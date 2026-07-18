David Hasselhoff's Daughter Hayley Has Grown Up To Be Gorgeous

Her desire to be on stage or in front of an audience ultimately led her to diverge from the path of her actor parents. At just 14, she signed her first modeling contract and, in short order, she was participating in her first swimwear shoot. The shoot took place on the roof of a hotel off Melrose, per Hasselhoff, and it was a moment of inspiration for her.

"It was with two of the biggest curve models of the time and I remember looking at those girls, they were in their early 20s at the time," she told Forbes in 2023. "And I was like, 'They're voluptuous, they're fit, they're toned, they're gorgeous.' And it started to make me feel like I had something to aspire to look like. That I didn't have to conform to what everyone else said you had to be." Hasselhoff continued to navigate body image issues, though, even as her career blossomed. "When I look back at my childhood, I do think I had a lot of social anxiety and anxiety at times, and many of which [were] triggered because of the conversations around my body image or my self-image," she told Yahoo! Life in 2022.

Nevertheless, she has continued to boost her runway profile. Over the years, she has been featured in magazines such as SLiNK, InStyle Greece, and Us Weekly, and walked in shows for brands such as Cupshe.