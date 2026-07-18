David Hasselhoff's Daughter Hayley Has Grown Up To Be Gorgeous
In the hot-take culture that has taken hold amid the rise of social media and the 24/7 news cycle, the children of celebrity couples are being put under the microscope like never before. Even accomplished second-generation stars like Maya Hawke (daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman) and Dakota Johnson (Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith) have been branded nepo babies. For her part, though, David Hasselhoff's daughter, Hayley Hasselhoff, has largely managed to sidestep the discourse by forging her own unique identity and serving as a force for good.
Since first appearing briefly in "Baywatch," Hayley has seen her career evolve in ways that her father's did not during his heyday. She has starred in a teen drama via ABC Family's "Huge," competed on "The X Factor: Celebrity," and, perhaps most notably, broken ground in the fashion industry as a curve model. Along the way, she has also spoken out in support of body positivity and worked to raise mental health awareness.
Hayley Hasselhoff was born at the height of Baywatch
Hayley Hasselhoff is the second daughter of TV star David Hasselhoff and his then-wife, Pamela Bach, and was welcomed by the couple in 1992, two years after her older sister, Taylor, was born. At the time, David was experiencing his greatest success as an actor, as "Baywatch" was becoming an international hit and a veritable cultural phenomenon (Bach also appeared on the show). As a result, Hayley and her sister spent their childhood in the limelight.
"Before I could even walk or talk, I was hanging out on the set of a TV show," Hayley told Teen Vogue in 2010. "I was born three years [after the show debuted]. As a child, I spent every waking hour with him on location." She noted that her first involvement in the production was serving as a marker and running lines with her father. However, she and Taylor ultimately appeared in some episodes of the show.
For a young Hayley, David's "Baywatch" co-stars became more than just acquaintances. "We always felt like we were a part of one big family when we were on set," she told Closer in 2014. "Everyone took turns looking after us while we were there and Jeremy Jackson became like our brother."
She became a model at 14 while navigating body image issues
Her desire to be on stage or in front of an audience ultimately led her to diverge from the path of her actor parents. At just 14, she signed her first modeling contract and, in short order, she was participating in her first swimwear shoot. The shoot took place on the roof of a hotel off Melrose, per Hasselhoff, and it was a moment of inspiration for her.
"It was with two of the biggest curve models of the time and I remember looking at those girls, they were in their early 20s at the time," she told Forbes in 2023. "And I was like, 'They're voluptuous, they're fit, they're toned, they're gorgeous.' And it started to make me feel like I had something to aspire to look like. That I didn't have to conform to what everyone else said you had to be." Hasselhoff continued to navigate body image issues, though, even as her career blossomed. "When I look back at my childhood, I do think I had a lot of social anxiety and anxiety at times, and many of which [were] triggered because of the conversations around my body image or my self-image," she told Yahoo! Life in 2022.
Nevertheless, she has continued to boost her runway profile. Over the years, she has been featured in magazines such as SLiNK, InStyle Greece, and Us Weekly, and walked in shows for brands such as Cupshe.
She and her sister, Taylor, navigated David Hasselhoff's substance misuse
While Hayley Hasselhoff has maintained a close relationship with her parents over the years, she and her sister, Taylor, have also navigated some difficult circumstances. Their parents were divorced in 2006, and their father, David Hasselhoff, has contended with alcohol misuse over the years, which has attracted media attention and put both women in awkward positions.
As reported by The Hollywood Reporter in 2007, a videotape reportedly made by Taylor that showed the "Baywatch" star falling off the wagon was later leaked to the press, generating significant media attention and igniting concerns among fans. "Because of my honest and positive relationship with my daughters, who were concerned for my well-being, there was a tape made that night to show me what I was like," Hasselhoff said after the leak (via THR). "I have seen the tape. I have learned from it and I am back on my game."
Fast-forward to 2009 and, according to TMZ, a then-17-year-old Hayley called her mother, Pamela Bach, claiming that David was extremely inebriated. After a 911 call was placed, the actor was briefly hospitalized.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Her first major acting role came via the ABC Family teen drama Huge
Growing up with two actor parents — one of whom was on the massively popular television show "Baywatch" — led Hayley Hasselhoff to catch the performing bug at a young age. "Getting to see my dad do what he loves when I was so young, it really inspired me," said Hasselhoff in 2014 (via Closer).
