Bryan appeared in "The Princess Diaries" as Mr. O'Connell, who is introduced as Mia's English teacher, but later becomes her stepfather after he marries her mother, Caroline Goodall's Helen Thermopolis. He also appeared briefly in the film's 2004 sequel.
Another incredibly prolific actor, O'Bryan has been working at a near-constant rate for decades, largely in smaller or guest roles; he logged his first screen credit in the mid-1980s. Over the years, he has appeared in films including 1991's "Frankie and Johnny," 2008's "Yes Man," and 2013's "Olympus Has Fallen." He has also starred in TV series like the UPN sitcom "Pig Sty" and the ABC sitcoms "Brother's Keeper" and "The Middle." More recently, O'Bryan has appeared in the 2026 Chris Hemsworth-led thriller "Crime 101" (read the untold truth about Hemsworth) and in episodes of the ABC procedural "9-1-1."