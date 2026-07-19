Priscilla Presley's Son Faces 'A Lot Of Bills'—but Will He Inherit Millions?
As the only living child of Priscilla Presley, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia could inherit a windfall after his mother's passing. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Priscilla, who had Garcia during her relationship with her longtime partner, Marco Garibaldi, is worth $10 million. And since Priscilla's other child (who was born during her marriage to her ex-husband Elvis Presley), Lisa Marie Presley, died tragically in 2023 at the age of 54, Navarone remains his mother's most obvious beneficiary. But will he actually inherit millions? Well, let's rewind, first.
The reason that Garcia, who's lived a quiet life, even became newsworthy in 2026 is that he decided to crowdfund a business venture. On July 10, he launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for a pizza oven, so he could make and sell organic pizza. "I have found a large industrial pizza oven and negotiated it from $14,000 down to $8,500," he wrote. "I have 3,000 saved up for this... and the pizza dough and sauces already sourced," he continued, adding, "It's just buying the oven that I need to get me started. I would truly appreciate any help."
Soon after, several netizens criticized him for turning to crowdsourcing instead of getting a loan from the bank of mom. In an since-deleted Instagram response, he started by outlining his financial state. While he confirmed that he does have money of his own, he also explained that he has a lot of bills, and also gives to charity. As for why he didn't reach out to his mom for help, he told TMZ: "I can't ask for money for every whimsical idea I have or we both would be broke!"
Now, onto the question of his inheritance ...
Priscilla Presley's son may not actually be broke
Lisa Marie Presley was the sole owner of Graceland, the home of her late father, Elvis Presley, which has become a museum and tourist destination in Memphis, Tennessee. Lisa's passing transferred 100 percent of Graceland's ownership, along with her other assets, to her oldest daughter, "Daisy Jones & The Six" star Riley Keough, via a trust. Soon after, Priscilla Presley contested the terms of Lisa's will, thus forcing her and Keough to become embroiled in a brief legal back-and-forth. When all was said and done, Priscilla did end up compensated nicely, and her son, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, was also added as one of the trusts' beneficiaries, according to The Spokesman-Review.
While that piece didn't specify what he'll be able to pull from Lisa's estate, a piece by the National Enquirer painted a clearer photo of his financial motivations. According to the gossip rag, which reviewed a lawsuit that Priscilla's former business partners launched against Garcia, she used Lisa's money to support Garcia's alleged substance use, despite Lisa. "For years, Priscilla lived off of her daughter Lisa Marie, funneling money from her trust and using it to fund Navarone's lifestyle and drug addiction," they wrote. They also claimed to have helped Garcia secure a $2.7 million payment from Lisa's estate.
If true, he's clearly burned through it in the time since the lawsuit. As for whether he'll receive an additional inheritance from Priscilla, well, that remains to be seen.