After appearing on "Baywatch" as a child, she gained a larger screen presence in 2010 when her family was featured on the short-lived A&E reality show "The Hasselhoffs," which came after her father left "America's Got Talent." That same year, she finally got to flex her acting muscles on the ABC Family series "Huge." Starring Nikki Blonsky (who eventually stopped acting), "Huge" chronicled the exploits of a group of teens who were sent to a summer weight-loss camp. Hasselhoff was a member of the show's main cast, playing Amber, one of the girls at the camp.
Said Hasselhoff of the series (via ClevverTV) prior to its premiere: "It's a show that's saying it's okay to be voluptuous, it's okay to be plus-size. But, more importantly, it's okay to love yourself and be comfortable in your skin. And it's truly a show about leading your own life and it's just so amazing to be a part of something like that." "Huge" was ultimately canceled following its initial 10-episode run.
Hayley and Taylor appeared with their dad in a Sharknado film
While Hayley Hasselhoff ultimately took her career in a different direction following the cancellation of "Huge," she has continued to act sporadically over the years. Her screen credits include appearances in television series including the Disney XD sitcom "Pair of Kings," the Facebook Watch series "Loosely Exactly Nicole," and CBS All Access' "Why Women Kill." However, her most noteworthy credit came through a project that also featured her father and sister.
Hayley, Taylor, and David Hasselhoff all appeared in the 2016 TV movie "Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens." By that time, David was already a part of the "Sharknado" universe, having previously appeared as Gilbert Shepard in 2015's "Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!" Hayley appeared in the film as Supervisor Mary Jane, while Taylor played Pilot Shaelyn.
Hayley shared the screen with Tommy Davidson in a scene where she rattled off a series of expositional lines about isotopes, the moon, and eliminating sharknados, as one does in a "Sharknado" film.
In addition to modeling, she's an accomplished designer
Hayley Hasselhoff has attained a coveted position in the modeling hierarchy, having graced the covers of popular publications and walked the runways at some of the fashion world's most prestigious events. However, she hasn't been content to simply show off the latest designer threads — she's also used her creative talent to create some of her own, after telling Fashion & Beauty Inc. in 2014, "I want to have my own fashion line."
Two years later, Hasselhoff kicked off a collaboration with the plus-size clothing brand Elvi, designing a new range built with her favorite edits from the brand's spring/summer 2016 range. According to Hollywood & Mind, she ultimately designed two collections for women's sizes 14 to 38 with Elvi. Those collections were sold at Nordstrom's in the United States and at Next, ASOS, and Navabi in the United Kingdom.
That wasn't Hasselhoff's first foray into fashion design, though, as she had been altering clothes to suit her figure for years. "Growing up I always redesigned pieces and cut things up to fit my body," she told Forbes. "I had the means to do it and the privilege, but I wanted the quality fabrics to lie the right way on my figure so I would have to make them to fit me."
She became a big-time advocate for body positivity
Having navigated her own hang-ups about body image, Hayley Hasselhoff isn't content simply being confident in her own skin; she wants others to find the same confidence within themselves. She also wants the fashion industry, which has provided her a career path, to be more inclusive and accepting of different body types. To that end, she has publicly campaigned on behalf of curve models like herself.
As reported by The Standard, Hasselhoff took to the streets during London Fashion Week 2018 to promote different body types. In an event orchestrated by the plus-size retailer Simply Be, she and seven other lingerie-clad curve models posed outside Fashion Week venues to raise awareness of the lack of representation. "I think it's really important that we continue to campaign for body positivity and diversity in the industry," she told the outlet.
"Being an actress or being a somebody that works in fashion, I've always wanted to speak up and speak out about the importance in loving your body in the now, and also being able to love your body as we evolve over time," she said during a 2022 Hollywood+ interview.
She was the first-ever curve model to land a European Playboy cover
Hayley Hasselhoff has been making waves with her modeling work since her early teens. However, she made history with her posing in 2021 when she became the first-ever curve/plus-size model to grace the cover of a European edition of Playboy magazine. Then 28 years old, she appeared on the cover of Playboy Germany's May 2021 issue, which featured a pictorial of the model/actor shot by German photographer Ellen von Unwerth.
"I am overcome with emotion around what this cover signifies for inclusivity and its greater purpose towards female empowerment," Hasselhoff wrote in an Instagram post (via People), which included a picture of her Playboy cover. "I wanted to use this platform to express that you have the power to love your body without hesitation because of society's standards of beauty."
