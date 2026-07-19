Priscilla Presley's Son Faces 'A Lot Of Bills'—but Will He Inherit Millions?

As the only living child of Priscilla Presley, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia could inherit a windfall after his mother's passing. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Priscilla, who had Garcia during her relationship with her longtime partner, Marco Garibaldi, is worth $10 million. And since Priscilla's other child (who was born during her marriage to her ex-husband Elvis Presley), Lisa Marie Presley, died tragically in 2023 at the age of 54, Navarone remains his mother's most obvious beneficiary. But will he actually inherit millions? Well, let's rewind, first.

The reason that Garcia, who's lived a quiet life, even became newsworthy in 2026 is that he decided to crowdfund a business venture. On July 10, he launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for a pizza oven, so he could make and sell organic pizza. "I have found a large industrial pizza oven and negotiated it from $14,000 down to $8,500," he wrote. "I have 3,000 saved up for this... and the pizza dough and sauces already sourced," he continued, adding, "It's just buying the oven that I need to get me started. I would truly appreciate any help."

Soon after, several netizens criticized him for turning to crowdsourcing instead of getting a loan from the bank of mom. In an since-deleted Instagram response, he started by outlining his financial state. While he confirmed that he does have money of his own, he also explained that he has a lot of bills, and also gives to charity. As for why he didn't reach out to his mom for help, he told TMZ: "I can't ask for money for every whimsical idea I have or we both would be broke!"

Now, onto the question of his inheritance ...