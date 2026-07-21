See Pat Sajak's Only Daughter And Her Gorgeous Evolution Over The Years
Three years before Pat Sajak made his hosting debut on "Wheel of Fortune" in 1981, he met and fell in love with Sherrill Sajak. They tied the knot a year later, but divorced in 1986 and, just two years after that, a now-famous Sajak met the love of his life. After being introduced to Lesly Brown by mutual friends, the couple said "I do" on New Year's Eve 1989 at a church in Annapolis, Maryland, and quickly started a family. Over three decades later, their romance is still thriving, as are their children.
Pat Sajak's son, his namesake Patrick Sajak, graduated from medical school in 2021 while daughter Maggie Sajak followed a similar path before switching gears. If her name sounds familiar, that's because you've likely seen her on the small screen opposite her dad or followed her own Ivy League studies and various adventures online. Indeed, Pat Sajak's only daughter has come a long way from her TV debut as a toddler. Here's your look at the gorgeous evolution of Maggie Sajak.
Maggie Sajak made her 'Wheel of Fortune' debut as a toddler
Pat Sajak's marriage to Lesly Brown is second in length only to his legendary television career. Sajak and Brown were first introduced in 1988, and despite starting out as mere friends, they married the following year. They soon started a family, welcoming son Patrick in 1990, followed by Maggie in 1995. Despite Sajak being a TV legend, Brown has stayed out of the limelight, and she made sure to keep her young children away from fame as well. As Maggie would later tell Billboard, despite her dad's job in California, she grew up in Maryland, where she got to enjoy a pretty normal upbringing. "My family lives there, so I'm close to them, which is nice," she shared. "I went to kindergarten there, and everyone went on from there to high school — it's a tight-knit community."
One exception, however, was in 1996 when Sajak decided to show off his little girl to the world and brought a 1-year-old Maggie to the "Wheel of Fortune" set. The father-daughter duo was joined by Vanna White, and Maggie charmed the crowd with her waddling and babbling as she made her TV debut. Not long after, she would return as a 5-year-old alongside her brother Patrick when they dressed up like Sajak and White and charmingly closed the show on their behalf.
She discovered a passion for music as a young child
Her father may have found fame on the small screen, but Maggie Sajak has long been drawn to a different side of the entertainment industry: music. Her grandparents gifted her a miniature guitar when she was just 8 years old, then followed that up with the real deal when she was 13. "I immediately loved the ability to accompany myself and create music all on my own," she told Teen Vogue of the appeal. However, even as a young child, Sajak was always drawn to singing. "I found my preschool report card recently and it said I was very good at remembering the lyrics to the songs we sing in class," she told Sweety High, quipping, "I guess I've always been obsessed!" It seems music runs in the family, as her mom, Lesly Brown, once dabbled in it herself. "She sang and played keyboard in a band when she was my age, and has always listened to great music," an 18-year-old Sajak enthused to Teen Vogue in 2013.
That same year, Sajak also opened up about her love of music to Billboard, revealing how, as a teen, she would rush home after school so she could practice her guitar for hours at a time. "It was always an escape for me, and turned into a passion," she explained. As for her inspiration, Sajak shared that her personal playlist was a mix of country and alternative music, featuring artists like Vampire Weekend, Luke Bryan, and Mumford & Sons.
Maggie tried to pursue a music career early on
She's the daughter of a TV legend, but Maggie Sajak initially wanted to pursue a career in music. Indeed, she gave it her all, releasing her debut single, "First Kiss," plus an accompanying music video in 2011 when she was just 16. Deciding to go the country route, Sajak explained that she was drawn to the genre because of its ability to connect with a large audience. "It's about life experiences that we all can — or eventually will — relate to," she mused, per Taste of Country. Unfortunately, the song wasn't exactly a roaring success. While reviewing the track, Taste of Country praised Sajak for having potential but concluded that "First Kiss" simply fell flat. "It's not likely to break her as the next teen sensation a la Swift," reviewer Billy Dukes wrote.
Not easily dissuaded, Sajak continued to chase her dream and was back with another single and music video in 2013, this one titled "Wild Boy." Speaking with Sweety High at the time, she teased more upcoming songs, noting she was hoping to record her debut full-length album soon. "I'll definitely be spending a lot of time in Nashville in the studio, and I may be doing some touring soon," the 18-year-old enthused. Sadly, the record never materialized, and Sajak appears to have hit pause on her musical aspirations.
Maggie dabbled a bit in modeling growing up
Maggie Sajak's stunning style glow-up has been making headlines in recent years, but her love of beauty and fashion is nothing new. As early as 2012, a teenage Sajak was posting stills from a fashion shoot to her YouTube channel before posing for her first professional shoot in 2013. That year, the then-18-year-old got to model for Teen Vogue, showing off several college-ready looks and sharing some of her own fashion tips. "Jeans provide the perfect base for so many cute looks," she enthused. "My go-to is definitely a dark-wash, low-rise skinny."
Sajak, who was a Princeton University sophomore at the time, posed on campus in a few distinct looks, including a full denim getup she admitted she wasn't likely to wear anytime soon. However, she did fall in love with a black blazer and red plaid pants combo, praising, "I love that look because it is classic and preppy but with a modern, high-fashion feel." Similarly, she told Fashion Week Daily, "I plan to wear [it] this fall." In addition to getting a new outfit, Sajak shared with Sweety High that the experience was a dream come true. "I have learned so much about fashion and music from the magazine, so it has been amazing to be involved," she enthused.