Hasselhoff further thanked the Playboy Germany team, adding, "You've made me feel like I could take ownership of myself." She later joined Playboy's creator platform, per a 2023 Fox News report, and noted that her groundbreaking issue had elicited an "overwhelming" response. "I still get messages, to this day, from girls and women about that issue," she told the outlet.
She suffered the devastating loss of a parent
Tragedy struck the Hasselhoff family in March 2025 when Pamela Bach — the mother of Hayley and Taylor and ex-wife of David Hasselhoff — died by suicide at the age of 62. According to People, Bach had spoken to one of her daughters via phone on the morning of her death, but did not respond to calls or text messages later in the day. The daughter went to Bach's residence to check on her, only to find her unresponsive, after which she called 911. Bach was pronounced dead at the scene.
Some of Bach's neighbors told The Daily Mail that they believed it was Hayley who had discovered her mother that day. The neighbor claimed they saw her "screaming and crying" outside of Bach's Hollywood Hills home. In any case, the loss was overwhelming for Hayley and the rest of her family.
"Mom, last night was one of the hardest. I don't know if it's because it's been a week since your passing or the synchronization of the rain tonight, just like the night of," Hayley wrote later in her Instagram Stories (via Us Weekly). "I pray that one day I can find comfort in the sound of rain again as it'll symbolize your spirit going to heaven. For now, all I hear is my heart aching for you."
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
Hayley sought to help others while grieving her mother's death
Hayley Hasselhoff has long endeavored to empower other people to live their best lives. Her efforts as an advocate for body positivity and inclusivity are well-documented, but those aren't the only issues she has taken on. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Hasselhoff launched the "Check In With You" platform, which encouraged open conversations about mental health at a time when many felt isolated from the world.
While the death of her mother, actor Pamela Bach, was devastating for her and the rest of her family, Hasselhoff saw the tragedy as an opportunity to help others. After her mother sadly passed away, the former "Huge" star created a multi-step guide for Project Healthy Minds that was designed to help people who, like her, have found themselves navigating the grief that comes with losing a loved one.
"You can't speak on suicide prevention without touching on the things that happen after death by suicide," she told the organization. "I don't want anybody to experience what me and my sister experienced the first week or two [after] losing our mother. ... I know my story is one of many. And with that in mind, we wanted to create a support guide to help the loved ones of the lost find comfort in knowing where to turn for support."
She has also dipped her toes into fashion media
Leaning on her experience as a model, designer, entertainer, and activist, Hayley Hasselhoff has branched out into several areas of the fashion world and show business over the years. In 2017, she took her first steps into the world of fashion journalism with Marie Claire UK as the outlet's curve columnist. Now, she works as a contributing editor and writes about topics ranging from fashion and beauty to wellness. She has also written for publications such as Forbes and OK!
Hasselhoff has also covered these topics in other media. She appeared as a style host in the United Kingdom on ITV's "This Morning." That led to a similar role on one of America's most popular morning shows, as she has made multiple appearances on ABC's "Good Morning America" as a fashion correspondent.
Her passion for raising awareness of mental health issues also inspired her to launch her podcast, "Redefine You with Hayley Hasselhoff," where she chatted with a range of guests, including entertainers, health experts, and more.
Hayley continues to be a red-carpet stunner
Now in her 30s, Hayley Hasselhoff continues to attract attention for her unique beauty and sense of style. As reported by Us Weekly, she paid tribute to her mother, Pamela Bach, at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival during the premiere of "The History of Sound," sporting a look inspired by the late "Baywatch" actor. Hasselhoff worked with model/designer Christophe Guillarmé to create a frock that hearkened back to the cherry-red gown by Jimmy Gamba that Bach wore to the 1996 Golden Globes.
"This would be my first major public appearance since her passing, and there was no more meaningful way to return than by paying homage to a moment of hers I've always adored," Hayley told the outlet. One year later, Hasselhoff returned to Cannes with a look that similarly managed to stop the presses. While attending a screening of "Histoires de la Nuit" (or "The Birthday Party" in English), Hasselhoff wore a low-cut, sparkling navy gown also designed by Guillarmé, and adorned herself with silver jewelry.
According to SheKnows, Hasselhoff cemented her "bombshell status" with the ensemble, and the outlet further noted that her various looks throughout the festival were "the definition of jaw-dropping."