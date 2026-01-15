All Of The Celebs In Ashley Tisdale's 'Toxic Mom Group' (& Their Husbands)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Who had the third-billed star of the "High School Musical" franchise causing 2026's first big tabloid scandal on their bingo cards? Yes, in early January 2026, Ashley Tisdale, best-known for playing Sharpay Evans in the all-singing, all-dancing phenomenon, put the cat among the pigeons when she wrote an essay for The Cut about her experiences in a 'toxic' gang of friends.

Headlined "You're Allowed to Leave Your Mom Group," the piece saw Tisdale recall how she'd initially felt a sense of belonging when she first aligned herself with the unnamed individuals during the pandemic. However, this gradually changed as she began to feel frozen out from various gatherings. "At first, I tried not to take things personally," she wrote. "It's not like people aren't allowed to get together without me — and maybe there were perfectly good reasons that I hadn't been invited."

But over time, Tisdale believed membership of this exclusive clique wasn't worth the mean girl behavior, and she texted its members, "This is too high school for me and I don't want to take part in it anymore." The singer, married to composer Christopher French, further got tongues wagging when she clarified, "To be clear, I never considered the moms to be bad people. (Maybe one.)" Inevitably, the online world went into overdrive, attempting to uncover the culprits. And pretty soon, one particular Instagram-friendly group emerged as the frontrunners. From fellow Disney Channel graduates to breast pump entrepreneurs, here's a look at the accused (and their other halves).