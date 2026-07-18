The Ups And Downs Of Brittany & Patrick Mahomes' Nearly 15-Year Romance
In every long-term relationship, there are bound to be highs and lows. Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have been together for close to 15 years. The high school sweethearts took their relationship above and beyond, accomplishing athletic goals early in their careers and building a family together. The Mahomeses seem to have maintained a squeaky-clean image of their family life to the public, but there were a few times cracks in their relationship started to become noticeable.
In July 2026, Brittany and Patrick were spotted sitting apart at the World Cup quarterfinals. Patrick sat in the row behind his wife, keeping to himself and his phone while Brittany watched the game. It's not clear why the two decided to not sit next to each other, but what's a 15-year relationship without an occasional lover's spat? Perhaps some space was required — absence supposedly makes the heart grow fonder. Through it all, though, the couple have remained by each other's side.
Humble high school beginnings
The Mahomeses' love story famously began at their Texas high school. The two jocks began dating when Patrick Mahomes was a sophomore, and Brittany Mahomes (then Matthews) was a junior. The future Super Bowl winner was just beginning his football career while Brittany was thriving on the soccer field. The following year, the pair attended prom together. The photo collage is still up on Patrick's Instagram account with the caption, "Best prom date a guy could ask for!!"
It's important to note that "#bestfriend" is part of Patrick's prom post from back in the day. Before officially dating, Patrick and Brittany were best friends. In the Netflix documentary "Quarterback," Mahomes recalled, "She was the grade above me, I was kind of the best friend, in the friend zone forever" (via People). Luckily, he found his way out and captured Brittany's heart. High school sweethearts are difficult to come by given the amount of growth and change people go through in the beginning of their adult lives. Somehow, Brittany and Patrick were able to make it work and grew alongside each other instead of apart. Distance, however, was on the horizon.
Long distance didn't come between Patrick and Brittany
Their first big hurdle as a couple was their long-distance relationship while they were in college. Brittany Mahomes went to college first and attended the University of Texas at Tyler, where she played soccer. A year later, Patrick Mahomes went to Texas Tech University. Even though they were still in the same state, the two were nearly seven hours apart. Despite the distance and their intense collegiate sport schedules, the couple was still going strong.
Long distance has put a strain on many relationships. While nothing has ever been confirmed, there have been a few cheating rumors from the couple's college era. These rumors mostly stem from social media and have never been addressed. It's easy to speculate what might have occurred behind closed doors in their college dorm rooms several hours from each other. That being said, it seems that the general public won't ever be truly privy to what happened during their time apart.
Patrick and Brittany got married and started a family following the first Superbowl win
After graduating from college, both Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes began their pro athlete careers. Patrick was quickly drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs. Brittany signed on to a professional Icelandic soccer team, which she only committed to for one season. Patrick stuck with the Chiefs as the quarterback and won his first Super Bowl in 2020.
Later that year, the couple got engaged. Patrick recalled the feeling of proposing to his long-time partner and how stressful it actually was. "You don't think it's going to be nerve-wracking, especially when you've been with someone for so long," he told KCSP 610 Radio, "but before you get on that knee, your heart's racing, I promise you that" (via People). Shortly after their engagement, the couple announced that they were also expecting their first child. The two married in 2022.
Things took a turn with a season-ending injury for Patrick
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes seemed to be riding an all-time high in the following years. Patrick went on to win two more Super Bowls with the Chiefs in 2023 and 2024. He was named MVP in all three of his wins. Along the way, the couple welcomed three children, forming their own family. Things took a turn at the end of 2025 when Patrick suffered a major injury.
With two minutes left in a game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Chiefs quarterback tore his left ACL. The injury led to an early end to the season for Patrick. As he was recovering, rumors began swirling. A blind item released on X in May 2026 by gossip page Crazy Days and Nights claimed that a "married injured A-list NFL QB was not as discreet as he usually is and was busted with one of his side pieces." While a few X users guessed that the post was about Patrick and Brittany, like many of the cheating rumors surrounding the Mahomeses, this one went under the radar.
Through it all, Brittany and Patrick remain strong and very much in love
It seems that the Mahomes family doesn't let any rumors or arguments get in their way. In March 2026, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. In Brittany's Instagram story tribute to her husband, she wrote, "Growing with you, learning with you, inspiring you, making babies with you, raising those babies with you, building this amazing life we have with you... all of it has been the best years of my life!" (via People). The sweet post doubles as a reminder of their wedding day and perhaps a claiming of territory for Brittany.
Considering the rumors and the amount of women who find Patrick attractive, it seems that Brittany has had to fend off some thirsty admirers over the years. In an Instagram Q&A, Brittany said, "Lol it's actually really sad how disrespectful some women are...But they are a waist [sic] of my time & not going to disturb my peace" (via E! News). She also added that she "could care less" when other women flirt with her husband these days. It's great to hear that despite everything, Brittany is secure in Patrick's love.