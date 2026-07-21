See Pat Sajak's Only Daughter And Her Gorgeous Evolution Over The Years

Maggie Sajak sure knows how to multitask. In addition to pursuing a career in country music and dabbling in modeling, an 18-year-old Sajak was simultaneously attending her dream school: Princeton University. "School and education have always been very important to me," she explained to Teen Vogue when asked why she was juggling so much.

Initially, Sajak wasn't sure of her major, but she did tell Fashion Week Daily in 2013, "I am doing a bit of pre-med because I want to lay the groundwork, in case I ever want to go to medical school." As she revealed to CMT, via The Boot, she had actually thought of becoming a doctor since she was a child, which made choosing just one career path all the more difficult. "Neither one — medicine or country music — is my fall-back plan," Sajak mused. "I just love them both, so I will keep doing both and see where that takes me."

While most of her time in college was kept private, "Wheel of Fortune" viewers did get a glimpse into Sajak's school life during a 2022 episode of the show. "Each successive year, your dorms got worse," her proud papa recalled. "Culminating in the fourth year which was a fifth floor, no air conditioning, no elevators." In the end, Sajak graduated from Princeton University in 2016 with a degree in history, then enrolled in a postgraduate program at Columbia University, although it's unclear what she majored in there.