Maggie studied at Princeton University
Maggie Sajak sure knows how to multitask. In addition to pursuing a career in country music and dabbling in modeling, an 18-year-old Sajak was simultaneously attending her dream school: Princeton University. "School and education have always been very important to me," she explained to Teen Vogue when asked why she was juggling so much.
Initially, Sajak wasn't sure of her major, but she did tell Fashion Week Daily in 2013, "I am doing a bit of pre-med because I want to lay the groundwork, in case I ever want to go to medical school." As she revealed to CMT, via The Boot, she had actually thought of becoming a doctor since she was a child, which made choosing just one career path all the more difficult. "Neither one — medicine or country music — is my fall-back plan," Sajak mused. "I just love them both, so I will keep doing both and see where that takes me."
While most of her time in college was kept private, "Wheel of Fortune" viewers did get a glimpse into Sajak's school life during a 2022 episode of the show. "Each successive year, your dorms got worse," her proud papa recalled. "Culminating in the fourth year which was a fifth floor, no air conditioning, no elevators." In the end, Sajak graduated from Princeton University in 2016 with a degree in history, then enrolled in a postgraduate program at Columbia University, although it's unclear what she majored in there.
She became increasingly involved with Wheel of Fortune
Not only is Pat Sajak's relationship with his kids incredibly tight, but Maggie Sajak also shares a close relationship with Vanna White. After all, she's known the legendary letter turner her entire life. Not surprisingly, when they were tasked to work together on "Wheel of Fortune" in 2020, they did so effortlessly. That January, a 25-year-old Maggie took over White's role at the letter board while she herself filled in as host following Sajak's emergency surgery for a blocked intestine. Maggie spent a week at the show and clearly loved it because it wasn't long before she joined the team in a more permanent position.
Producers announced in September 2021 that Maggie had been hired as a social correspondent for "Wheel of Fortune," a brand-new role that tasked her with creating online-ready clips for Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok. "The 'Wheel of Fortune' staff and crew have always been like an extended family, and I'm thrilled to be working with them," Maggie enthused in an official statement following the announcement. It's a role she still holds as of 2026, filming content that ranges from set tours to cooking White's banana pudding recipe.
She became a lawyer while juggling her TV role
Over the years, it's become clear that Maggie Sajak thrives under pressure. Even as a teenager, she was juggling multiple roles and career avenues, and that hasn't changed with age.
During her stint as social correspondent for "Wheel of Fortune," Maggie actually continued her studies, and, in May 2023, the then-28-year-old graduated from law school at Georgetown University. Posting a snap of herself showing off her cap and gown to Instagram, she quipped, "Let the lawyer jokes begin." However, she didn't stop there. In November 2024, Maggie took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that she had taken the next step toward a career in law. "I officially took the oath to become a lawyer in the State of California," she wrote, via The Sun. "Excited to do some good with this in the future." According to the outlet, Maggie joined the State Bar of California and received her license on September 7, 2024.
Maggie landed a fun gig with Inside Edition in 2024
As if studying to become a lawyer and helping film viral content for "Wheel of Fortune" weren't enough, Maggie Sajak said yes to yet another gig in 2024. That February, the then-29-year-old joined "Inside Edition" as a special correspondent tasked with helping to cover Super Bowl LVIII. Sajak was paired up with longtime reporter Lisa Guerrero as they flew to Las Vegas, Nevada, to document all the action, both behind the scenes and on the field. "I am so excited," Sajak gushed. "It just can't get any better than this." While in Sin City, she scored a number of fun, lighthearted assignments, including learning how to cheer with the Kansas City Chiefs' cheerleaders. She also met up with Bobby Flay to cook sliders, explored a $180,000 VIP suite at Allegiant Stadium, and got an inside look at all of the stadium food fans could expect, from Korean fried chicken to Wagyu beef.
Sajak clearly enjoyed her role, and producers must have as well because they invited her back the following year to help cover Super Bowl LIX. This time, the 30-year-old was off to New Orleans, where she once again got to eat her way around the city, including a stop at the famed Café du Monde to learn the secret behind making beignets.
A look inside Maggie Sajak's personal life
Maggie Sajak has managed to keep much of her love life under wraps, but she did make headlines in April 2024 when she was spotted kissing actor Ross McCall. A then-29-year-old Sajak and her boyfriend shared quite the age gap as he was 19 years her senior. Even so, they appeared to be smitten, and McCall was repeatedly spotted dropping praise in her Instagram comments, calling Sajak a "knockout" and a "beauty," per People.
However, the relationship didn't last and, exactly two years later, she went Instagram official with a new beau. In April 2026, 28-year-old Jackson Olson, a baseball player for the Savannah Bananas, posted a photo to Instagram showing himself cozying up to a 31-year-old Sajak at Disneyland. "Applications closed," he captioned the snap. Olson had previously taken to TikTok in December 2025 to announce he had been single for five years but was ready to submit his "boyfriend application" and find someone special.
It seems Sajak fit the bill, and the duo wasted no time getting serious. Despite not being together long, Olson told Us Weekly in May he had already met Sajak's famous father. "He's a great guy," he praised. Even physical distance couldn't get between them as Olson shared they were determined to make it work. "We're able to come together and just have an awesome relationship," he explained, noting Sajak had visited him in Georgia and he'd flown to California. "It's just about planning and making sure you're setting aside time to see each other."