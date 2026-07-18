The Ups And Downs Of Brittany & Patrick Mahomes' Nearly 15-Year Romance

In every long-term relationship, there are bound to be highs and lows. Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have been together for close to 15 years. The high school sweethearts took their relationship above and beyond, accomplishing athletic goals early in their careers and building a family together. The Mahomeses seem to have maintained a squeaky-clean image of their family life to the public, but there were a few times cracks in their relationship started to become noticeable.

In July 2026, Brittany and Patrick were spotted sitting apart at the World Cup quarterfinals. Patrick sat in the row behind his wife, keeping to himself and his phone while Brittany watched the game. It's not clear why the two decided to not sit next to each other, but what's a 15-year relationship without an occasional lover's spat? Perhaps some space was required — absence supposedly makes the heart grow fonder. Through it all, though, the couple have remained by each other's side.